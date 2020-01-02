Are Oil Stocks ‘Too Toxic To Trade’

OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 63.29 +2.11 +3.45%
Brent Crude 10 mins 68.56 +2.31 +3.49%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.126 +0.004 +0.19%
Mars US 2 hours 61.98 +0.12 +0.19%
Opec Basket 3 days 67.96 +0.03 +0.04%
Urals 8 days 59.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 4 days 65.46 +0.38 +0.58%
Louisiana Light 4 days 65.46 +0.38 +0.58%
Bonny Light 3 days 67.42 -0.68 -1.00%
Mexican Basket 3 days 56.14 -1.54 -2.67%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.126 +0.004 +0.19%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 3 days 67.58 -0.57 -0.84%
Murban 3 days 68.93 -0.63 -0.91%
Iran Heavy 3 days 57.93 -0.79 -1.35%
Basra Light 3 days 71.93 -0.57 -0.79%
Saharan Blend 3 days 67.53 -0.58 -0.85%
Bonny Light 3 days 67.42 -0.68 -1.00%
Bonny Light 3 days 67.42 -0.68 -1.00%
Girassol 3 days 68.30 -0.66 -0.96%
Opec Basket 3 days 67.96 +0.03 +0.04%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 3 days 40.20 +0.12 +0.30%
Western Canadian Select 10 days 35.81 -0.62 -1.70%
Canadian Condensate 135 days 55.06 -0.62 -1.11%
Premium Synthetic 125 days 61.46 -0.62 -1.00%
Sweet Crude 10 days 55.06 -0.62 -1.11%
Peace Sour 10 days 51.06 -0.62 -1.20%
Peace Sour 10 days 51.06 -0.62 -1.20%
Light Sour Blend 10 days 54.31 -0.62 -1.13%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 10 days 60.56 -0.62 -1.01%
Central Alberta 10 days 51.31 -0.62 -1.19%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 4 days 65.46 +0.38 +0.58%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 57.75 -0.25 -0.43%
Giddings 3 days 51.50 -0.25 -0.48%
ANS West Coast 112 days 68.84 -0.11 -0.16%
West Texas Sour 3 days 55.01 -0.62 -1.11%
Eagle Ford 3 days 58.96 -0.62 -1.04%
Eagle Ford 3 days 58.96 -0.62 -1.04%
Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 57.75 -0.25 -0.43%
Kansas Common 3 days 51.25 -0.75 -1.44%
Buena Vista 3 days 70.29 -0.62 -0.87%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Ukraine Natural Gas: Hunter Biden Court Filings allege $156 Million Illegal Money Laundering
  • 9 minutes Shale Oil Fiasco
  • 13 minutes NY TIMES: Saudis can't depend on U.S. to protect their oil anymore . . . .
  • 35 mins Iraqi uprising against US military presence is increasing. Are geopolitical interests justification good enough for waging war against Iraqi nation on Iraqi soil ?
  • 1 hour US military convoy enters oil fields in northeast Syria
  • 1 hour This is how the US military is protecting the Strait of Hormuz
  • 12 hours First of Six 2020 predictions: Venezuela opposition leader Juan Guaido` will not be reelected National Assembly leader, Maduro solidifies power, Russia moves in takes over Oil Industry operations , full production 12 to 18 months.
  • 15 hours Formula One comes to Wind Turbines
  • 2 days Step Forward: Trump Says U.S.-China Trade Deal Will Be Signed On January 15
  • 1 day New year wish to Iran by President Trump
  • 4 hours Nord Stream 2 Offshore Natural Gas Pipeline Project (Infographics)
  • 22 hours Nuclear Deal Is Dead? Iran Distances Itself Further From ND, Alarming Russia And France
  • 22 hours Saudi Plan to Wean Off Oil Sees Success Even as Economy Stalls
  • 5 hours Tech cold war is a fact. China tells government offices to remove all foreign computer equipment

Breaking News:

Tullow Continues To Struggle In The World's Hottest Oil Hotspot

Alt Text

US Oil Rig Count Falls In Last Week Of 2019

The final US oil and…

Alt Text

How Accurate Were This Year's Oil Price Predictions?

Robert Rapier's grades his predictions…

Alt Text

The Geopolitical Flashpoint For Oil Markets Next Year

Oil prices are currently ignoring…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Are Oil Stocks ‘Too Toxic To Trade’

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jan 02, 2020, 4:00 PM CST
Join Our Community
Stocks

Amid growing concerns about climate change, activists, shareholders, and many investors have started to see oil companies as the next ‘Big Tobacco’ set of toxic stocks because of Big Oil’s continued investment into fossil fuel-derived energy.

Despite climate activists’ demands that oil firms ‘leave it in the ground’, Big Oil are not getting out of their core oil and gas business, nor they are planning to do so, because the world will continue to need oil and gas in the foreseeable future, Shell’s chief executive Ben van Beurden says.

Yet, oil companies could take some steps to alleviate investor and shareholder pressure to start acknowledging climate change risks and set emission reduction targets, by learning from the experience of another demonized sector—Big Tobacco--according to RBC analyst Biraj Borkhataria.  

Although Big Oil and Big Tobacco are different enough, oil firms can take a leaf or two out of the tobacco industry’s playbook, Borkhataria said in a research note quoted by Avi Salzman of Barron’s.

These are: increasing capital expenditure in renewable energy and other alternatives to fossil fuels, and putting more cash into shareholder returns in the form of buybacks and dividends, instead of simply plowing more money into enormous projects with years-long time lag between investment and first oil production.

Among Big Tobacco, Philip Morris International said a few years ago that it is building the company’s “future on smoke-free products that are a much better choice than cigarette smoking.”

Since then, Philip Morris has had equally bleak earnings like those of its competitors Imperial Brands and British American Tobacco, but it has outperformed its rivals on the stock market as investors have appreciated the strategy shift to alternatives, Barron’s’ Salzman says. Related: Iran Wants To Start Oil & Gas Production In This Disputed Hotspot

Now the next great ‘sin stock’ sector—Big Oil—faces challenges in convincing investors and society that it could still be part of the solution, not the problem, in a world which is increasingly sensitive to the impact of climate change on the planet and people.

At the same time, oil firms need to keep shareholder returns high in order to attract investors who are brave enough to continue to be or become shareholders in an industry which has been criticized and demonized as a major contributor to carbon emissions.

No major oil corporation is giving up their core business just yet. And according to RBC’s Borkhataria—they shouldn’t. What Big Oil needs is to invest more in shorter-cycle projects rather than in large deepwater projects where first oil is years away from first discovery and drilling, according to the analyst.

But Big Oil continues to prioritize deepwater development in their various core regions, because, as oil firms say, the world will continue to need energy from oil and gas in the foreseeable future. Conventional oil with good economics pumping oil for years and decades would meet more of the future demand than short-cycle shale, where well productivity declines dramatically in just a few years.

Big Oil will also continue to see oil and gas as their core business because returns on investment and profit margins in the alternative energies business are still being tested and currently, they are nowhere near the high margins in fossil fuels.

Some oil firms, like Shell for example, are taking steps to invest more in what it called ‘emerging power’ in its management day presentation in 2019. Shell looks to invest US$2-3 billion per year from 2021 to 2025 in the power business, which would be just 10 percent of its total annual capex in the coming years. Related: Europe Can't Get Enough Of This Popular Crude

“As we develop these lower-carbon products, we are seeing the pull from our customers, and, increasingly, a commitment from regulators. This is the perfect combination to develop a growing, profitable low-carbon business, and we are determined to be a leader in that process,” Maarten Wetselaar, Shell’s Integrated Gas & New Energies Director, said on management day.

Together with more potential for distributions to shareholders, Shell’s plan through 2025 includes “the ambition to stay on the right side of history,” CEO van Beurden said at the same event.

Shell is not worried that it will become irrelevant in the energy transition, not only because of its ambition to invest more in power and pledges to cut carbon emissions, but also because of the handsome returns to shareholders it can offer.

“If you are able to return $25bn to the owners of the company every year . . . you’re not going to disappear,” van Beurden told Financial Times’ Senior Energy Correspondent Anjli Raval in September 2019.

Now Shell and all of Big Oil have to convince investors that their core business will continue to be relevant a decade from now.  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage




Previous Post

Russia’s “Chernobyl On Ice” Gets A Major Lifeline

Next Post

Is This The Oil Play Of 2020?
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Next Oil Boom Is Happening Here

The Next Oil Boom Is Happening Here
Why The Saudis Suddenly Agreed To This Mega Oil Deal

Why The Saudis Suddenly Agreed To This Mega Oil Deal

 2020: The Year Of The Oil Bankruptcies

2020: The Year Of The Oil Bankruptcies

 The Next Ten Years In Oil Markets

The Next Ten Years In Oil Markets

 Burn, Pay, Or Shut It Down: Three Evils For Permian Drillers

Burn, Pay, Or Shut It Down: Three Evils For Permian Drillers

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com