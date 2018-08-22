Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 10 mins 67.99 +0.13 +0.19%
Brent Crude 1 hour 74.78 +2.15 +2.96%
Natural Gas 15 mins 2.941 -0.003 -0.10%
Mars US 1 hour 69.36 +1.52 +2.24%
Opec Basket 6 days 70.27 +0.80 +1.15%
Urals 18 hours 68.99 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 3 days 72.70 +1.02 +1.42%
Bonny Light 18 hours 74.08 +0.78 +1.06%
Mexican Basket 3 days 62.11 +0.03 +0.05%
Marine 2 days 70.82 +0.32 +0.45%
Murban 2 days 73.09 +0.23 +0.32%
Iran Heavy 18 hours 68.69 +1.82 +2.72%
Basra Light 2 days 72.33 +0.28 +0.39%
Saharan Blend 18 hours 72.53 +2.03 +2.88%
Girassol 18 hours 73.96 +1.73 +2.40%
OPEC Members Monthly
Canadian Crude Index 3 hours 42.27 +1.76 +4.34%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 36.54 +0.42 +1.16%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 62.04 +1.12 +1.84%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 65.99 +0.42 +0.64%
Sweet Crude 2 days 55.59 +0.42 +0.76%
Peace Sour 2 days 46.84 +0.42 +0.90%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 54.09 +0.42 +0.78%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 62.49 +0.42 +0.68%
Central Alberta 2 days 48.84 +0.42 +0.87%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 18 hours 64.25 +1.25 +1.98%
Giddings 18 hours 58.00 +1.25 +2.20%
ANS West Coast 2 days 72.11 -0.07 -0.10%
West Texas Sour 18 hours 61.81 +1.43 +2.37%
Eagle Ford 18 hours 65.76 +1.43 +2.22%
Oklahoma Sweet 18 hours 64.31 +1.43 +2.27%
Kansas Common 3 days 56.75 +0.50 +0.89%
Buena Vista 3 days 72.94 +0.52 +0.72%
All Charts
Kuwait Looks To Settle Oil Field Disputes With Saudis, Iraq Soon

The $80 Billion Megaproject Splurge In Oil

The growing lineup of megaprojects…

Shale Profits Remain Elusive

Despite higher oil prices, U.S…

What Happens Next To China’s Crude Imports?

Crude oil flows to Chinese…

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

Oil Prices Jump On Major Crude Draw

By Irina Slav - Aug 22, 2018, 9:40 AM CDT

Crude oil prices jumped on Wednesday following the Energy Information Administrations’ latest weekly petroleum status report, with the authority confirming a draw in crude oil inventories of 5.8 million barrels for the week to August 17.

A day earlier, the America Petroleum Institute estimated inventories had gone down by 5.17 million barrels. Analysts had forecast a modest draw of 520,000 barrels. A week earlier, the EIA reported an inventory build of 6.8 million barrels.

In gasoline, the authority reported a build of 1.2 million barrels in inventories and an average daily production rate of 10.2 million barrels. That compares with an inventory draw of 700,000 barrels and a daily production of 10.2 million barrels in the week before.

In distillates, the EIA reported an increase in inventories of 1.8 million barrels and a daily production rate of 5.4 million barrels. This compares with a 3.6-million-barrel inventory increase a week earlier and daily production of 5.3 million barrels.

Earlier this week, the White House announced 11 million barrels from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve will be sold this year ahead of the Iran sanctions in order to soften the effect the sanctions are expected to have on global supply.

This has mitigated the impact of the sanctions on prices, but it has not eliminated it. Both Brent and WTI crept up yesterday and continued climbing today, despite reports about unsold Nigerian crude for loading in August and September. Related: Indonesia Books Sharp Drop In Oil Imports

On the headwind front, growth in emerging economies in Southeast Asia is slowing down, dimming previously bright oil demand prospects. Also, Norway’s sovereign wealth fund is approaching the moment when it will have to decide whether to go ahead with its plan to divest from all its oil holdings.

This Friday, Bloomberg reports, the Norwegian government will review a report, compiled by a committee of experts regarding whether the divestment is a good idea. If it deems it has merit, the news will certainly weigh on prices: Norway’s fund is the largest in the world with a value of US$1 trillion.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

