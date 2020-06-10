Bulls Beware: A Dark Cloud Is Forming Over Oil Markets

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 38.14 -1.46 -3.69%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 40.45 -1.28 -3.07%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 1.773 -0.007 -0.39%
Graph up Mars US 7 hours 40.25 +0.61 +1.54%
Graph down Opec Basket 2 days 37.09 -1.80 -4.63%
Graph down Urals 1 day 40.55 -0.35 -0.86%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 39.98 +0.41 +1.04%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 39.98 +0.41 +1.04%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 39.77 +0.22 +0.56%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 33.97 +0.09 +0.27%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 1.773 -0.007 -0.39%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 41.08 +0.04 +0.10%
Graph up Murban 1 day 41.51 +0.06 +0.14%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 36.09 +0.27 +0.75%
Graph up Basra Light 1 day 44.41 +0.25 +0.57%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 40.23 +0.44 +1.11%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 39.77 +0.22 +0.56%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 39.77 +0.22 +0.56%
Chart Girassol 1 day 41.77 +0.54 +1.31%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 37.09 -1.80 -4.63%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 7 hours 28.71 +0.50 +1.77%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 35 mins 36.10 +0.66 +1.86%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 35 mins 38.60 +0.66 +1.74%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 35 mins 40.00 +0.66 +1.68%
Graph up Sweet Crude 35 mins 39.60 +0.66 +1.69%
Graph up Peace Sour 35 mins 34.60 +0.66 +1.94%
Chart Peace Sour 35 mins 34.60 +0.66 +1.94%
Chart Light Sour Blend 35 mins 35.10 +0.66 +1.92%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 35 mins 39.60 +0.66 +1.69%
Chart Central Alberta 35 mins 34.60 +0.66 +1.94%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 39.98 +0.41 +1.04%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 36.00 +0.50 +1.41%
Graph up Giddings 1 day 29.75 +0.50 +1.71%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 41.13 -1.13 -2.67%
Graph up West Texas Sour 1 day 33.55 +0.66 +2.01%
Graph up Eagle Ford 1 day 37.50 +0.66 +1.79%
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 37.50 +0.66 +1.79%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 36.00 +0.50 +1.41%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 29.25 +0.75 +2.63%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 42.52 +0.75 +1.80%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Ten Years of Plunging Solar Prices
  • 7 minutes Hydrogen Capable Natural Gas Turbines
  • 10 minutes World looks on in horror as Trump flails over pandemic despite claims US leads way
  • 13 minutes Large gas belt discovered in China
  • 10 hours Trump waves a Bible
  • 6 hours Hong Kong losing „special status” with US. Much ado about nothing.
  • 3 hours Why Oil could hit $100
  • 2 hours Germany requires all gas stations to provide EV charging
  • 9 hours 90% renewables in the grid by 2035
  • 57 mins "The Great Reset" What does this mean for you.
  • 1 day Main Stream Media falls into depressed mood today after hearing of the record May jobs report UP 2.5 MILLION JOBS !
  • 3 hours Copy Cat Protests
  • 1 day World War One was just a mild flu
  • 1 day Ground Zero
  • 1 day Ethically pure Chinese soldiers who purge the world of evil American mercenaries
  • 5 hours Without Apologies, China is Now on the Move
  • 2 days George Floyd’s History

Breaking News:

How Goldman Sachs Predicted The Biggest Oil Price Crash In History

The Energy Deal Putting Iraq's $55 Billion Oil Project At Risk

The Energy Deal Putting Iraq's $55 Billion Oil Project At Risk

Iraq’s electricity deal with sanctioned…

Oil Market Heading For Months Of Deficit

Oil Market Heading For Months Of Deficit

The oil market is set…

Oil Infrastructure Operators Grapple With A New Energy Reality

Oil Infrastructure Operators Grapple With A New Energy Reality

The global energy transition is…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Bulls Beware: A Dark Cloud Is Forming Over Oil Markets

By Alex Kimani - Jun 10, 2020, 7:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community

Bullish sentiment appears to have returned to the stock markets with a vengeance. In a historic rally that has taken even die-hard bulls by surprise, the S&P 500 has managed to claw back all of its 2020 losses, taking just 53 sessions for the index to fully restore the nearly $10T in value it shed in an epic bear market. The oil markets have been nearly as impressive.

After entering negative territory for the first time in history, U.S. WTI prices have briefly touched $40/bbl amid record production cuts and an uptick in global demand. Oil and gas stocks have doubled from their March 23 nadir, marking a sharp reversal from the precipitous drop that wiped out nearly two decades of gains. 

There’s no shortage of bottom fishing opportunities in this market, with shares of bankrupt or near-bankrupt shale companies including Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL), Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK), California Resources Corp. (NYSE:CRC) and Valaris Plc (NYSE: VAL) as well as offshore drillers Borr Drilling Ltd (NYSE:BORR), Noble Corp.(NYSE:NE), Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL) and TransOcean (NYSE:RIG) recording triple-digit gains over the past week alone.

But analysts are now saying investors need to pump their brakes. 

A cross-section of Wall Street has warned that there’s too much irrational exuberance in the markets, and the oil price rally is not fully supported by fundamentals.

Fund

Source: CNN Money

Watching the Crack

According to Warren Patterson, head of commodities strategy at ING, as well as analysts at Goldman Sachs, refining margins, aka crack spreads, across different regions around the globe are still way off their norms, portending continuing weak global demand for distillates.

U.S. crack spreads clocked in at a mere $9/bbl last week, compared to $21 at the same time last year according to Reuters, while crack spreads for European diesel dropped to a record low of $2.90.

Related: The True Impact Of COVID-19 On Natural Gas Demand

Crack spreads are a good proxy for oil demand with falling spreads a sign of weak demand and vice-versa. The badly squeezed margins for refiners is a worrying sign that global demand remains way below normal levels, with the ongoing pick-up in crude prices only serving to worsen the margin contraction for the likes of Valero Energy Corp. (NYSE:VLO), Marathon Petroleum Corp. (NYSE:MPC) and Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX). WTI and Brent prices have staged a strong rally over the past few weeks after production cuts by OPEC+ and independent producers in the U.S. and elsewhere helped ease a huge supply glut and storage buildup. On Saturday, OPEC and its allies agreed to extend the cuts by an additional month with plans to review progress on a monthly basis. Global oil demand particularly in the giant markets of China and India appears to be recovering at a faster-than-expected clip, with crude imports in China surging 13% in May to a record 11.3 million barrels per day and demand back to 90% of pre-crisis levels. Meanwhile, May sales in India were recorded at ~76% of normal levels while U.S. gasoline demand has seen a 7% uptick during the final week of May to clock in at 75% of pre-COVID-19 levels.

But analysts are now questioning whether the rebound in demand is the result of rising consumption or simply the result of refiners and traders stocking up on cheap crude.

ING’s Patterson and Ehsan Khoman at Japanese bank MUFG say the surge in demand could partly be the result of opportunistic buying by refiners. Consequently, Goldman has predicted that Brent prices will pull back to $35 per barrel in the coming weeks from a recent high of $43.

And they could be right.

According to Bloomberg, the United States’ largest refiner by capacity, Valero Energy, is currently running its two crude units at just 58% of their maximum rate of 424K bbl/day due to low demand and storage filling up. The refinery's fluid catalytic converter as well as all the hydrotreaters except the distillate hydrotreaters are running at minimum rates while rates on the coker have also been lowered.  Related: World’s Largest Oil Trader Sees Profits Plunge 70%

In a previous article, we reported that giant oil traders have been storing millions of barrels of crude in the seas with a view to selling when prices improve in the coming months, which could also be driving the surge in demand.

Takeaway

At this juncture, it’s best for investors to adopt an attitude of cautious optimism. On one hand, the bulls argue that OPEC+ has curtailed production too fast, with some oil executives eyeing the seemingly untouchable WTI prices of $70 in the current year.

On the other hand, poor refining margins are telling a different story while oil prices have, worryingly, been strongly pulling back from recent highs on fears that increased production by U.S. shale producers and Libya will offset the OPEC+ cuts.

As many analysts have pointed out, the biggest wild card in this market remains the speed at which demand is going to bounce back in the coming months. 

The current evidence though appears to lend support to the bull camp.

By Alex Kimani for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Oil Infrastructure Operators Grapple With A New Energy Reality

Next Post

The Energy Deal Putting Iraq's $55 Billion Oil Project At Risk
Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Buffet, Bezos And Blackrock Are Betting Big On This $30 Trillion Mega-Trend

Buffet, Bezos And Blackrock Are Betting Big On This $30 Trillion Mega-Trend
The $30 Trillion Trend That's Bigger Than The Entire U.S. Stock Market

The $30 Trillion Trend That's Bigger Than The Entire U.S. Stock Market
Drilling Executive: Oil Prices Could Hit $70 This Fall

Drilling Executive: Oil Prices Could Hit $70 This Fall
Why Saudi Arabia Will Lose The Next Oil Price War

Why Saudi Arabia Will Lose The Next Oil Price War
OPEC+ Agrees On Extending Record Output Cuts

OPEC+ Agrees On Extending Record Output Cuts



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com