Forget Activism: Chronic Underperformance Is Big Oil’s Biggest Problem

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins SellBuy 69.41 -0.21 -0.30%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins SellBuy 71.65 -0.24 -0.33%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins SellBuy 3.052 -0.045 -1.45%
Graph down Heating Oil 10 mins SellBuy 2.120 0.000 -0.02%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.203 -0.008 -0.38%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 71.01 +0.07 +0.10%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 71.01 +0.07 +0.10%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 70.99 +0.97 +1.39%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 69.89 +0.88 +1.28%
Chart Mars US 14 hours 69.52 +0.81 +1.18%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.203 -0.008 -0.38%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 3 days 70.07 +0.13 +0.19%
Graph up Murban 3 days 70.92 +0.21 +0.30%
Graph up Iran Heavy 3 days 66.64 +0.69 +1.05%
Graph up Basra Light 3 days 71.84 +0.66 +0.93%
Graph up Saharan Blend 3 days 70.19 +0.66 +0.95%
Graph up Bonny Light 3 days 70.99 +0.97 +1.39%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 70.99 +0.97 +1.39%
Chart Girassol 3 days 71.39 +0.92 +1.31%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 69.89 +0.88 +1.28%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 3 days 54.53 +1.06 +1.98%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 8 hours 55.37 +0.81 +1.48%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 8 hours 68.62 +0.81 +1.19%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 8 hours 70.02 +0.81 +1.17%
Graph up Sweet Crude 8 hours 64.87 +0.81 +1.26%
Graph up Peace Sour 8 hours 62.47 +0.81 +1.31%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 8 hours 62.47 +0.81 +1.31%
Chart Light Sour Blend 8 hours 65.02 +0.81 +1.26%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 8 hours 67.82 +0.81 +1.21%
Chart Central Alberta 8 hours 62.87 +0.81 +1.31%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 71.01 +0.07 +0.10%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 66.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Giddings 3 days 59.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 70.55 +0.92 +1.32%
Graph up West Texas Sour 3 days 63.57 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Eagle Ford 3 days 67.52 +0.00 +0.00%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 67.52 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 66.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 59.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 74.65 -0.27 -0.36%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Electric cars may make driving too expensive for middle classes, warns Vauxhall chief
  • 7 minutes Natural gas mobility for heavy duty trucks
  • 9 minutes *****5 STAR Article by Irina Slav - "The Ugly Truth About Renewable Power"
  • 14 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 6 hours U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 2 days International Energy Agency Promoting Roadmap to Net Zero Emissions
  • 4 days .

Breaking News:

Renewables Was Sole U.S. Energy Source With Rising Consumption In 2020

Saudi Arabia Hikes Oil Prices For Asia Expecting Strong Demand Rebound

Saudi Arabia Hikes Oil Prices For Asia Expecting Strong Demand Rebound

The world’s top oil exporter,…

Putin Says That First Line Of Nord Stream 2 Is Now Complete

Putin Says That First Line Of Nord Stream 2 Is Now Complete

Russian President Vladimir Putin has…

Can We Actually Harness Energy From A Black Hole?

Can We Actually Harness Energy From A Black Hole?

Relatively very little is known…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Forget Activism: Chronic Underperformance Is Big Oil’s Biggest Problem

By Alex Kimani - Jun 06, 2021, 7:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community

Just last week, some of the world's largest integrated energy companies faced the wrath of furious investors and climate activism. Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) lost three board seats to Engine No. 1, an activist hedge fund, in a stunning proxy campaign, while a good 61% of Chevron (NYSE:CVX) shareholders voted to further cut emissions at the company's annual investor meeting a week ago. Engine No. 1 has told the Financial Times that Exxon will need to cut fossil fuel production for the company to position itself for long-term success, "What we're saying is, plan for a world where maybe the world doesn't need your barrels," Engine No.1 leader Charlie Penner has told FT.

Meanwhile, a Dutch court has ordered Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) to cut its greenhouse gas emissions harder and faster than it had previously planned.

Whereas climate change issues are the presumptive reasons behind the latest wave of investor revolts at the oil and gas giants, lurking beneath the surface is a growing sense of apprehension about Big Oil's strategy and failure to generate adequate returns for shareholders in recent decades.

The naked truth is that Exxon and its cohorts have severely underperformed the broader market over the last two decades in terms of total returns to shareholders, implying the sector's woes are long-term and strategic rather than short-term and cyclical.

Chronic underperformance

XOM

Source: CNN Money

Big Oil's underperformance relative to the market is clearly evident whether you are looking at 2-year, 5-year, 10-year, or even 20-year timespans.

For instance, since 2015, Exxon shares have returned a -2.5% compound annual loss based on share prices and dividends, a far cry from the average annual gain of +14.4% by the S&P 500 over the timeframe.

Over the past two decades, Exxon's compound annual return has clocked in at +4.2%, still considerably lower than the broad market benchmark's return of +7.1%.

Related: U.S. Cities And States Clash Over Natural Gas Exxon is hardly alone, with none of its peers, including Chevron, Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A), BP Inc. (NYSE:BP), and Total (NYSE:TOT) coming close to matching the returns by the broader share market over the past decade.

In fact, on an inflation-adjusted U.S. dollar basis, returns by Exxon, Shell, and BP have been negative over the past five years, a period which coincided with the biggest bull market in the history of the stock market.

The renewable energy conundrum

You cannot blame the oil majors for continuing to engage in a lot of hand-wringing at a time when investors are demanding they pump less oil and transition to cleaner energy.

For the oil majors, successfully transitioning to green energy companies is not going to be a walk in the park because these companies have to ride two horses. 

That's the case because the majority are already battling dwindling cash flows which means they cannot afford to gamble with whatever little is left. Oil prices have been on a downtrend since 2014, a situation that has only worsened during the pandemic. 

Oil and gas firms are still grappling with the best way to presently use dwindling cash flows; in effect, they are still weighing whether it's worthwhile to at least partially reinvent themselves as renewables businesses while also determining which low-carbon energy markets offer the most attractive future returns.

Most renewable ventures, like solar and wind projects, tend to churn out cash flows akin to annuities for several decades after initial up-front capital expenditure with generally low price risk as opposed to their current models with faster payback but high oil price risk. With the need to generate quick shareholder returns, some fossil fuel companies have actually been scaling back their clean energy investments.

Energy companies are also faced with another conundrum: Diminishing returns from their clean energy investments.

Related: ''We'll See $200 Oil": Russia & OPEC Ministers Blast IEA's Net Zero Plan

A paper published in Science Direct last August says that dramatic reductions in the cost of wind and solar have been leading to an even bigger reduction in revenue inflows leading to falling profits. This is particularly true for wind energy as later deployments of wind usually have lower market value than earlier ones due to wind energy revenue declining more rapidly than cost reductions. Solar is more resilient, with technological progress approximately balancing out the revenue degradation, which perhaps explains why solar stocks have gone ballistic.

Adding wind and solar to our grid tends to reduce electricity prices during peak generation times: Indeed, electricity prices in California can come down to zero during long sunny durations. This was not a problem for early deployments but is becoming a major concern as renewables increasingly play a bigger part in our electricity generation mix. 

But, ultimately, Big Oil will have to take the plunge and engage in drastic internal restructuring and product cycle transitions even as activists like Engine No.1 promise to continue turning the screw. As Charlie Penner of Engine No.1 has told FT, the energy transition is happening faster than expected and has undermined Big Oil's assumptions about long-term demand for its oil.

By Alex Kimani for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Saudi Arabia Says It is No Longer An Oil Producing Country

Next Post

New Renewable Fuel Might be 3 Times More Powerful Than Gasoline
Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

China Boasts Successful Nuclear Fusion

China Boasts Successful Nuclear Fusion
New Iran Nuclear Deal May Completely Derail Oil Price Rally

New Iran Nuclear Deal May Completely Derail Oil Price Rally
Buffett And Gates Are Building A Nuclear Plant In Coal Country

Buffett And Gates Are Building A Nuclear Plant In Coal Country
''We'll See $200 Oil: Russia & OPEC Ministers Blast IEA's Net Zero Plan

''We'll See $200 Oil": Russia & OPEC Ministers Blast IEA's Net Zero Plan
Why EV Stocks Are Poised To Explode This Summer

Why EV Stocks Are Poised To Explode This Summer



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com