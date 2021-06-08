This Million-Barrel Oil Tanker Is A Ticking Time Bomb

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins SellBuy 70.06 +0.01 +0.01%
Graph up Brent Crude 2 hours SellBuy 72.22 +0.73 +1.02%
Graph down Natural Gas 13 mins SellBuy 3.127 -0.001 -0.03%
Graph down Heating Oil 10 mins SellBuy 2.134 -0.001 -0.06%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.218 -0.001 -0.06%
Graph up Louisiana Light 5 days 71.72 +0.71 +1.00%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 5 days 71.72 +0.71 +1.00%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 70.82 -0.17 -0.24%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 70.21 +0.32 +0.46%
Chart Mars US 45 mins 69.65 +0.72 +1.04%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.218 -0.001 -0.06%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 69.98 -0.09 -0.13%
Graph down Murban 2 days 70.78 -0.14 -0.20%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 66.26 -0.38 -0.57%
Graph down Basra Light 2 days 71.68 -0.16 -0.22%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 69.98 -0.21 -0.30%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 70.82 -0.17 -0.24%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 70.82 -0.17 -0.24%
Chart Girassol 2 days 71.17 -0.22 -0.31%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 70.21 +0.32 +0.46%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 19 hours 55.44 +0.89 +1.63%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 18 hours 55.33 -0.39 -0.70%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 18 hours 68.23 -0.39 -0.57%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 18 hours 69.63 -0.39 -0.56%
Graph down Sweet Crude 18 hours 64.63 -0.39 -0.60%
Graph down Peace Sour 18 hours 62.33 -0.39 -0.62%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 18 hours 62.33 -0.39 -0.62%
Chart Light Sour Blend 18 hours 64.78 -0.39 -0.60%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 18 hours 67.48 -0.39 -0.57%
Chart Central Alberta 18 hours 62.23 -0.39 -0.62%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 5 days 71.72 +0.71 +1.00%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 19 hours 66.50 +0.75 +1.14%
Graph up Giddings 19 hours 60.25 +0.75 +1.26%
Graph up ANS West Coast 7 days 70.55 +0.92 +1.32%
Graph up West Texas Sour 19 hours 64.00 +0.82 +1.30%
Graph up Eagle Ford 19 hours 67.95 +0.82 +1.22%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 19 hours 67.95 +0.82 +1.22%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 19 hours 66.50 +0.75 +1.14%
Chart Kansas Common 5 days 59.75 +0.75 +1.27%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 75.46 +0.81 +1.09%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Electric cars may make driving too expensive for middle classes, warns Vauxhall chief
  • 7 minutes Natural gas mobility for heavy duty trucks
  • 9 minutes *****5 STAR Article by Irina Slav - "The Ugly Truth About Renewable Power"
  • 1 hour U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 3 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 days International Energy Agency Promoting Roadmap to Net Zero Emissions

Breaking News:

Oil Prices Climb As API Report Adds To Bullish Sentiment

Saudi Arabia Says It is No Longer An Oil Producing Country

Saudi Arabia Says It is No Longer An Oil Producing Country

Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz…

Utility Monopolies Are To Blame For America’s Infrastructure Woes

Utility Monopolies Are To Blame For America’s Infrastructure Woes

In the United States, conventional…

BP CEO: Strong Oil Demand Growth Is Here To Stay

BP CEO: Strong Oil Demand Growth Is Here To Stay

Global oil demand is set…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

This Million-Barrel Oil Tanker Is A Ticking Time Bomb

By Irina Slav - Jun 08, 2021, 11:00 AM CDT
Join Our Community

An oil tanker loaded with about a million barrels of crude has been sitting by the Yemeni coast since 2015. The UN has repeatedly called on the Houthi rebels to allow access to the tanker to reduce the risk of explosion or a leak, but the Iran-affiliated group that controls much of Yemen has refused. Now, the UN is urging the Houthis to allow a checkup of the tanker again. The UN Security Council this month again called on the Houthis to allow experts to examine the vessel after internal documents cited by Al Jazeera showed that seawater had entered the engine compartment of the Safer. This could damage pipelines and increase the risk of the vessel sinking with its load, the report noted.

To make matters worse, maintenance of the tanker is no longer possible, according to experts, because the damage that the tanker has suffered is not reversible any longer. 

The executive director of the UN's Environmental Program, Inger Andersen, warned ambassadors earlier this month that if anything happens to the tanker, this could cause a disaster for Yemeni communities in the vicinity. According to her, if the Safer leaks, it could prompt the closure of the Hodeidah port, a vital link between Yemen and the world, providing access to much-needed food and fuel supplies.

In addition to the closure of the port, which could last for two to three weeks, an oil leak from the stranded tanker could also lead to the closure of half of the Yemeni fishing grounds in the Red Sea, Andersen said, noting that such a disaster would cost some $350 million over five years.

Related: U.S. Claws Back Millions From Pipeline Ransomware Attackers

The Safer is a converted storage and offloading vessel, which was installed in its place back in 1988 by Hunt Oil Co., a Texas-based oil company. The vessel stored crude produced at Yemen's fields for years until the civil war broke out. Since 2015, when it was abandoned, it has not seen any form of maintenance. According to the general manager of the company that operated the tanker, its fire extinguishing system is no longer operational, and neither are the valves feeding its cooling system.

Back in 2019, the UN again called on the Houthis to allow access to the vessel for inspection. The Houthis demanded that the Safer's load be sold first, and access to its share of the revenue be made available. The vessel could also be used for tactical purposes.

The Atlantic Council said in a 2019 report that the "massive floating bomb in the Red Sea needs urgent attention" and that despite the several requests for UN assistance by Yemeni authorities, "the bomb remains afloat, untended and under the control of the Houthis."

"Given that the Houthis have already attempted to blow up several oil tankers in transit through the Bab al-Mandeb and Red Sea, it may well be the case that they view this precarious situation as a tactical and strategic advantage worth maintaining," the authors Ian Ralby, David Soud, and Rohini Ralby wrote three years ago.

"They do say that openly to the U.N., 'We like to have this as something to hold against the international community if attacked,"" a European diplomat told the AP in 2020.

Last year, in May, a pipe ruptured in the Safer, and seawater flooded the engine compartment. Repairmen were allowed to reach the vessel, but according to Time magazine, a job that would have normally taken a few hours stretched into several days because of the condition the Safer is in. And they were lucky because, according to former manager Ahmed Kulaib, who spoke to Time earlier this year, "Any spark, believe me, will end with a big explosion on that ship."

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

China’s Oil Imports To Drop After Refinery Margins Near $0

Next Post

Can Biden Pull Venezuela Back From The Brink Of Collapse?
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Buffett And Gates Are Building A Nuclear Plant In Coal Country

Buffett And Gates Are Building A Nuclear Plant In Coal Country
Saudi Arabia Says It is No Longer An Oil Producing Country

Saudi Arabia Says It is No Longer An Oil Producing Country
''We'll See $200 Oil: Russia & OPEC Ministers Blast IEA's Net Zero Plan

''We'll See $200 Oil": Russia & OPEC Ministers Blast IEA's Net Zero Plan
Traders Rush To Ship Masked Venezuelan Crude To China

Traders Rush To Ship Masked Venezuelan Crude To China
Climate Revolt Against Big Oil May Lead To Surge In Crude Prices

Climate Revolt Against Big Oil May Lead To Surge In Crude Prices



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com