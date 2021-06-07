WTI Price Breaks $70 For First Time Since 2018

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins SellBuy 69.22 -0.01 -0.01%
Graph down Brent Crude 39 mins SellBuy 71.49 -0.40 -0.56%
Graph up Natural Gas 12 mins SellBuy 3.100 +0.030 +0.98%
Graph down Heating Oil 10 mins SellBuy 2.113 -0.003 -0.12%
Graph up Gasoline 11 mins 2.195 +0.002 +0.08%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 71.72 +0.71 +1.00%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 71.72 +0.71 +1.00%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 70.99 +0.97 +1.39%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 70.21 +0.32 +0.46%
Chart Mars US 1 hour 68.93 -0.59 -0.85%
Chart Gasoline 11 mins 2.195 +0.002 +0.08%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 4 days 70.07 +0.13 +0.19%
Graph up Murban 4 days 70.92 +0.21 +0.30%
Graph up Iran Heavy 4 days 66.64 +0.69 +1.05%
Graph up Basra Light 4 days 71.84 +0.66 +0.93%
Graph up Saharan Blend 4 days 70.19 +0.66 +0.95%
Graph up Bonny Light 4 days 70.99 +0.97 +1.39%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 70.99 +0.97 +1.39%
Chart Girassol 4 days 71.39 +0.92 +1.31%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 70.21 +0.32 +0.46%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 4 days 54.53 +1.06 +1.98%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 17 hours 55.37 +0.81 +1.48%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 17 hours 68.62 +0.81 +1.19%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 17 hours 70.02 +0.81 +1.17%
Graph up Sweet Crude 17 hours 64.87 +0.81 +1.26%
Graph up Peace Sour 17 hours 62.47 +0.81 +1.31%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 17 hours 62.47 +0.81 +1.31%
Chart Light Sour Blend 17 hours 65.02 +0.81 +1.26%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 17 hours 67.82 +0.81 +1.21%
Chart Central Alberta 17 hours 62.87 +0.81 +1.31%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 71.72 +0.71 +1.00%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 18 hours 65.75 -0.25 -0.38%
Graph down Giddings 18 hours 59.50 -0.25 -0.42%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 70.55 +0.92 +1.32%
Graph down West Texas Sour 18 hours 63.18 -0.39 -0.61%
Graph down Eagle Ford 18 hours 67.13 -0.39 -0.58%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 18 hours 67.13 -0.39 -0.58%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 18 hours 65.75 -0.25 -0.38%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 59.75 +0.75 +1.27%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 75.46 +0.81 +1.09%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Electric cars may make driving too expensive for middle classes, warns Vauxhall chief
  • 7 minutes Natural gas mobility for heavy duty trucks
  • 9 minutes *****5 STAR Article by Irina Slav - "The Ugly Truth About Renewable Power"
  • 24 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 hours U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 2 days International Energy Agency Promoting Roadmap to Net Zero Emissions
  • 5 days .

Breaking News:

North Sea Oil Floating Off Europe Could Signal Weak Asian Demand

Inflation Fears Send Oil Plunging

Inflation Fears Send Oil Plunging

Oil prices dropped for a…

Oil Under Pressure Despite Positive Demand Outlook

Oil Under Pressure Despite Positive Demand Outlook

Brent crude briefly hit $70…

Oil Rebounds After BBC Spooks Market With News On Nuclear Deal

Oil Rebounds After BBC Spooks Market With News On Nuclear Deal

After oil prices plunged on…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Oil Prices
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

WTI Price Breaks $70 For First Time Since 2018

By Irina Slav - Jun 07, 2021, 8:00 AM CDT
Join Our Community

West Texas Intermediate hit the highest since 2018 at the end of last week amid an increasingly favorable demand outlook.

The U.S. benchmark topped $70 a barrel on Friday before retreating slightly, and Brent crude spiked over $72 a barrel during the session.

Demand for oil is expected to rebound strongly this year, according to bank analysts and the head of the IEA, Fatih Birol. Meanwhile, the prospect of Iranian oil beginning to flow freely into markets has dimmed somewhat, according to a Mizuho executive.

“There’s plenty of room for upside here,” Bob Yawger, head of the futures division at Mizuho Securities, said as quoted by Bloomberg last week. “Summer and the reopening of the economy is bullish for demand” and “it looks much less likely we’ll have Iranian barrels any time soon than it did last week.”

The supply-side dynamics also offer reasons for bullishness. Excessive global oil stocks have been drained, and now there’s even talk of a shortage.

“The world risks a severe deficit of oil and gas,” the chief executive of Russia’s state-owned energy behemoth Rosneft said this weekend at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. “The world consumes oil but isn’t ready to invest in it.”

“Oil consumption will continue to grow despite a relative drop in its share in the global energy mix,” Sechin also said during a panel.

Judging by the latest price movements and the fact that the IEA revised its expectations for oil demand recovery radically, now expecting it to reach pre-pandemic levels within a year rather than in two years.

This is the same IEA that said investments in new oil and gas exploration need to end this year if the world is to reach its net-zero goals. In response, Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said this could bring oil prices to $200 per barrel.

Such price levels are hard to imagine right now. Still, an oil price of over $75 or even more per barrel for Brent has just become a lot more realistic than it was only a month ago.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Oil Prices Poised For A Breakout As WTI Nears $70
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment
  • Anton Sartor on June 07 2021 said:
    Soon we will be breaking the $80 barrier and $100 by year end.

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Buffett And Gates Are Building A Nuclear Plant In Coal Country

Buffett And Gates Are Building A Nuclear Plant In Coal Country
New Iran Nuclear Deal May Completely Derail Oil Price Rally

New Iran Nuclear Deal May Completely Derail Oil Price Rally
''We'll See $200 Oil: Russia & OPEC Ministers Blast IEA's Net Zero Plan

''We'll See $200 Oil": Russia & OPEC Ministers Blast IEA's Net Zero Plan
Saudi Arabia Says It is No Longer An Oil Producing Country

Saudi Arabia Says It is No Longer An Oil Producing Country
Why EV Stocks Are Poised To Explode This Summer

Why EV Stocks Are Poised To Explode This Summer



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com