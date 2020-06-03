China Leads The Global Oil Demand Recovery

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 15 mins 36.75 -0.06 -0.16%
Graph down Brent Crude 11 mins 39.48 -0.09 -0.23%
Graph up Natural Gas 15 mins 1.810 +0.033 +1.86%
Graph up Mars US 15 mins 38.11 +1.57 +4.30%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 34.95 +1.27 +3.77%
Graph up Urals 2 days 37.60 +1.20 +3.30%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 38.38 +1.64 +4.46%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 38.38 +1.64 +4.46%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 37.89 +2.00 +5.57%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 32.40 +1.26 +4.05%
Chart Natural Gas 15 mins 1.810 +0.033 +1.86%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 39.20 +0.90 +2.35%
Graph up Murban 2 days 39.20 +0.55 +1.42%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 35.00 +2.25 +6.87%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 42.19 +1.00 +2.43%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 38.77 +2.22 +6.07%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 37.89 +2.00 +5.57%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 37.89 +2.00 +5.57%
Chart Girassol 2 days 39.70 +2.44 +6.55%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 34.95 +1.27 +3.77%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 22 hours 27.42 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 15 hours 33.31 +1.37 +4.29%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 15 hours 35.81 +1.37 +3.98%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 15 hours 37.21 +1.37 +3.82%
Graph up Sweet Crude 15 hours 36.81 +1.37 +3.87%
Graph up Peace Sour 15 hours 31.81 +1.37 +4.50%
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 31.81 +1.37 +4.50%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 32.31 +1.37 +4.43%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 36.81 +1.37 +3.87%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 31.81 +1.37 +4.50%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 38.38 +1.64 +4.46%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 33.25 +1.25 +3.91%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 27.00 +1.25 +4.85%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 38.42 +0.29 +0.76%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 30.76 +1.37 +4.66%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 34.71 +1.37 +4.11%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 34.71 +1.37 +4.11%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 33.25 +1.25 +3.91%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 27.00 +1.25 +4.85%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 40.39 +1.37 +3.51%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Ten Years of Plunging Solar Prices
  • 7 minutes Hydrogen Capable Natural Gas Turbines
  • 10 minutes World looks on in horror as Trump flails over pandemic despite claims US leads way
  • 13 minutes Large gas belt discovered in China
  • 1 min Rioting and Protesting
  • 4 hours National Guard kills again
  • 36 mins WHY was George Floyd Murdered and Why Publicly
  • 13 hours Model 3 cheaper to buy than BMW 3 series.
  • 1 day Would bashing China solve all the problems of the United States
  • 17 hours Coronavirus hype biggest political hoax in history
  • 1 day Build Back Better is the Latest Globalist Plot
  • 1 day Pompeo's Hong Kong
  • 21 hours Russia loses its chance to capture the EU gas market
  • 21 hours Obamagate Is Not a Conspiracy Theory
  • 1 day Yale University Epidemiologist Publishes Paper on Major Benefits of Hydroxchloroquine for High-risk Outpatients. Quacksalvers like Fauci should put lives ahead of Politics
  • 1 day So the President is on that Hydroxy
  • 1 day Thugs in Trumpistan

Breaking News:

First Oil Workers Evacuate Ahead Of Tropical Storm Cristobal

Bahrain To Speed Up Development Of Huge 80 Billion Barrel Oil Reserves

Bahrain To Speed Up Development Of Huge 80 Billion Barrel Oil Reserves

Bahrain has suffered from Saudi…

U.S. Shale Isn't Losing Sleep Over The 2020 Elections

U.S. Shale Isn't Losing Sleep Over The 2020 Elections

The outcome of the U.S.…

5 Points To Consider Before Buying Oil Stocks In 2020

5 Points To Consider Before Buying Oil Stocks In 2020

For contrarian investors, there may…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

China Leads The Global Oil Demand Recovery

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jun 03, 2020, 1:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community

Global oil demand has improved over the past few weeks, led by China’s demand which has rebounded to 90 percent of its pre-coronavirus levels, while tentative signs of improvement emerge in other major economies, including the United States and India, as lockdowns are eased.

In China, oil demand was at 90 percent of the pre-COVID-19 levels in April, and was expected at 92 percent of ‘normal’ demand in May, according to data from IHS Markit.

“The brisk resumption of Chinese oil demand, 90 percent of pre-COVID levels by the end of April and moving higher, is a welcome signpost for the global economy. When you consider that oil demand in China—the first country impacted by the virus—had fallen by more than 40% in February—the degree to which it is snapping back offers reason for some optimism about economic and demand recovery trends in other markets such as Europe and North America,” said Jim Burkhard, vice president and head of oil markets, IHS Markit.

According to Wood Mackenzie, China’s oil demand is set to recover to 13 million barrels per day (bpd) in the second quarter of 2020, up by 16.3 percent from Q1.   

“China’s demand for gasoline and diesel are expected to increase YoY from Q3 2020 onwards,” the consultancy said at the end of May, adding that eased lockdowns and preference for commuting in personal vehicles will push gasoline demand to a quick recovery and it is likely to return to last year’s levels by June 2020.

India’s fuel demand, which had crashed by 60 percent during the early days of its two-month lockdown, is set to reach pre-coronavirus levels in June, Indian Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said last week.

In the United States, average national gasoline prices rose last week, and part of the increase can be attributed to higher gasoline demand, which saw a 7-percent week-over-week increase, AAA said earlier this week.  

“Americans are slowly but steadily returning to driving, causing gas prices to increase across the country,” AAA spokesperson Jeanette Casselano said.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Bahrain To Speed Up Development Of Huge 80 Billion Barrel Oil Reserves
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment
  • Mamdouh Salameh on June 03 2020 said:
    The oil price at $40 a barrels today is signalling that the global oil demand and the global economy are headed in the right direction.

    The proof is that oil demand in the world’s three biggest consumers is virtually returning to pre-COVID-19 levels with China hitting 92% of normal demand in May and India set to reach normal demand level by June with the United States’ gasoline demand rising by a 7% week-over-week increase.

    Oil prices could be projected to hit $45-$50 in the second half of this year and touch $60 in early next year.

    Dr Mamdouh G Salameh
    International Oil Economist
    Visiting Professor of Energy Economics at ESCP Europe Business School, London

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Buffet, Bezos And Blackrock Are Betting Big On This $30 Trillion Mega-Trend

Buffet, Bezos And Blackrock Are Betting Big On This $30 Trillion Mega-Trend
A Nightmare Scenario For Offshore Oil

A Nightmare Scenario For Offshore Oil
Oil Majors Face Another Impossible Decision

Oil Majors Face Another Impossible Decision
Saudi Arabia Could Set Trend For Higher Oil Prices In June

Saudi Arabia Could Set Trend For Higher Oil Prices In June
Will There Be Another Oil Price War?

Will There Be Another Oil Price War?



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com