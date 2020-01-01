Self-Healing Lithium Batteries Are On The Horizon

OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 61.27 +0.21 +0.34%
Brent Crude 10 mins 66.22 -0.19 -0.29%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.174 -0.015 -0.69%
Mars US 1 day 61.86 -0.22 -0.35%
Opec Basket 6 days 67.93 +0.16 +0.24%
Urals 7 days 59.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 3 days 65.46 +0.38 +0.58%
Louisiana Light 3 days 65.46 +0.38 +0.58%
Bonny Light 2 days 67.42 -0.68 -1.00%
Mexican Basket 3 days 57.68 +0.36 +0.63%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.174 -0.015 -0.69%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 2 days 67.58 -0.57 -0.84%
Murban 2 days 68.93 -0.63 -0.91%
Iran Heavy 2 days 57.93 -0.79 -1.35%
Basra Light 2 days 71.93 -0.57 -0.79%
Saharan Blend 2 days 67.53 -0.58 -0.85%
Bonny Light 2 days 67.42 -0.68 -1.00%
Bonny Light 2 days 67.42 -0.68 -1.00%
Girassol 2 days 68.30 -0.66 -0.96%
Opec Basket 6 days 67.93 +0.16 +0.24%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 2 days 40.08 -0.96 -2.34%
Western Canadian Select 9 days 36.43 -0.04 -0.11%
Canadian Condensate 134 days 55.68 -0.04 -0.07%
Premium Synthetic 124 days 62.08 -0.04 -0.06%
Sweet Crude 9 days 55.68 -0.04 -0.07%
Peace Sour 9 days 51.68 -0.04 -0.08%
Peace Sour 9 days 51.68 -0.04 -0.08%
Light Sour Blend 9 days 54.93 -0.04 -0.07%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 9 days 61.18 -0.04 -0.07%
Central Alberta 9 days 51.93 -0.04 -0.08%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 3 days 65.46 +0.38 +0.58%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 57.75 -0.25 -0.43%
Giddings 2 days 51.50 -0.25 -0.48%
ANS West Coast 111 days 68.84 -0.11 -0.16%
West Texas Sour 2 days 55.01 -0.62 -1.11%
Eagle Ford 2 days 58.96 -0.62 -1.04%
Eagle Ford 2 days 58.96 -0.62 -1.04%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 57.75 -0.25 -0.43%
Kansas Common 3 days 52.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Buena Vista 3 days 70.91 -0.04 -0.06%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Ukraine Natural Gas: Hunter Biden Court Filings allege $156 Million Illegal Money Laundering
  • 9 minutes Shale Oil Fiasco
  • 13 minutes NY TIMES: Saudis can't depend on U.S. to protect their oil anymore . . . .
  • 4 hours Iraqi uprising against US military presence is increasing. Are geopolitical interests justification good enough for waging war against Iraqi nation on Iraqi soil ?
  • 11 hours US military convoy enters oil fields in northeast Syria
  • 17 mins Formula One comes to Wind Turbines
  • 1 day Step Forward: Trump Says U.S.-China Trade Deal Will Be Signed On January 15
  • 3 hours New year wish to Iran by President Trump
  • 4 hours First of Six 2020 predictions: Venezuela opposition leader Juan Guaido` will not be reelected National Assembly leader, Maduro solidifies power, Russia moves in takes over Oil Industry operations , full production 12 to 18 months.
  • 1 day Which emissions are worse?: Cows vs. Keystone Pipeline
  • 1 day What is the challenge for oil and gas industry ???
  • 3 hours Nuclear Deal Is Dead? Iran Distances Itself Further From ND, Alarming Russia And France

Breaking News:

Russia-Ukraine Finalize Key Gas Deal

Alt Text

The World’s Most Promising Renewables Market Has Taken A Turn For The Worst

Growth in India’s renewable energy…

Alt Text

Why Hasn’t Hydrogen Gone Mainstream?

Production of hydrogen from low-carbon…

Alt Text

This Tech Giant Just Entered The Battery Business

The battery boom has kicked…

  1. Home
  2. Alternative Energy
  3. Renewable Energy
MINING.com

MINING.com

MINING.com is a web-based global mining publication focusing on news and commentary about mining and mineral exploration. The site is a one-stop-shop for mining industry…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Self-Healing Lithium Batteries Are On The Horizon

Join Our Community
Self-Healing Batteries

Engineers at the University of Illinois have developed an electrolyte that could help manufacturers produce recyclable, self-healing commercial batteries.

In a study published in the Journal of the American Chemical Society, the researchers said that they have created a solid polymer-based electrolyte that can self-heal after damage—and the material can also be recycled without the use of harsh chemicals or high temperatures.

In their paper, the experts wrote that their invention came to be as a response to the push to replace the liquid electrolytes in lithium-ion batteries with solid materials such as ceramics or polymers. This addresses issue related to batteries developing dendrites or branchlike structures of solid lithium after going through multiple cycles of charge and discharge.

Dendrites reduce battery life, cause hotspots and electrical shorts, and sometimes grow large enough to puncture the internal parts of the battery, causing explosive chemical reactions between the electrodes and electrolyte liquids.

“Solid ion-conducting polymers are one option for developing non-liquid electrolytes,” Brian Jing, one of the study’s co-authors, said in a media statement. “But the high-temperature conditions inside a battery can melt most polymers, again resulting in dendrites and failure.”

To address this issue, the researchers developed a network polymer electrolyte in which the cross-linking point can undergo exchange reactions and swap polymer strands. In contrast to linear polymers, these networks actually get stiffer upon heating, which can potentially minimize the dendrite problem. Additionally, they can be easily broken down and resolidified into a networked structure after damage, making them recyclable, and they restore conductivity after being damaged because they are self-healing.

“Most polymers require strong acids and high temperatures to break down,” said Christopher Evans, the lead author for the paper. “Our material dissolves in water at room temperature, making it a very energy-efficient and environmentally friendly process.”

By Mining.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage




Previous Post

The European Auto Industry Is Racing To Ditch Diesel
MINING.com

MINING.com

MINING.com is a web-based global mining publication focusing on news and commentary about mining and mineral exploration. The site is a one-stop-shop for mining industry…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Next Oil Boom Is Happening Here

The Next Oil Boom Is Happening Here
Why The Saudis Suddenly Agreed To This Mega Oil Deal

Why The Saudis Suddenly Agreed To This Mega Oil Deal

 2020: The Year Of The Oil Bankruptcies

2020: The Year Of The Oil Bankruptcies

 Is This The Beginning Of The End For Fossil Fuels?

Is This The Beginning Of The End For Fossil Fuels?

 The Next Ten Years In Oil Markets

The Next Ten Years In Oil Markets

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com