Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 11 mins 68.71 -0.01 -0.01%
Brent Crude 11 mins 76.30 +0.17 +0.22%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.881 -0.032 -1.10%
Mars US 3 days 70.27 +0.94 +1.36%
Opec Basket 3 days 74.02 +1.01 +1.38%
Urals 3 days 73.67 +1.46 +2.02%
Louisiana Light 3 days 73.76 +0.58 +0.79%
Bonny Light 3 days 76.89 +1.50 +1.99%
Mexican Basket 3 days 65.52 +0.90 +1.39%
Marine 3 days 73.77 +0.90 +1.24%
Murban 3 days 75.95 +0.84 +1.12%
Iran Heavy 3 days 70.49 +1.20 +1.73%
Basra Light 3 days 75.45 +1.07 +1.44%
Saharan Blend 3 days 74.50 +1.40 +1.92%
Girassol 3 days 76.20 +1.52 +2.04%
OPEC Members Monthly
Canadian Crude Index 16 mins 43.27 +0.06 +0.14%
Western Canadian Select 3 days 37.22 +0.64 +1.75%
Canadian Condensate 3 days 64.22 +0.89 +1.41%
Premium Synthetic 3 days 68.87 +0.89 +1.31%
Sweet Crude 3 days 53.72 -3.86 -6.70%
Peace Sour 3 days 43.72 -5.11 -10.46%
Light Sour Blend 3 days 56.97 +0.89 +1.59%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 days 64.72 +0.24 +0.37%
Central Alberta 3 days 51.72 +0.89 +1.75%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 65.25 +1.00 +1.56%
Giddings 3 days 59.00 +1.00 +1.72%
ANS West Coast 4 days 74.68 -0.06 -0.08%
West Texas Sour 3 days 62.67 +0.89 +1.44%
Eagle Ford 3 days 66.62 +0.89 +1.35%
Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 65.17 +0.89 +1.38%
Kansas Common 3 days 59.00 +1.00 +1.72%
Buena Vista 3 days 75.23 +0.89 +1.20%
Iran Urges EU To Provide More Oil Purchase Guarantees

The Real Reason Behind The Next Oil Squeeze

An oil supply squeeze may…

Egypt Aims For Natural Gas Dominance In The Mediterranean

Positioned on the Mediterranean Sea…

Saudis Officially Call Off Aramco IPO

Reports surfaced today that confirm…

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

Expectations Of NAFTA Breakthrough Send Oil Prices Higher

By Irina Slav - Aug 27, 2018, 9:30 AM CDT Oil infrastructure

Following a week of gains that snapped a seven-week losing streak for WTI, oil prices traded slightly higher at 9:00 a.m. EDT on Monday, wiping out earlier losses as they were supported by expectations of a breakthrough in the U.S.-Mexican talks on NAFTA and lower U.S. rig count, but pulled to the downside by the U.S.-China trade war.

At 09:08 a.m. EDT on Monday, WTI Crude was up 0.03 percent at $68.74, while Brent Crude was inching up 0.17 percent at $76.26, as investors looked for possible clues about the state of the oil market from a conference call of a monitoring committee of the OPEC+ deal.

Various factors are pulling oil prices in both directions, and trading was also subdued on Monday due to the summer bank holiday in the UK.

On Friday, oil prices rose after Baker Hughes reported a 13-rig decrease to the number of active oil and gas rigs in the United States. Oil and gas rigs fell to 1,044, according to the report, with the number of active oil rigs falling by 9 and the number of gas rigs falling by 4.

The decline in the rig count, coupled with a major draw in crude oil inventories of 5.8 million barrels for the week to August 17, sent oil prices steadily up last week to end almost two months of consecutive weekly losses.

On Monday, the possible breakthrough in U.S.-Mexico discussions on NAFTA boosted investor sentiment, but concerns persisted over the pace of the global economic growth as a result of the U.S.-China trade war, where no breakthroughs emerged last week.

“Falling U.S. rig counts and last week’s decline in U.S. inventories are supporting oil prices amid a protracted U.S.-China trade war that could dampen global growth and weigh on oil demand,” Stephen Innes, head of trading for Asia-Pacific at futures brokerage OANDA in Singapore, said, as quoted by Reuters.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

