China Threatens 25% Car Tariff Against US, EU Moves

Graph up WTI Crude 20 hours 77.72 +0.85 +1.11%
Graph up Brent Crude 19 hours 82.12 +0.76 +0.93%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 83.21 +0.54 +0.65%
Graph down Natural Gas 20 hours 2.520 -0.137 -5.16%
Graph up Gasoline 20 hours 2.484 +0.015 +0.60%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 80.52 -1.53 -1.86%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 80.52 -1.53 -1.86%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 80.95 +0.14 +0.17%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 82.41 -0.86 -1.03%
Chart Mars US 204 days 76.83 -1.47 -1.88%
Chart Gasoline 20 hours 2.484 +0.015 +0.60%

Graph down Marine 1 day 82.17 -0.81 -0.98%
Graph down Murban 1 day 82.63 -0.97 -1.16%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 78.69 +0.32 +0.41%
Graph down Basra Light 907 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 80.40 +0.33 +0.41%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 80.95 +0.14 +0.17%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 80.95 +0.14 +0.17%
Chart Girassol 1 day 82.69 +0.18 +0.22%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 82.41 -0.86 -1.03%

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 360 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 1 day 63.67 -0.70 -1.09%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 1 day 79.02 -0.70 -0.88%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 1 day 77.27 -0.70 -0.90%
Graph down Sweet Crude 1 day 73.37 -0.70 -0.95%
Graph down Peace Sour 1 day 70.07 -0.70 -0.99%
Chart Peace Sour 1 day 70.07 -0.70 -0.99%
Chart Light Sour Blend 1 day 73.12 -0.70 -0.95%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 1 day 80.07 -0.70 -0.87%
Chart Central Alberta 1 day 70.47 -0.70 -0.98%

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 80.52 -1.53 -1.86%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 73.35 -0.70 -0.95%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 67.10 -0.70 -1.03%
Graph down ANS West Coast 2 days 83.99 -0.36 -0.43%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 73.10 -0.70 -0.95%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 73.35 -0.70 -0.95%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 73.35 -0.70 -0.95%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 73.50 -0.75 -1.01%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 67.00 -0.75 -1.11%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 82.10 -0.70 -0.85%

UAE To Hit Its Oil Capacity Increase Sooner Than Expected

The Market's Sleepiest Sector Becomes Top Winner of the AI Boom

The Market's Sleepiest Sector Becomes Top Winner of the AI Boom

Electric utilities, the ones that…

Gasoline Prices Ahead of Memorial Day Are 1% Higher Than a Year Ago

Gasoline Prices Ahead of Memorial Day Are 1% Higher Than a Year Ago

Gasoline prices are slightly lower…

A Good Way to Play Small Cap Energy Stocks

A Good Way to Play Small Cap Energy Stocks

The Invesco Small Cap Energy…

China Threatens 25% Car Tariff Against US, EU Moves

By ZeroHedge - May 25, 2024, 12:00 PM CDT
EV plant

Beijing is still mulling its expected retaliation in the wake of last week's Biden administration rollout of steep tariff increases on a series of Chinese tech imports, importantly including computer chips, EV batteries and medical technology products.

Wednesday saw shares of European luxury automakers such as BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Tata Motors (Jaguar Land Rover), and Volkswagen Group (Audi) all finish lower, in the aftermath of a threatening and ominous Chinese state-run Global Times article which argued China should "consider raising the temporary tariff rate on imported cars with large-displacement engines, in order to reduce imports as part of the country's broader efforts to cut emissions and promote the green development of the auto industry."

China has signaled it is ready to unleash tariffs as high as 25% - which would be a significant increase up from the current duty rate of 15%. Citing a Chinse industry insider, the GT piece blasted the 'protectionist moves' coming out of Washington and the West.

Chinese state owned SAIC Motor

Separately this week, in post on X, the China Chamber of Commerce to the EU (CCCEU) issued its own warning in an obviously coordinated messaging campaign, saying it was "informed by insiders that China may consider increasing temporary tariff rates on imported cars equipped with large-displacement engines."

"This potential action carries implications for European and US carmakers, particularly in light of recent developments such as Washington's announcement of tariff hikes on Chinese electric vehicles and Brussels' preparations for preliminary measures in a high-profile anti-subsidy investigation into Chinese EVs," the chamber statement said.

As a reminder, this the text of the European Commission's opening an investigation back in October... it formally launched "an anti-subsidy investigation into the imports of battery electric vehicles (BEV) from China. The investigation will first determine whether BEV value chains in China benefit from illegal subsidisation and whether this subsidisation causes or threatens to cause economic injury to EU BEV producers."

The investigation under EC President Ursula von der Leyen aims to determine whether this violates the WTO anti-dumping agreement. The deadlines set out to potentially impose duties is July 4.

China is hitting back at both Europe and the US, as South China Morning Post observed:

Beijing has indicated that it won't take either gambit lying down. On Sunday, the Chinese Ministry of Commerce announced an anti-dumping investigation into imports of polyoxymethylene copolymer - a chemical commonly used in automotive engineering - from the US, EU, Japan and Taiwan.

It has already started probing alleged dumping in the European brandy sector, seen to target France's cognac exports. Paris has been a strong supporter of a tougher EU trade policy towards China.


Amid predictions that trade conditions between China and the West are expected to worsen in the coming weeks, von der Leyen on Tuesday sought to downplay a trade war in remarks from Brussels.

"I don't think that we are in a trade war. I have the motto: 'de-risk not decouple', and I think here it's very clear we are in the category of de-risking from China. We have decoupled from Russia," she said.

China is set to be a central foreign policy talking point among both presidential campaigns going into November...

And here's what the Biden administration said during the last Tuesday unveiling of the new US tariff hike: "Today, I am following through on my commitment to stand up to the People’s Republic of China’s unfair trade practices by issuing a formal proposal to modify the tariff actions." US Trade Representative Katherine Tai further vowed, "The President and I will continue to fight for American workers, and for our economic future and national security."

By Zerohedge.com

