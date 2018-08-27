Is This North America’s Next PetChem Hub?

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 11 mins 68.71 -0.01 -0.01%
Brent Crude 11 mins 76.30 +0.17 +0.22%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.881 -0.032 -1.10%
Mars US 3 days 70.27 +0.94 +1.36%
Opec Basket 3 days 74.02 +1.01 +1.38%
Urals 3 days 73.67 +1.46 +2.02%
Louisiana Light 3 days 73.76 +0.58 +0.79%
Louisiana Light 3 days 73.76 +0.58 +0.79%
Bonny Light 3 days 76.89 +1.50 +1.99%
Mexican Basket 3 days 65.52 +0.90 +1.39%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.881 -0.032 -1.10%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 3 days 73.77 +0.90 +1.24%
Murban 3 days 75.95 +0.84 +1.12%
Iran Heavy 3 days 70.49 +1.20 +1.73%
Basra Light 3 days 75.45 +1.07 +1.44%
Saharan Blend 3 days 74.50 +1.40 +1.92%
Bonny Light 3 days 76.89 +1.50 +1.99%
Bonny Light 3 days 76.89 +1.50 +1.99%
Girassol 3 days 76.20 +1.52 +2.04%
Opec Basket 3 days 74.02 +1.01 +1.38%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 16 mins 43.27 +0.06 +0.14%
Western Canadian Select 3 days 37.22 +0.64 +1.75%
Canadian Condensate 3 days 64.22 +0.89 +1.41%
Premium Synthetic 3 days 68.87 +0.89 +1.31%
Sweet Crude 3 days 53.72 -3.86 -6.70%
Peace Sour 3 days 43.72 -5.11 -10.46%
Peace Sour 3 days 43.72 -5.11 -10.46%
Light Sour Blend 3 days 56.97 +0.89 +1.59%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 days 64.72 +0.24 +0.37%
Central Alberta 3 days 51.72 +0.89 +1.75%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 3 days 73.76 +0.58 +0.79%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 65.25 +1.00 +1.56%
Giddings 3 days 59.00 +1.00 +1.72%
ANS West Coast 4 days 74.68 -0.06 -0.08%
West Texas Sour 3 days 62.67 +0.89 +1.44%
Eagle Ford 3 days 66.62 +0.89 +1.35%
Eagle Ford 3 days 66.62 +0.89 +1.35%
Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 65.17 +0.89 +1.38%
Kansas Common 3 days 59.00 +1.00 +1.72%
Buena Vista 3 days 75.23 +0.89 +1.20%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 7 minutes Two regimes, the same face: Iran And Syria Sign Deal For Military militaryCooperation
  • 12 minutes US to fund Italy's debt?
  • 16 minutes NAFTA's not dead: US and Mexico Close To Reaching Deal
  • 29 mins What is up with rate hikes?
  • 12 mins The idea that electric cars are lowering demand is ridiculous.
  • 2 hours Tesla Stock Tumbles As Take-Private Deal Fails
  • 7 hours Oil-Rich Nigeria Turns To Renewable Energy As Population Booms
  • 2 hours Italy And EU Clash Over Fate Of Stranded Migrants
  • 13 hours How solar and wind benefits Republicans
  • 3 hours Impeachment and stock market
  • 9 hours Starvation, horror in Venezuela
  • 2 hours Can Solar Become "Unamerican"?
  • 56 mins Peak Oil is Now!
  • 10 mins Can US sue OPEC?
  • 3 hours Self-driving Busses in China's Cities
  • 3 hours VW Group Could Recall 124,000 Cars Due to Poisonous Cadmium

Breaking News:

Iran Urges EU To Provide More Oil Purchase Guarantees

Alt Text

From AK To EV: The World’s Weirdest Electric Car

Small arms maker Kalashnikov took…

Alt Text

The Real Reason Behind The Next Oil Squeeze

An oil supply squeeze may…

Alt Text

Canada’s Pipeline Crisis Is A Boon For Russia

The Trans Mountain pipeline struggle…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Jon LeSage

Jon LeSage

Jon LeSage is a California-based journalist covering clean vehicles, alternative energy, and economic and regulatory trends shaping the automotive, transportation, and mobility sectors.

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

Is This North America’s Next PetChem Hub?

By Jon LeSage - Aug 27, 2018, 11:00 AM CDT petchem

Alberta is poised to find a booming market supplying petrochemical companies from its natural gas shale fields — and cost-competitive enough to potentially take away some of the U.S. oil and gas market’s share.

Hydraulic fracturing, or fracking, has unlocked vast reserves of natural gas from shale rock in the U.S., which began transforming the country’s markets starting a decade ago. Alberta sees real potential in mov-ing beyond the primary use of its extracted oil and gas — such as motor fuels, heating, and power genera-tion — into petrochemicals used in plastics, fertilizer, fuel, and other products.

That’s been the case in the U.S., especially in the south. Since 2010, U.S. Gulf Coast shale fields have gen-erated $194 billion in capital investments to build or expand chemical plants.

As for Alberta, a real competitive advantage will be charging prices that are about one-third the cost in the U.S. In land-locked Alberta, the province expects that its low prices will attract investors willing to spend billions to expand the Canadian petrochemical market and reach buyers around the world.

The province has been supporting diversifying its oil-based economy for the past two years. In 2016, Alber-ta initiated incentives supporting petrochemical plants. Two projects have been approved to share C$500 million in royalty credits. One of them, Inter Pipeline Ltd, is investing C3.5 billion ($2.7 billion) to build a petrochemical plant near Edmonton.

In June, Alberta solicited bids in a second subsidy round for petrochemical plants.

Alberta’s Athabasca oil sands (or tar sands) have become a major supplier of petroleum and natural gas to global markets such as the U.S. Canadian oil has become vital to the U.S. reducing imports from OPEC. Canada supplied 40 percent of U.S. oil imports in 2017, reports the U.S. Energy Information Administration. Related: Is Renewable Energy As Clean As We Think?

A partnership between the two countries to expand Canada’s oil and gas reserves in Alberta has been slowed down again. Efforts over the past decade to build the Keystone XL pipeline to refine tar sands by shipping them through the pipelines between Alberta and U.S. facilities has hit another legal snag. It could delay pipeline construction yet again.

A U.S. federal judge this month ruled that the U.S. State Department must conduct a new environmental review of the project after the pipeline’s route was changed. By crossing the U.S.-Canadian border, the State Department is required to obtain permits for the project.

There’s still another legal battle to be cleared as the Keystone XL awaits a case to be ruled on by the Ne-braska Supreme Court.

TransCanada has said it would not begin construction before the second quarter of 2019. The latest legal setbacks could delay that start time even longer.

Competing for petrochemical business from U.S. companies in the Gulf region presents another tough challenge for Canada. Skeptics say that Alberta’s incentives fall short of those offered in the U.S., and that the province faces the disadvantages of higher capital costs and inadequate infrastructure.

Canadian companies are supporting development of the market beyond government support. CF Industries Holdings Inc. plans to increase ammonia fertilizer production for 150,000 short tons starting later this year. The lower cost will still give it a competitive advantage to support famers shipping corn from their Iowa fields.

“At times it’s free,” said Bert Frost, CF’s senior vice-president of sales, referencing Alberta’s natural gas. “We have the lowest-cost gas in the world today.”

Fertilizer producer Nutrien Ltd. is considering a potential expansion in Alberta. Methanol producer Me-thanex Corp. may build a second plant in Alberta’s Medicine Hat. Related: Will China Impose Tariffs On U.S. LNG?

Already the world’s fifth-largest gas producer, Canada is poised to tap into the strength and potential of its market. Much of that gas already goes to the U.S. in the Northeast region. However, expanding U.S. gas supplies is cutting into that market dominance.

Alberta will need more competitive incentive programs, analysts say. Lori Kent, executive director of Re-source Diversification Council, said that Alberta will need to offer an incentive program lasting up to a dec-ade and is competitive to what’s currently available on the U.S. Gulf Coast.

The insufficient pipeline infrastructure is also holding Alberta back, said John Rogers, senior vice-president at credit ratings agency Moody’s.

Alberta’s low prices have been a hardship for gas producers, and prolonged weakness could force them to reduce supplies.

“If companies are not going to make money producing gas and selling it, they’re not going to drill for it,” said Crew Energy Inc.’s CEO Dale Shewd.

By Jon LeSage for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Expectations Of NAFTA Breakthrough Send Oil Prices Higher
Jon LeSage

Jon LeSage

Jon LeSage is a California-based journalist covering clean vehicles, alternative energy, and economic and regulatory trends shaping the automotive, transportation, and mobility sectors.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Texas Exports More Oil Than It Imports For First Time Ever

Texas Exports More Oil Than It Imports For First Time Ever
Mexico’s New President To Deal Blow To Oil Industry

Mexico’s New President To Deal Blow To Oil Industry

 Oil Prices Jump On Major Crude Draw

Oil Prices Jump On Major Crude Draw

 Saudis Officially Call Off Aramco IPO

Saudis Officially Call Off Aramco IPO

 What Caused Oil’s Longest Losing Streak In Years?

What Caused Oil’s Longest Losing Streak In Years?

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com