Drilling Executive: Oil Prices Could Hit $70 This Fall

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 39.32 +1.91 +5.11%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 42.14 +2.15 +5.38%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 1.802 -0.020 -1.10%
Graph down Mars US 21 hours 38.36 -0.08 -0.21%
Graph down Opec Basket 2 days 34.84 -0.62 -1.75%
Graph down Urals 2 days 38.90 -0.35 -0.89%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 38.87 +0.14 +0.36%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 38.87 +0.14 +0.36%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 38.27 +0.03 +0.08%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 32.61 -0.03 -0.09%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 1.802 -0.020 -1.10%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 39.20 -0.90 -2.24%
Graph down Murban 2 days 39.14 -0.96 -2.39%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 34.64 -0.42 -1.20%
Graph down Basra Light 2 days 41.80 -0.18 -0.43%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 38.72 +0.08 +0.21%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 38.27 +0.03 +0.08%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 38.27 +0.03 +0.08%
Chart Girassol 2 days 39.88 -0.15 -0.37%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 34.84 -0.62 -1.75%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 21 hours 26.59 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 14 hours 33.91 +0.12 +0.36%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 14 hours 36.41 +0.12 +0.33%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 14 hours 37.81 +0.12 +0.32%
Graph up Sweet Crude 14 hours 37.41 +0.12 +0.32%
Graph up Peace Sour 14 hours 32.41 +0.12 +0.37%
Chart Peace Sour 14 hours 32.41 +0.12 +0.37%
Chart Light Sour Blend 14 hours 32.91 +0.12 +0.37%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 14 hours 37.41 +0.12 +0.32%
Chart Central Alberta 14 hours 32.41 +0.12 +0.37%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 38.87 +0.14 +0.36%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 34.00 +0.25 +0.74%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 27.75 +0.25 +0.91%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 39.70 -0.02 -0.05%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 31.36 +0.12 +0.38%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 35.31 +0.12 +0.34%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 35.31 +0.12 +0.34%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 34.00 +0.25 +0.74%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 27.75 +0.25 +0.91%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 40.99 +0.12 +0.29%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Ten Years of Plunging Solar Prices
  • 7 minutes Hydrogen Capable Natural Gas Turbines
  • 10 minutes World looks on in horror as Trump flails over pandemic despite claims US leads way
  • 13 minutes Large gas belt discovered in China
  • 21 mins Rioting and Protesting
  • 29 mins Trump waves a Bible
  • 1 hour Coronavirus hype biggest political hoax in history
  • 1 hour George Floyd’s History
  • 3 hours US and Australia Sign SPR Lease Agreement
  • 15 hours Anti-Lynching Bill
  • 6 mins Healing, Not Hatred
  • 18 hours Thugs in Trumpistan
  • 2 hours Let’s Try This....
  • 23 hours Model 3 cheaper to buy than BMW 3 series.
  • 6 hours China to Impose Dictatorship on Hong Kong
  • 1 day Sudan Rice claims Russians are behind recent US riots
  • 1 min Chicago Threatens To Condemn - Possibly Demolish - Churches Defying Lockdown
  • 24 hours We Are Better Than This

Breaking News:

China Begins Consolidation Of $100+ Billion Oil & Gas Pipeline Industry

Oil Prices Stabilize On Rumors Of An OPEC+ Extension

Oil Prices Stabilize On Rumors Of An OPEC+ Extension

Oil prices stabilized on Thursday…

The Oil Rally Is Running On Fumes

The Oil Rally Is Running On Fumes

Oil prices rallied on Monday…

Oil Prices Are Unlikely To Break $40 This Year

Oil Prices Are Unlikely To Break $40 This Year

Despite production cuts from OPEC+…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Oil Prices
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Drilling Executive: Oil Prices Could Hit $70 This Fall

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jun 05, 2020, 11:00 AM CDT
Join Our Community

WTI Crude prices may be set for a 90-percent jump to $70 a barrel by the fall as U.S. oil producers may have “over-cut” production, Dan Eberhart, chief executive of Canary Drilling Services, told Markets Insider this week.

According to the manager of the drilling firm, U.S. oil companies have curtailed production too much too fast when prices collapsed, setting the stage for a “mini-supply shock” on the U.S. oil market.  

Early on Friday, WTI Crude prices were rallying 4.38 percent to $39.05, as the market appears confident that the OPEC+ group will extend the current level of production cuts for one month after June at a meeting scheduled for Saturday.

According to Canary Drilling Services’ Eberhart, the extension will not matter much because the OPEC’s compliance with the cuts –which wasn’t perfect in May—will slip further.

“I see a case for West Texas Intermediate to approach $70 a barrel this fall,” Eberhart told Markets Insider. 

The return of curtailed U.S. production amid rising oil prices, however, could threaten the oil price rally. Another major unknown for the oil market this summer is demand.

Global oil demand has improved over the past few weeks, led by China’s demand which has rebounded to 90 percent of its pre-coronavirus levels, while tentative signs of improvement emerge in other major economies, including the United States and India, as lockdowns are eased.

The key question is how fast demand will recover to pre-crisis levels. Some analysts say never.

In the United States, gasoline demand is slowly recovering and pushing the national average gas prices higher. Since Monday, the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline has increased by two cents to $1.99—three cents higher than a week ago and 21 cents more than a month ago, according to AAA. Last week, U.S. gasoline demand grew to 7.5 million bpd from 7.3 million bpd the prior week, the latest EIA data showed.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Oil Prices Jump Ahead Of Crucial OPEC+ Meeting On Saturday
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Buffet, Bezos And Blackrock Are Betting Big On This $30 Trillion Mega-Trend

Buffet, Bezos And Blackrock Are Betting Big On This $30 Trillion Mega-Trend
A Nightmare Scenario For Offshore Oil

A Nightmare Scenario For Offshore Oil
Oil Majors Face Another Impossible Decision

Oil Majors Face Another Impossible Decision
Saudi Arabia Could Set Trend For Higher Oil Prices In June

Saudi Arabia Could Set Trend For Higher Oil Prices In June
Only One Oil Major Is Betting Big On Renewable Energy

Only One Oil Major Is Betting Big On Renewable Energy



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com