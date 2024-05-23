Gasoline Prices Ahead of Memorial Day Are 1% Higher Than a Year Ago

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 77.24 -0.33 -0.43%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 81.70 -0.20 -0.24%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 83.05 -0.08 -0.10%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.816 -0.026 -0.91%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.474 +0.006 +0.24%
Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 82.05 -1.11 -1.33%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 82.05 -1.11 -1.33%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 81.68 -0.90 -1.09%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 83.27 -0.31 -0.37%
Chart Mars US 202 days 76.83 -1.47 -1.88%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.474 +0.006 +0.24%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 83.98 -0.96 -1.13%
Graph down Murban 2 days 84.44 -1.02 -1.19%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 79.47 -0.75 -0.93%
Graph down Basra Light 905 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 80.97 -0.82 -1.00%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 81.68 -0.90 -1.09%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 81.68 -0.90 -1.09%
Chart Girassol 1 day 83.32 -0.72 -0.86%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 83.27 -0.31 -0.37%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 358 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 10 hours 64.37 -1.09 -1.67%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 10 hours 79.72 -1.09 -1.35%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 10 hours 77.97 -1.09 -1.38%
Graph down Sweet Crude 10 hours 74.07 -1.09 -1.45%
Graph down Peace Sour 10 hours 70.77 -1.09 -1.52%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 10 hours 70.77 -1.09 -1.52%
Chart Light Sour Blend 10 hours 73.82 -1.09 -1.46%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 10 hours 80.77 -1.09 -1.33%
Chart Central Alberta 10 hours 71.17 -1.09 -1.51%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 82.05 -1.11 -1.33%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 74.05 -1.69 -2.23%
Graph down Giddings 1 day 67.80 -1.69 -2.43%
Graph down ANS West Coast 1 day 84.35 -1.04 -1.22%
Graph down West Texas Sour 1 day 73.80 -1.69 -2.24%
Graph down Eagle Ford 1 day 74.05 -1.69 -2.23%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 74.05 -1.69 -2.23%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 74.25 -1.50 -1.98%
Chart Kansas Common 1 day 67.75 -1.75 -2.52%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 83.89 -0.54 -0.64%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 7 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 23 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 9 days They pay YOU to TAKE Natural Gas
  • 6 days What fool thought this was a good idea...
  • 9 days Why does this keep coming up? (The Renewable Energy Land Rush Could Threaten Food Security)
  • 4 days A question...
  • 15 days The United States produced more crude oil than any nation, at any time.

Breaking News:

Oil Prices Rebound After Three Days of Losses

Easing Inflation Sparks Bullish Sentiment in Oil Markets

Easing Inflation Sparks Bullish Sentiment in Oil Markets

Easing Inflation Sparks Bullish Sentiment…

Endangered Lizard Threatens Oil and Gas Development in the Permian Basin

Endangered Lizard Threatens Oil and Gas Development in the Permian Basin

A rare lizard in Texas…

What’s Really Wrong with Thames Water?

What’s Really Wrong with Thames Water?

Following the Thames Water debacle,…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Gasoline Prices Ahead of Memorial Day Are 1% Higher Than a Year Ago

By Tsvetana Paraskova - May 23, 2024, 8:30 AM CDT
  • Gas prices are down slightly from recent highs but still above 2023's Memorial Day prices.
  • A record number of Americans plan road trips this summer, with many traveling long distances.
  • AAA forecasts record-breaking travel numbers over the Memorial Day weekend despite mid-range gas prices.
Gasoline

The average retail price of a gallon of regular gasoline in the United States was $3.58 on the Monday before Memorial Day, which was 1% higher than last year’s pre-Memorial Day gas price, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said on Thursday.

Over the past five weeks, Middle East tensions have eased, while U.S. refinery activity has increased after the end of seasonal maintenance, contributing to a 2% decline in average retail gasoline prices, the administration noted.  

A near-record number of Americans plan road trips this summer as gasoline prices continue to drop ahead of Memorial Day weekend, the start to summer travel, the 2024 Summer Travel Survey of fuel savings platform GasBuddy showed on Tuesday.

A total of 76% of Americans plan to take at least one road trip between Memorial Day and Labor Day weekends, the GasBuddy survey showed. That’s 18% higher than last year. The average American traveler has two road trips planned, with many venturing far – 49% expect to drive 5 or more hours to reach their destination, according to the survey.

GasBuddy expects the national average price of gasoline will hold in the mid-$3 per gallon range for much of the summer, with potentially tens of thousands of stations falling below $3 per gallon throughout the next several months. GasBuddy forecasts that gas prices will average $3.58 per gallon nationally between Memorial Day and Labor Day.

AAA estimates showed last week that road trips during Memorial Day weekend are to set hit a record-high—38.4 million people are set to travel by car over Memorial Day weekend, the highest number for that holiday since AAA began tracking in 2000.

AAA expects 43.8 million Americans to head 50 miles or more from home by all means of transportation over the Memorial Day holiday travel period between Thursday, May 23, and Monday, May 27, 2024. This would be the highest in nearly two decades, AAA said.  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

ADVERTISEMENT

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Turkey Emerges as the Largest Coal-Fired Electricity Producer in Europe

Next Post

National Grid Turns to Shareholders for £7 Billion Energy Transition Investment
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil Prices Remain Rangebound but a Breakout May Be Coming

Oil Prices Remain Rangebound but a Breakout May Be Coming
Groundhog Day for OPEC+

Groundhog Day for OPEC+
Vertical Axis Wind Turbines Redefined by Machine Learning

Vertical Axis Wind Turbines Redefined by Machine Learning
Two Sectors Driving the Future of Oil Demand

Two Sectors Driving the Future of Oil Demand
Russian And Iran’s New ‘Energy Corridor’ Is Packed With Dangers For The West

Russian And Iran’s New ‘Energy Corridor’ Is Packed With Dangers For The West

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com