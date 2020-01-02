Russia’s “Chernobyl On Ice” Gets A Major Lifeline

OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 63.29 +2.11 +3.45%
Brent Crude 10 mins 68.56 +2.31 +3.49%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.126 +0.004 +0.19%
Mars US 2 hours 61.98 +0.12 +0.19%
Opec Basket 3 days 67.96 +0.03 +0.04%
Urals 8 days 59.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 4 days 65.46 +0.38 +0.58%
Louisiana Light 4 days 65.46 +0.38 +0.58%
Bonny Light 3 days 67.42 -0.68 -1.00%
Mexican Basket 3 days 56.14 -1.54 -2.67%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.126 +0.004 +0.19%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 3 days 67.58 -0.57 -0.84%
Murban 3 days 68.93 -0.63 -0.91%
Iran Heavy 3 days 57.93 -0.79 -1.35%
Basra Light 3 days 71.93 -0.57 -0.79%
Saharan Blend 3 days 67.53 -0.58 -0.85%
Bonny Light 3 days 67.42 -0.68 -1.00%
Bonny Light 3 days 67.42 -0.68 -1.00%
Girassol 3 days 68.30 -0.66 -0.96%
Opec Basket 3 days 67.96 +0.03 +0.04%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 3 days 40.20 +0.12 +0.30%
Western Canadian Select 10 days 35.81 -0.62 -1.70%
Canadian Condensate 135 days 55.06 -0.62 -1.11%
Premium Synthetic 125 days 61.46 -0.62 -1.00%
Sweet Crude 10 days 55.06 -0.62 -1.11%
Peace Sour 10 days 51.06 -0.62 -1.20%
Peace Sour 10 days 51.06 -0.62 -1.20%
Light Sour Blend 10 days 54.31 -0.62 -1.13%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 10 days 60.56 -0.62 -1.01%
Central Alberta 10 days 51.31 -0.62 -1.19%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 4 days 65.46 +0.38 +0.58%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 57.75 -0.25 -0.43%
Giddings 3 days 51.50 -0.25 -0.48%
ANS West Coast 112 days 68.84 -0.11 -0.16%
West Texas Sour 3 days 55.01 -0.62 -1.11%
Eagle Ford 3 days 58.96 -0.62 -1.04%
Eagle Ford 3 days 58.96 -0.62 -1.04%
Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 57.75 -0.25 -0.43%
Kansas Common 3 days 51.25 -0.75 -1.44%
Buena Vista 3 days 70.29 -0.62 -0.87%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Ukraine Natural Gas: Hunter Biden Court Filings allege $156 Million Illegal Money Laundering
  • 9 minutes Shale Oil Fiasco
  • 13 minutes NY TIMES: Saudis can't depend on U.S. to protect their oil anymore . . . .
  • 35 mins Iraqi uprising against US military presence is increasing. Are geopolitical interests justification good enough for waging war against Iraqi nation on Iraqi soil ?
  • 1 hour US military convoy enters oil fields in northeast Syria
  • 1 hour This is how the US military is protecting the Strait of Hormuz
  • 12 hours First of Six 2020 predictions: Venezuela opposition leader Juan Guaido` will not be reelected National Assembly leader, Maduro solidifies power, Russia moves in takes over Oil Industry operations , full production 12 to 18 months.
  • 15 hours Formula One comes to Wind Turbines
  • 2 days Step Forward: Trump Says U.S.-China Trade Deal Will Be Signed On January 15
  • 1 day New year wish to Iran by President Trump
  • 4 hours Nord Stream 2 Offshore Natural Gas Pipeline Project (Infographics)
  • 22 hours Nuclear Deal Is Dead? Iran Distances Itself Further From ND, Alarming Russia And France
  • 22 hours Saudi Plan to Wean Off Oil Sees Success Even as Economy Stalls
  • 5 hours Tech cold war is a fact. China tells government offices to remove all foreign computer equipment

Breaking News:

Tullow Continues To Struggle In The World's Hottest Oil Hotspot

Alt Text

Venezuela Is Quietly Ramping Up Oil Production

2019 has been a disastrous…

Alt Text

Picking Energy Stocks In 2020

2020 is set to be…

Alt Text

The Next Ten Years In Oil Markets

As we approach a new…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba is a writer and journalist based in Mexico City. She has extensive experience writing and editing environmental features, travel pieces, local news in the…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Russia’s “Chernobyl On Ice” Gets A Major Lifeline

By Haley Zaremba - Jan 02, 2020, 12:00 PM CST
Join Our Community
Lomonosov

Last week Russia made history by flipping the power switch on the “Akademik Lomonosov,” a cutting-edge nuclear power plant afloat in the Arctic Ocean. While the project has been highly criticized by some detractors, with some even referring to the Akademik Lomonosov program as “Chernobyl on ice,” the plant’s first week has been successfully uneventful, with the first electricity produced by the plant being used to light a Christmas tree in a symbolic gesture. 

The floating plant will serve the tiny arctic city of Pevek in the northeastern Chukotka Autonomous Okrug region of Russia, which has a population of under 5,000 inhabitants and will enjoy heating from Akademik Lomonosov within the next year, no small gift in a town where “the average high temperature there is -11 Fahrenheit in January and February,” according to Forbes (emphasis added). 

The Akademik Lomonosov plant was launched with the intention of phasing out coal-powered energy in the region by replacing it with zero-emissions nuclear power, in addition to replacing the aging Bilibino nuclear power plant located nearby and which serves the same power grid as the new free-floating station. Now, however, it looks like that goal has been postponed, as the Bilbino plant’s license has been extended another five years by Rosteknadzor, The Russian Federal Agency for Ecological, Technological and Nuclear Supervision, against all promises and expectations.

Just two weeks ago Forbes reported that “The new [Akademik Lomonosov] power plant will replace the technologically obsolete Bilibino nuclear power plant in the region, built in 1974 with the capacity to generate 48 megawatts. And a coal-fired power plant will also be shut down. Bilibino will be closed before the end of this year.” That reporting, while well-informed at the time of publishing, has now been proven wrong with this week’s unexpected license renewal for the “world’s most remote nuclear power plant.” Related: Big Banks Turn Bearish On Oil Next Year

According to reporting this week by Norwegian news outlet the Barents Observer, run by the Norwegian Barents Secretariat organization which aims to strengthen ties and financial cooperation between Norway and Russia, “Just one week after ‘Akademik Lomonosov’ started to produce electricity to the grid in Pevek, one of the three remaining reactors at Bilibino nuclear power plant (NPP) got a renewed five-years permission until December 31st, 2025.” The article goes on to explain that “one of the four reactors at Bilibino is already shut-down, while the other three were to follow as soon as the grid and the ‘Akademik Lomonosov’ came in place. That would likely not happen before earliest by the end of 2021.” 

This is not the first time that the Bilibino nuclear power plant has been thrown a lifeline. When the plant came online in 1974, the reactors were only intended to be in operation for 30 years, but when that deadline came up in 2004, “the plant’s operational lifetime was prolonged with 15 years.” And furthermore, the Barents Observer points out, Bilibino will need additional extensions going forward, requiring “a prolonged license even if shut down by 2022, since the spent nuclear fuel most likely will stay in the reactors for a much longer period before decommissioning work can start.”

Even with the Bilbino license extended, however, the Akademik Lomonosov plant is still making major headway for development in the region as the initial stages of what Russia hopes will be ongoing growth in the northern sea. As reported by Forbes, “Russia hopes the power plant and all the development and infrastructure maintenance that surround it will create conditions for accelerated socioeconomic development of Chukotka and will become one of the key infrastructure elements in Russia’s development goals for its northern sea route.” This is all much to the chagrin of environmentalists concerned about maintainng the arctic oceans that are so essential to counterbalancing climate change and sequestering carbon.

By Haley Zaremba for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage




Previous Post

Russian Oil Production Hits New Records Despite OPEC+ Deal

Next Post

Are Oil Stocks ‘Too Toxic To Trade’
Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba is a writer and journalist based in Mexico City. She has extensive experience writing and editing environmental features, travel pieces, local news in the…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Next Oil Boom Is Happening Here

The Next Oil Boom Is Happening Here
Why The Saudis Suddenly Agreed To This Mega Oil Deal

Why The Saudis Suddenly Agreed To This Mega Oil Deal

 2020: The Year Of The Oil Bankruptcies

2020: The Year Of The Oil Bankruptcies

 The Next Ten Years In Oil Markets

The Next Ten Years In Oil Markets

 Burn, Pay, Or Shut It Down: Three Evils For Permian Drillers

Burn, Pay, Or Shut It Down: Three Evils For Permian Drillers

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com