A Perfect Storm For Petrochemicals

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 37.31 -0.10 -0.27%
Graph up Brent Crude 1 hour 39.99 +0.20 +0.50%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 1.824 +0.002 +0.11%
Graph down Mars US 20 mins 38.36 -0.08 -0.21%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 35.46 +0.51 +1.46%
Graph down Urals 18 hours 38.90 -0.35 -0.89%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 38.73 +0.35 +0.91%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 38.73 +0.35 +0.91%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 38.24 +0.35 +0.92%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 32.64 +0.24 +0.74%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 1.824 +0.002 +0.11%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 40.10 +0.90 +2.30%
Graph up Murban 2 days 40.10 +0.90 +2.30%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 35.06 +0.06 +0.17%
Graph down Basra Light 2 days 41.98 -0.21 -0.50%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 38.64 -0.13 -0.34%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 38.24 +0.35 +0.92%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 38.24 +0.35 +0.92%
Chart Girassol 2 days 40.03 +0.33 +0.83%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 35.46 +0.51 +1.46%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 26.59 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 17 hours 33.79 +0.48 +1.44%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 17 hours 36.29 +0.48 +1.34%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 17 hours 37.69 +0.48 +1.29%
Graph up Sweet Crude 17 hours 37.29 +0.48 +1.30%
Graph up Peace Sour 17 hours 32.29 +0.48 +1.51%
Chart Peace Sour 17 hours 32.29 +0.48 +1.51%
Chart Light Sour Blend 17 hours 32.79 +0.48 +1.49%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 17 hours 37.29 +0.48 +1.30%
Chart Central Alberta 17 hours 32.29 +0.48 +1.51%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 38.73 +0.35 +0.91%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 18 hours 34.00 +0.25 +0.74%
Graph up Giddings 18 hours 27.75 +0.25 +0.91%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 39.72 +1.30 +3.38%
Graph up West Texas Sour 18 hours 31.36 +0.12 +0.38%
Graph up Eagle Ford 18 hours 35.31 +0.12 +0.34%
Chart Eagle Ford 18 hours 35.31 +0.12 +0.34%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 18 hours 34.00 +0.25 +0.74%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 27.50 +0.50 +1.85%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 40.87 +0.48 +1.19%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Ten Years of Plunging Solar Prices
  • 7 minutes Hydrogen Capable Natural Gas Turbines
  • 10 minutes World looks on in horror as Trump flails over pandemic despite claims US leads way
  • 13 minutes Large gas belt discovered in China
  • 12 mins Rioting and Protesting
  • 3 mins Trump waves a Bible
  • 3 hours Model 3 cheaper to buy than BMW 3 series.
  • 7 mins Anti-Lynching Bill
  • 18 mins Thugs in Trumpistan
  • 3 hours Sudan Rice claims Russians are behind recent US riots
  • 4 hours National Guard kills again
  • 3 hours China to Impose Dictatorship on Hong Kong
  • 3 hours Coronavirus hype biggest political hoax in history
  • 3 hours We Are Better Than This
  • 13 hours China’s Oil Thirst Draws an Armada of Tankers
  • 28 mins Let’s Try This....
  • 3 hours Obamagate Is Not a Conspiracy Theory
  • 17 hours WHY was George Floyd Murdered and Why Publicly

Breaking News:

Russia’s Energy Minister Sees Shortage In Oil Market Next Month

The Biggest Question For Oil Markets As Brent Breaks $40

The Biggest Question For Oil Markets As Brent Breaks $40

With Brent breaking the $40…

Are Diamonds The Future Of Energy Storage?

Are Diamonds The Future Of Energy Storage?

New research on energy storage…

This Unknown Metal May Be A Game-Changer For Space Travel

This Unknown Metal May Be A Game-Changer For Space Travel

As the international space race…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham is an independent journalist, covering oil and gas, energy and environmental policy, and international politics. He is based in Portland, Oregon. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

A Perfect Storm For Petrochemicals

By Nick Cunningham - Jun 04, 2020, 5:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community

The oil majors have made huge bets on plastics and petrochemicals in recent years, but those investments look increasingly shaky following the COVID-19 pandemic and economic downturn.

Some economies are slowly rebounding from earlier shutdowns, and the oil and petrochemical industry succeeded in ramming through rollbacks of plastic bag bans in the wake of the pandemic. But the hit to the global economy could more than overwhelm those wins.

The market for one of the main feedstocks for plastic – polyethylene – has fallen sharply over the past year, with a pronounced dip since the onset of the pandemic. “Even before the coronavirus outbreak, we were already expecting to see various petrochemical value chains ... heading into an oversupply situation,” Catherine Tan, principle analyst at Wood Mackenzie, told Reuters.

The pandemic and the deep economic hole could lead to a contraction in U.S. polyethylene demand by 4 percent this year, compared to a dip of just 0.8 percent globally, according to IHS Markit.

But the hit comes not only from weaker demand for plastic, but also the sharp decline in crude oil prices. “The consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic and the drop in oil prices created a ‘perfect storm’ scenario for North American (NAM) polyethylene producers,” IHS Markit wrote in a report late last month.

The decline in Brent oil prices, which heavily influences feedstock costs for naptha in Asia (which competes against North American polyethylene), has brought costs down. U.S.-based petrochemicals are more heavily weighted towards ethane as a feedstock, which is linked to natural gas liquid prices, not crude oil.

At the start of the year, with WTI trading at around $57.5 per barrel, the average U.S. Gulf Coast ethane-based producer had a cost advantage of roughly $481 per ton over a rival naptha-based producer in Asia, according to IHS. That margin collapsed to just $38/ton when WTI fell to $28.6. If WTI falls below $20, U.S. producers would be “unable to compete in the Asian/European markets,” IHS estimates.

Plastic producers in North America “for all practical purposes, lost most of the feedstock advantage that the shale gas revolution created over the past 10 years,” the firm said. Related: What's Holding Natural Gas Prices Back?

“One should ask, what has been the financial result associated with all these billions of dollars invested in the North American assets? Sadly, the news has not been good so far,” IHS concluded. Production of polyethylene has ramped up dramatically over the past decade, but margins continue to shrink.

“Indeed, the impact of lower oil prices and competitive [polyethylene] offerings from Europe and Asia in the export markets have already driven [polyethyelen] export prices to the point that some US production curtailment is already being curtailed,” IHS said. North American polyethylene producers will see margins under pressure though 2021.

The weakening market for polyethylene has already led to delays on new investments. For instance, PTTGC America and Daelim Chemical delayed a final investment decision on a massive ethane cracker in Ohio. Dow Inc. recently said that it would sideline three plants that produce polyethylene.

One closely-watched project already under construction in western Pennsylvania faces heightened risk as well. Royal Dutch Shell is building a gargantuan ethane cracker in the heart of the Appalachian shale gas region, and the project is expected to come online in 2021 or 2022, entering a market that is more “challenging than when the project was planned,” according to a report from the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis (IEEFA). “The complex is likely to be less profitable than expected and face an extended period of financial distress.”

When Shell designed the project nearly a decade ago, the plastic pellets the plant plans on producing cost $1 per pound. But today, those pellets sell for between 40 and 60 cents per pound. Futures prices for 2021 are as low as 20 cents per pound, a sign that traders expect the market to continue to deteriorate.

Shell will enter the market “amidst a plastics price war among formidable corporations with existing client bases that are reducing their prices to maintain their position in a constricted market” IEEFA analysts wrote. The state of Pennsylvania gave Shell a $1.65 billion subsidy to build the plant. Because of the public is on the hook, Shell “owes a more complete explanation to shareholders and the people of Pennsylvania of how it is managing risk,” IEEFA analysts said.

By Nick Cunningham of Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Oil & Gas Still King Despite Renewable Hype

Next Post

Big Oil’s Race To Net Zero
Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham is an independent journalist, covering oil and gas, energy and environmental policy, and international politics. He is based in Portland, Oregon. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Buffet, Bezos And Blackrock Are Betting Big On This $30 Trillion Mega-Trend

Buffet, Bezos And Blackrock Are Betting Big On This $30 Trillion Mega-Trend
A Nightmare Scenario For Offshore Oil

A Nightmare Scenario For Offshore Oil
Oil Majors Face Another Impossible Decision

Oil Majors Face Another Impossible Decision
Saudi Arabia Could Set Trend For Higher Oil Prices In June

Saudi Arabia Could Set Trend For Higher Oil Prices In June
Only One Oil Major Is Betting Big On Renewable Energy

Only One Oil Major Is Betting Big On Renewable Energy



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com