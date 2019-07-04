This Oil Major Says Net Zero Emissions Is ‘The Only Way To Go’

OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 5 hours 56.67 -0.67 -1.17%
Brent Crude 5 hours 63.30 -0.52 -0.81%
Natural Gas 5 hours 2.276 -0.014 -0.61%
Mars US 23 hours 59.49 +1.19 +2.04%
Opec Basket 2 days 62.69 -1.26 -1.97%
Urals 2 days 59.40 -2.05 -3.34%
Louisiana Light 3 days 60.35 -3.03 -4.78%
Louisiana Light 3 days 60.35 -3.03 -4.78%
Bonny Light 2 days 64.19 +0.10 +0.16%
Mexican Basket 2 days 59.33 +0.64 +1.09%
Natural Gas 5 hours 2.276 -0.014 -0.61%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 60.76 -2.67 -4.21%
Murban 2 days 62.32 -2.52 -3.89%
Iran Heavy 2 days 56.88 +0.03 +0.05%
Basra Light 2 days 64.42 +1.09 +1.72%
Saharan Blend 2 days 62.39 +0.41 +0.66%
Bonny Light 2 days 64.19 +0.10 +0.16%
Bonny Light 2 days 64.19 +0.10 +0.16%
Girassol 2 days 63.78 +0.23 +0.36%
Opec Basket 2 days 62.69 -1.26 -1.97%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 23 hours 40.39 +0.84 +2.12%
Western Canadian Select 1 day 42.85 -3.29 -7.13%
Canadian Condensate 17 days 51.90 -2.84 -5.19%
Premium Synthetic 1 day 56.75 -2.84 -4.77%
Sweet Crude 1 day 51.10 -3.29 -6.05%
Peace Sour 1 day 49.25 -2.84 -5.45%
Peace Sour 1 day 49.25 -2.84 -5.45%
Light Sour Blend 1 day 52.00 -3.19 -5.78%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 1 day 56.45 -2.89 -4.87%
Central Alberta 1 day 50.75 -3.44 -6.35%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 3 days 60.35 -3.03 -4.78%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 53.75 +1.00 +1.90%
Giddings 2 days 47.50 +1.00 +2.15%
ANS West Coast 4 days 68.07 -0.37 -0.54%
West Texas Sour 2 days 51.29 +1.09 +2.17%
Eagle Ford 2 days 55.24 +1.09 +2.01%
Eagle Ford 2 days 55.24 +1.09 +2.01%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 53.75 +1.00 +1.90%
Kansas Common 3 days 46.50 -2.75 -5.58%
Buena Vista 2 days 68.22 +1.09 +1.62%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Oil Price Could Fall To $30 If Global Deal Not Extended
  • 8 minutes Iran downs US drone. No military response . . Just Destroy their economy. Can Senator Kerry be tried for aiding enemy ?
  • 13 minutes US Trade Deficit Rises To 5-Month High of $55.5B in May
  • 10 hours Trump should move quickly!
  • 10 hours A Novel Way to Save the Planet
  • 49 mins US, Taliban Scramble To Rewrite Draft On Troop Withdrawal
  • 10 hours Oil Prices Fall On Signs Of Slowing U.S. Demand
  • 5 hours Here We Go: New York Lawmakers Pass Aggressive Law To Fight Climate Change
  • 22 hours U.S. Economic Expansion: Rich Get Richer
  • 24 hours Magic of Shale: EXPORTS!! Crude Exporters Navigate Gulf Coast Terminal Constraints
  • 1 day Mayors Across country commit to buying EVs
  • 23 hours Wonders of Shale - Gas, bringing investments and jobs to the US
  • 1 day We Are Better Than This
  • 1 day The U.S. Got More Electricity From Renewables Than Coal For The First Time
  • 3 hours Solar Panels at 26 cents per watt
  • 23 hours The EU Sets New Leaders:Italian Socialist Sassoli Elected EU Parliament Speaker

Breaking News:

Saudis, Kuwait Make Progress On Talks To Resume Oil Output In Neutral Zone

Survey: Oil Experts See WTI In $50-70 Range This Summer

Survey: Oil Experts See WTI In $50-70 Range This Summer

The vast majority of 22…

API: Trade War Already Hurts U.S. Energy Exports

API: Trade War Already Hurts U.S. Energy Exports

As the trade war continues…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

This Oil Major Says Net Zero Emissions Is ‘The Only Way To Go’

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jul 04, 2019, 2:00 PM CDT Ben V Beurden

The world needs to get to the point at which it will no longer add to the stock of greenhouse gases, and reducing emissions to net zero “is the only way to go,” Shell’s chief executive Ben van Beurden said in a speech at The Energy Summit near London, calling on businesses to work together to move faster in addressing climate change.

While admitting that the world still needs oil, and will need it still for decades to come, van Beurden said that the supply and the demand side of the energy use should work together to achieve the goals of the Paris Agreement to restrict the rise in global temperatures to well below 2 degrees Celsius.

Shell itself aims to reduce the net carbon intensity of the energy products it sells by around 50 percent by 2050, the manager reminded his audience.  

Earlier this year Shell announced its first-ever short-term goals to cut the carbon footprint of its operations and product sales. In December last year, in an industry first, Shell said that it plans to set short-term targets for reducing the net carbon footprint of the energy products it sells, and to link those targets with executive remuneration. 

However, Shell’s core business is and will continue to be oil and gas for the foreseeable future, van Beurden said last fall.   

Speaking today, Shell’s top executive said that the world would still need oil, for the foreseeable future.

“On the energy supply side, a company like Shell can mainly help by selling a mix of energy products with a lower carbon intensity. Oil, yes, the world needs it, and will need it for decades to come. But also, and increasingly, natural gas, renewable power, hydrogen, biofuels,” van Beurden said.

“And while I do not stand here offering the answers on how to get there, I am determined to help find them. What I would like is for Shell to be a part, just a one part, of a much bigger global climate coalition of business. A coalition dedicated to Paris,” the manager said, noting that “if energy providers and energy users, supply and demand, do not take co-ordinated action I have no doubt time will run out.”

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

China Looks To Launch Low-Sulfur Fuel Oil Futures Contract

Next Post

Saudis, Kuwait Make Progress On Talks To Resume Oil Output In Neutral Zone

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Falls After API Reports Surprise Crude Build

Oil Falls After API Reports Surprise Crude Build
Oil Continues Freefall Despite Large Crude Oil Inventory Draw

Oil Continues Freefall Despite Large Crude Oil Inventory Draw

 The Permian Craze Is Fizzling … But Shale Oil Production Isn’t

The Permian Craze Is Fizzling … But Shale Oil Production Isn’t

 Saudi Aramco Just Did Something It Never Did Before

Saudi Aramco Just Did Something It Never Did Before

 Large Crude Inventory Draw Bolsters Prices

Large Crude Inventory Draw Bolsters Prices

Most Commented

Alt text

Shale Pioneer: Fracking Is An “Unmitigated Disaster”

 Alt text

Battery Breakthrough Solves Major Electric Car Problem

 Alt text

The Golden Asteroid That Could Make Everyone On Earth A Billionaire

 Alt text

How Oil Defeated The Nazis
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com