Energy Industry On Edge As Geopolitical Tensions Rise

Libyan oil is still flowing - for now - but a stoppage is becoming increasingly likely as General Haftar’s advance on Tripoli hits a few snags thanks to militia paid for by the UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA). What happens next in Libya has the potential to take more oil off the market, exciting speculators and driving oil prices higher. But the real war here is playing out between OPEC and American shale; and the latter is having a banner week, solidified by the biggest merger deal in years ...

Oil Story of the Week: The Mega-Merger

There’s nothing more exciting to oil watchers than a sudden surge in big deal-making transforming the shape of the market. Chevron’s plan to acquire Anadarko for $33 billion isn’t a big deal - it’s a huge deal. It is a deal that is far more significant than the $33 billion figure that has dominated the headlines. This has the potential to snowball far and wide as Chevron becomes one of the top four dogs and puts the other supermajors under pressure to respond.

And the timing is interesting, too: It comes amid a tough drive towards “environmentally responsible” investments that are threatening to drive massive flows of money out of the industry. But the massive Aramco bond sale and the Chevron deal are evidence that there is still plenty of money in the space and this won’t be the only big oil deal this year ...

The Permian is the hottest spot in the US shale…