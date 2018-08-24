Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 10 mins 68.59 +0.76 +1.12%
Brent Crude 10 mins 76.00 +0.91 +1.21%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.906 -0.047 -1.59%
Mars US 23 hours 69.33 -0.03 -0.04%
Opec Basket 2 days 73.01 +1.26 +1.76%
Urals 2 days 72.21 +3.22 +4.67%
Bonny Light 2 days 75.39 +1.31 +1.77%
Mexican Basket 2 days 64.62 +2.51 +4.04%
Marine 2 days 72.87 +2.05 +2.89%
Murban 2 days 75.11 +2.02 +2.76%
Iran Heavy 2 days 69.29 +0.60 +0.87%
Basra Light 2 days 74.38 +2.05 +2.83%
Saharan Blend 2 days 73.10 +0.57 +0.79%
Girassol 2 days 74.68 +0.72 +0.97%
OPEC Members Monthly
Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 43.21 +0.94 +2.22%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 36.58 -1.98 -5.13%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 63.33 -0.03 -0.05%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 67.98 -0.03 -0.04%
Sweet Crude 2 days 57.58 -0.03 -0.05%
Peace Sour 2 days 48.83 -0.03 -0.06%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 56.08 -0.03 -0.05%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 64.48 -0.03 -0.05%
Central Alberta 2 days 50.83 -0.03 -0.06%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 64.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Giddings 2 days 58.00 +0.00 +0.00%
ANS West Coast 3 days 74.74 +2.63 +3.65%
West Texas Sour 2 days 61.78 -0.03 -0.05%
Eagle Ford 2 days 65.73 -0.03 -0.05%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 64.28 -0.03 -0.05%
Kansas Common 2 days 58.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Buena Vista 2 days 74.34 -0.03 -0.04%
All Charts
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for US-based Divergente LLC consulting firm, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

Oil Prices Rise As Rig Count Slips

By Julianne Geiger - Aug 24, 2018, 12:20 PM CDT

Baker Hughes reported a 13-rig decrease to the number of active oil and gas rigs in the United States on Friday. Oil and gas rigs fell to 1,044, according to the report, with the number of active oil rigs falling by 9 ad the number of gas rigs falling by 4.

The oil and gas rig count is now 104 up from this time last year.

At 09:58 a.m. EDT on Friday, WTI Crude was up 1.74 percent at $69.01, while Brent Crude traded up 1.73 percent at $76.39, on signs that Iran’s oil exports have started to drop off, although overall market sentiment was cautious as the U.S.-China trade dispute drags on. Both benchmarks were up significantly from this time last week.

Earlier on Friday, an International Business Times/Newsweek poll suggested oil prices would rise on anticipated supply disruptions from Iran, although respondents felt that the slowing oil demand growth, combined with a weaker dollar, would curtail price increases.

Canada’s oil and gas rigs for the week rose by 17, bringing its total oil and gas rig count to 229, which is 12 more than this time last year, with a 12-rig gain for oil and a 5-rig gain for gas for the week. The price of Western Canada Select (WCS) was trading down on Friday, trading at $36.58 as of 11:50 am, just a hair higher than this time last week.

EIA estimates for US production were up 100,000 barrels per day for the week ending August 17, averaging 11 million bpd. again, after dipping down to 10.8 million bpd as of August 03.

By 1:18pm EDT, WTI and Brent were trading up. WTI was trading up 1.72% (+$1.17) at $69.00. Brent crude was trading up 1.69% (+$1.27) at $76.36 per barrel.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




