U.S. Oil Data Has Markets Confused

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 10 mins 67.89 +0.06 +0.09%
Brent Crude 13 mins 75.14 +0.05 +0.07%
Natural Gas 18 mins 2.960 +0.007 +0.24%
Mars US 3 hours 69.33 -0.03 -0.04%
Opec Basket 2 days 71.75 +1.48 +2.11%
Urals 20 hours 72.21 +3.22 +4.67%
Louisiana Light 2 days 72.85 +0.15 +0.21%
Louisiana Light 2 days 72.85 +0.15 +0.21%
Bonny Light 20 hours 75.39 +1.31 +1.77%
Mexican Basket 4 days 62.11 +0.03 +0.05%
Natural Gas 18 mins 2.960 +0.007 +0.24%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 20 hours 72.87 +2.05 +2.89%
Murban 20 hours 75.11 +2.02 +2.76%
Iran Heavy 20 hours 69.29 +0.60 +0.87%
Basra Light 20 hours 74.38 +2.05 +2.83%
Saharan Blend 20 hours 73.10 +0.57 +0.79%
Bonny Light 20 hours 75.39 +1.31 +1.77%
Bonny Light 20 hours 75.39 +1.31 +1.77%
Girassol 20 hours 74.68 +0.72 +0.97%
Opec Basket 2 days 71.75 +1.48 +2.11%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 2 hours 42.27 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 38.56 +2.02 +5.53%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 63.36 +1.32 +2.13%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 68.01 +2.02 +3.06%
Sweet Crude 2 days 57.61 +2.02 +3.63%
Peace Sour 2 days 48.86 +2.02 +4.31%
Peace Sour 2 days 48.86 +2.02 +4.31%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 56.11 +2.02 +3.73%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 64.51 +2.02 +3.23%
Central Alberta 2 days 50.86 +2.02 +4.14%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 72.85 +0.15 +0.21%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 20 hours 64.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Giddings 20 hours 58.00 +0.00 +0.00%
ANS West Coast 3 days 72.11 -0.07 -0.10%
West Texas Sour 20 hours 61.78 -0.03 -0.05%
Eagle Ford 20 hours 65.73 -0.03 -0.05%
Eagle Ford 20 hours 65.73 -0.03 -0.05%
Oklahoma Sweet 20 hours 64.28 -0.03 -0.05%
Kansas Common 2 days 58.00 +1.25 +2.20%
Buena Vista 2 days 74.37 +1.43 +1.96%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 7 minutes Impeachment and stock market
  • 12 minutes WTI @ 67.50, charts show $62.50 next
  • 18 minutes Starvation, horror in Venezuela
  • 9 hours Aramco IPO ... more delays NOW CANCELED
  • 7 hours Peak Oil is Now!
  • 11 hours China: More Trade Tensions - less Robot Industry
  • 1 hour Climate Change Has Already Hit Home Prices, Led By The Jersey Shore
  • 7 hours Corporations Are Buying More Renewables Than Ever
  • 4 hours Forthright message: "When the U.S. 'Crosses the Line,' Europe must act" - Germany's Foreign Minister
  • 9 hours Who owns US national debt?
  • 46 mins Can US sue OPEC?
  • 18 hours Iraq to ask exemptions on Iran sanctions
  • 1 day California Generating So Much Renewable Energy, It’s About To Take a Break
  • 15 hours WTI @ 69.33 headed for $70s - $80s end of August
  • 1 day Germany's Car Industry Can't Build Its Own Battery Cells?
  • 14 hours Putin Deplores U.S. Sanctions, But Lauds Trump Meeting

Breaking News:

Canada’s Crude-By-Rail Exports Surge To Record

Alt Text

Chinese Oil Futures Remain High-Risk Endeavour

After six months of trading,…

Alt Text

Would The U.S. Sanction China For Buying Iranian Oil?

As China continues to buy…

Alt Text

Shale Profits Remain Elusive

Despite higher oil prices, U.S…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham is a freelance writer on oil and gas, renewable energy, climate change, energy policy and geopolitics. He is based in Pittsburgh, PA.

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

U.S. Oil Data Has Markets Confused

By Nick Cunningham - Aug 23, 2018, 6:00 PM CDT fracking operation

The oil market continues to stagger forward without direction, and the EIA data is offering little clarity.

Just last week, the EIA reported a sharp build up in crude oil inventories, raising concerns about over supply. But inventories have seesawed back and forth for much of this summer, muddying the waters for analysts. Just this week, the agency reported a huge drawdown in stocks, restoring some bullish sentiment, and helping to push oil prices up more than $2 per barrel on Wednesday.

“One of the signs of a bullish market, in our view, is that prices prove resilient to highly bearish data, and can surge on moderate improvements,” Standard Chartered wrote in a note. “The oil market currently fits that description; prices recovered from last week’s extremely bearish data, and have risen on more encouraging signs this week.” The investment bank publishes a “bull-bear index” each week, factoring in the reams of data that come out of the EIA. Last week’s index hit “-100,” or the weakest result in years.

This week, the index jumped to -28.5, not bullish by any means, but a sharp improvement from last week.

The crude inventory decline of 5.8 million barrels is the first thing that jumps out from the EIA report. The drawdown was sharper than analysts had predicted, and came a week after a huge 6.8-million-barrel increase.

Last week’s jump in inventories corresponded with a flood of imports. Similarly, the sharp inventory decline in the most recent data is largely the result of a steep drop in imports at a time when refineries continued to run at elevated levels.

That meant that lots of crude oil was taken out of inventory and processed into refined products. It’s no surprise then that gasoline stocks rose, and the build was counter-seasonal, which pushed gasoline stocks above the five-year average. But analysts aren’t concerned that this is a bearish signal. “We expect the refinery maintenance season to begin soon, correcting product oversupply,” Standard Chartered wrote in a note. Related: Oil Rallies, But This Country Can’t Sell Its Crude

Oil production rose again, pushing U.S. output back up to 11 million barrels per day (mb/d). However, the EIA’s new practice of rounding off production figures to the nearest 100,000 bpd makes it tricky to discern production trends. The latest data suggests that there was an uptick in output from Alaska, not necessarily from U.S. shale in the Lower-48.

In fact, problems in the Permian are likely to act as a drag on growth for the near future. Pipeline bottlenecks are compounded by a strain on services, equipment and labor, forcing some shale drillers to pivot away from West Texas to other shale basins. In fact, data from S&P Global Platts finds that the Permian is no longer the most profitable shale basin in the country. Permian returns have fallen below that of the Bakken and even the Eagle Ford and the STACK. The drilling frenzy continues but the profits might not be what companies expected.

Meanwhile, a lot of shale companies have locked themselves into hedges anyway. Much of this year’s hedged production was secured last year when oil prices were lower. So even if the Permian discounts had not

“Current hedged prices of $60/bbl for 2019 are slightly below oil strip prices of ~$63/bbl for 2019. While this may provide some level of restraint (in addition to greater focus on capital discipline) to ramping activity…E&Ps on average raised their 2018 capital budgets by 7% on average with 2Q results,” Goldman Sachs wrote in a note. Related: Chinese Oil Futures Remain High-Risk Endeavour

Higher spending levels may not translate into more production this year. In fact, investors are groaning on news that shale companies are boosting spending without much to show for it. But it may just be a case of delayed gratification. Pipeline bottlenecks in the Permian are leading to deferred completions. A massive backlog of drilled but uncompleted wells (DUCs) continues to grow, particularly in West Texas. There is no sense in bringing that output online only to sell it at a steep discount. As such, drillers are delaying completion, even as they continue to ramp up operations.

Some companies, such as Pioneer Natural Resources, continue to add rigs to the Permian, and have announced spending increases. But the production that stems from the increase in activity may not show up in the data until next year.

This dynamic has global implications. U.S. shale continues to grow, but it is likely to suffer from a lull in growth for the next year or so. The supply story, then, is arguably a bullish one, at least for the next 12 months or so: U.S. shale is slowing down at a time when Iran’s supply could be disrupted, Venezuela’s production continues to fall, and output in places like Nigeria and Libya is unstable. The demand side of the equation is a whole different story, to be sure, and a major reason why oil prices have declined this summer.

But in the near term, U.S. shale might end up being a bullish factor if it undershoots expectations.

By Nick Cunningham of Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Oil Rallies, But This Country Can’t Sell Its Crude
Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham is a freelance writer on oil and gas, renewable energy, climate change, energy policy and geopolitics. He is based in Pittsburgh, PA.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Texas Exports More Oil Than It Imports For First Time Ever

Texas Exports More Oil Than It Imports For First Time Ever
The “Weakest” EIA Report In Years

The “Weakest” EIA Report In Years

 Oil Prices Jump On Major Crude Draw

Oil Prices Jump On Major Crude Draw

 Saudis Officially Call Off Aramco IPO

Saudis Officially Call Off Aramco IPO

 What Caused Oil’s Longest Losing Streak In Years?

What Caused Oil’s Longest Losing Streak In Years?

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com