Big Oil Fights For Its Life

OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 54.52 +0.45 +0.83%
Brent Crude 10 mins 59.72 +0.47 +0.79%
Natural Gas 13 mins 2.324 -0.006 -0.26%
Mars US 4 hours 54.27 -1.74 -3.11%
Opec Basket 4 days 62.51 +0.16 +0.26%
Urals 22 hours 56.35 +0.40 +0.71%
Louisiana Light 4 days 59.95 -0.43 -0.71%
Louisiana Light 4 days 59.95 -0.43 -0.71%
Bonny Light 22 hours 61.11 -1.59 -2.54%
Mexican Basket 4 days 57.58 -1.57 -2.65%
Natural Gas 13 mins 2.324 -0.006 -0.26%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 22 hours 60.46 -1.13 -1.83%
Murban 22 hours 62.35 -1.99 -3.09%
Iran Heavy 22 hours 52.60 -1.44 -2.66%
Basra Light 22 hours 62.86 -1.96 -3.02%
Saharan Blend 22 hours 61.21 -1.44 -2.30%
Bonny Light 22 hours 61.11 -1.59 -2.54%
Bonny Light 22 hours 61.11 -1.59 -2.54%
Girassol 22 hours 62.67 -1.32 -2.06%
Opec Basket 4 days 62.51 +0.16 +0.26%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 3 hours 39.83 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 5 days 43.41 -0.50 -1.14%
Canadian Condensate 41 days 49.91 -0.50 -0.99%
Premium Synthetic 31 days 56.31 -0.50 -0.88%
Sweet Crude 5 days 50.26 -0.50 -0.99%
Peace Sour 5 days 48.91 -0.50 -1.01%
Peace Sour 5 days 48.91 -0.50 -1.01%
Light Sour Blend 5 days 49.91 -0.50 -0.99%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 5 days 55.66 -0.50 -0.89%
Central Alberta 5 days 49.91 -0.50 -0.99%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 4 days 59.95 -0.43 -0.71%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 22 hours 50.50 -2.00 -3.81%
Giddings 22 hours 44.25 -2.00 -4.32%
ANS West Coast 18 days 63.84 -0.03 -0.05%
West Texas Sour 22 hours 48.02 -1.84 -3.69%
Eagle Ford 22 hours 51.97 -1.84 -3.42%
Eagle Ford 22 hours 51.97 -1.84 -3.42%
Oklahoma Sweet 22 hours 50.50 -2.00 -3.81%
Kansas Common 4 days 46.25 -0.50 -1.07%
Buena Vista 4 days 65.84 +0.82 +1.26%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Trump regrets not having added even higher tariffs
  • 7 minutes Impeachment and Foreign Conflicts in USA Politics
  • 11 minutes Reasons why an all-out war against Iran is unlikely
  • 15 minutes Trump Will Win In 2020
  • 23 mins Scientists and Climate Change
  • 6 mins O&G in CO Suffering : New Colorado Oil & Gas Law Already Impacting Industry
  • 1 min Climate activist Greta Thunberg proclaimed “Successor of Christ” by Church of Sweden
  • 7 hours Shocked that U.S. did not unilaterally bomb Iran, MBS says Saudi will not Shooty Shooty Iran by themselves.
  • 3 hours How Many Wells From 1 Onshore Rig?
  • 17 hours Joe Biden, his son Hunter Biden, Ukraine Oil & Gas exploration company Burisma, and 2020 U.S. election shenanigans
  • 22 hours 70 Years Of Communist China
  • 13 mins The World of used solar modules is like a TIDAL WAVE now.
  • 17 hours Rich Get Richer and the Poor Get Poorer
  • 18 hours Activists Daub Louvre's Pyramid With Molasses In Anti-Total Protest
  • 20 hours Name 1 important problem of United States that got ANY progress in resolving in the last 15 years
  • 7 hours Wonders of US Shale: US Shale Benefits: The U.S. leads global petroleum and natural gas production with record growth in 2018
  • 7 hours Shale Magic: SABIC, ExxonMobil break ground on US Gulf Coast petrochemical project

Breaking News:

Brazil’s Newest Oil Auction Attracting Oil’s Heavy Hitters

Alt Text

Geopolitical Risk Can’t Keep Oil From Falling

While the Pentagon’s promise to…

Alt Text

The Beginning Of The End For Libya’s Civil War?

It seems the UAE has…

Alt Text

You’re Footing The Bill For Bankrupt Shale Drillers

A wave of oil and…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Big Oil Fights For Its Life

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Sep 30, 2019, 5:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community
Shell

Just as Big Oil has returned to growing profits after the 2015-2016 price crash, the world’s largest oil companies are facing another formidable challenge amid growing calls from activists, shareholders, and institutional investors to start saving our planet.  

This new task presents a new dilemma for the largest listed companies that extract, process, and sell fossil fuels and their by-products—how to stay relevant in the energy transition in which everyone demands attention to carbon emissions, while at the same time keep profits and payouts to shareholders high.

Every major oil and gas firm has started to invest in some kind of green energy and technologies, but those investments—even if they are a billion or two billion U.S. dollars—are tiny compared to the dozens of billions of dollars each of those companies continue to plow into their core business, oil and gas.  

And no major oil corporation is giving up their core business. First, because, as they say, the world will continue to need energy from oil and gas in the foreseeable future. Second, returns on investment and profit margins in the alternative energies business are still being tested and currently, they are nowhere near the high margins in fossil fuels.

Big Oil has to find a way to reconcile the need to keep dividends (and growing them) with the growing need to not fall entirely out of favor with investors as it faces the backlash from society and activists who criticize oil companies for continuing to produce energy from fossil fuels.

The world’s largest oil firms already invest in green energy—including in wind, solar, biofuels, hydrogen, and electric vehicles (EVs) charging networks—but these alternatives are not their core business and will not be such for years, and probably decades, to come.

Will these investments in green technology and the pledges to work to reduce carbon emissions will be enough to appease shareholders? And what if Big Oil shifted more capital expenditure to alternative energies? Will it still be able to make sustainable profits and pay handsome dividends to shareholders? Related: It’s “Feast-to-Famine” For The Global Gas Industry

“We have to find a way to preserve that dividend-paying capacity, while at the same time growing the value of the company, while at the same time also changing the make-up of the company,” Shell’s chief executive Ben van Beurden tells Financial Times’ Senior Energy Correspondent Anjli Raval.

On its Management Day 2019 in June this year, Shell said it is building a business with the potential to return US$125 billion or more in the form of dividends and share buybacks to shareholders between 2021 and the end of 2025.

Shell is also re-focusing its business into three categories: Core Upstream, Leading Transition, and Emerging Power. Core Upstream—including deepwater, shale, and conventional oil and gas, will continue “to focus on delivery and financial performance and is expected to continue generating robust cash flow for decades to come,” Shell said.

“If you are able to return $25bn to the owners of the company every year . . . you’re not going to disappear,” van Beurden told FT last week.

Shell and the other European oil majors have started to set goals to reduce the carbon emissions they generate.

Earlier this year, BP’s shareholders voted in favor of a climate change shareholder resolution, pushing the UK oil and gas supermajor to set out a business strategy consistent with the climate goals of the Paris Agreement.

Shell announced its first-ever short-term goals to cut the carbon footprint of its operations and product sales. Van Beurden said in July that the world reducing emissions to net zero “is the only way to go,” and called on businesses to work together to move faster in addressing climate change. 

But shareholders want more.   Related: Erdogan: It's "Impossible" For Turkey To Stop Iranian Oil & Gas Imports

“While we applaud Shell’s leadership, we continue to require further action. We expect a full set of measurable targets by next year linked to remuneration as well as continued efforts by Shell to provide clarity on the alignment of its ambitions and scenarios with the Paris Agreement and capital deployment,” Adam Matthews, Director of Ethics and Engagement for the Church of England Pensions Board, said, commenting on Shell’s annual general meeting in May.

Yet, a speedy energy transition would be a major challenge for Big Oil because it would disrupt their existing business models and threaten their profitability, a recent paper from the Oxford Institute for Energy Studies (OIES) argues.

While Big Oil increases investments in low-carbon energy solutions, it has yet to clarify if its green investment is just an ad-hoc response to the growing societal awareness about climate change, or a long-term strategy to survive and thrive in a low-carbon world, the OIES paper said, highlighting one of the key reasons why oil majors continue to consider oil and gas their core business:

“It remains to be seen whether higher than normal returns can be found in new energy technologies.”  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage



Previous Post

This High-Profile Gas Deal Upends Regional Geopolitics
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil Plunges After Saudi Arabia Announces Yemen Ceasefire

Oil Plunges After Saudi Arabia Announces Yemen Ceasefire
China’s Renewable Boom Hits The Wall

China’s Renewable Boom Hits The Wall

 Is This The Next Big Thing In Solar?

Is This The Next Big Thing In Solar?

 Oil Prices Drop As Bearish Risk Soars

Oil Prices Drop As Bearish Risk Soars

 Goldman Sachs Sees Opportunity In The Shale Crisis

Goldman Sachs Sees Opportunity In The Shale Crisis

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com