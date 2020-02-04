Can OPEC+ Rescue Oil Markets Once Again?

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 49.84 -0.27 -0.54%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 54.21 -0.24 -0.44%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 1.875 +0.056 +3.08%
Graph down Mars US 20 hours 50.61 -1.45 -2.79%
Graph down Opec Basket 2 days 55.51 -3.43 -5.82%
Graph down Urals 2 days 53.50 -1.35 -2.46%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 53.86 -1.62 -2.92%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 53.86 -1.62 -2.92%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 55.35 -2.03 -3.54%
Chart Mexican Basket 5 days 48.15 -1.71 -3.43%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 1.875 +0.056 +3.08%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 56.16 -2.61 -4.44%
Graph down Murban 2 days 57.22 -2.60 -4.35%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 44.23 -2.03 -4.39%
Graph down Basra Light 2 days 57.65 -3.04 -5.01%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 56.32 -2.40 -4.09%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 55.35 -2.03 -3.54%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 55.35 -2.03 -3.54%
Chart Girassol 2 days 55.69 -2.03 -3.52%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 55.51 -3.43 -5.82%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 32.44 +0.72 +2.27%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 13 hours 27.61 -1.45 -4.99%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 13 hours 48.51 -1.45 -2.90%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 13 hours 50.51 -1.45 -2.79%
Graph down Sweet Crude 13 hours 42.71 -1.45 -3.28%
Graph down Peace Sour 13 hours 38.11 -1.45 -3.67%
Chart Peace Sour 13 hours 38.11 -1.45 -3.67%
Chart Light Sour Blend 13 hours 42.11 -1.45 -3.33%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 13 hours 46.61 -1.45 -3.02%
Chart Central Alberta 13 hours 38.11 -1.45 -3.67%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 53.86 -1.62 -2.92%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 46.50 -1.50 -3.13%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 40.25 -1.50 -3.59%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 59.49 -0.94 -1.56%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 44.06 -1.45 -3.19%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 48.01 -1.45 -2.93%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 48.01 -1.45 -2.93%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 46.50 -1.50 -3.13%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 40.25 -1.50 -3.59%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 59.34 -1.45 -2.39%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes China gets caught?
  • 7 minutes OPEC and Russia could discuss emergency cuts
  • 12 minutes Trump reinvented tariffs and it worked
  • 15 minutes Europe’s Green Deal: Same Hysteria, Same Destruction
  • 17 mins Don't sneeze. Coronavirus is a threat to oil markets and global economies
  • 3 hours Germany’s overdose of renewable energy
  • 7 hours This Battery Uses Up CO2 to Create Energy
  • 3 hours Elizabeth Warren Transferred Her Oil and Gas Investments to Her Children To Protect Her ‘Green’ Political Profile
  • 19 hours Shale Oil Fiasco
  • 9 hours Crude Oil Historical Chart from 1946 to Now
  • 8 hours Tehran Times Editor in Chief: The US thirst for oil
  • 15 hours Tesla Will ‘Disappear’ Or ‘Lose 80%’ Of Its Value

Breaking News:

ConocoPhillips Increases Share Buyback By $10B While Profit Slumps

Alt Text

OPEC+ Considers 500,000 Bpd Cut In Emergency Meeting

OPEC and its key ally…

Alt Text

Russia’s Oil Production Hits Highest In Five Months

Russia’s production of crude oil…

Alt Text

The Complete History Of Tesla

As we see Tesla stock…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tom Kool

Tom Kool

Tom majored in International Business at Amsterdam’s Higher School of Economics, he is Oilprice.com's Head of Operations

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Can OPEC+ Rescue Oil Markets Once Again?

By Tom Kool - Feb 04, 2020, 2:00 PM CST
Join Our Community
OPEC+

If you haven't received our latest Global Energy Alert report, I strongly recommend you to sign up and read it immediately. From the latest breaking news on the Coronavirus and its impact on oil demand to the looming U.S. withdrawal from Iraq, this is the only energy intelligence publication you need a membership to.

(Click to enlarge)

(Click to enlarge)

(Click to enlarge)

(Click to enlarge)

- S. oil and gas production rose dramatically in 2018, and the industry did that while also drilling 10 percent fewer wells, according to the EIA.

- The total number of wells in production declined to 982,000 in 2018, down from a peak of 1,035,000 wells drilled in 2014.

- S. production grew from 8.8 mb/d to 10.8 mb/d over that timeframe.

Market Movers

- Tellurian (NASDAQ: TELL) is set to sign a deal with Petronet LNG of India during a state visit from President Trump. The $2.5 billion deal would cover LNG imports from Tellurian’s Driftwood LNG project in Louisiana.

- Petrobras (NYSE: PBR) and Chevron (NYSE: CVX) are looking to sell the Papa Terra deepwater oil field in Brazil’s Campos Basin.

- ExxonMobil’s (NYSE: XOM) oil production contract in Guyana is so heavily weighted in the company’s favor that it will deprive the country of $55 billion over the life of the agreement, according to Global Witness.

Tuesday, February 4, 2020

WTI fell below $50 per barrel during intraday trading on Monday, as fears of a major shock to global demand continue to grow. Bloomberg reported that China’s oil consumption is down by 3 mb/d, or 20 percent, at least as of now. Millions of people are quarantined and thousands of flights have been cancelled. Oil prices rebounded on Tuesday as OPEC+ began considering more aggressive action to head off a disastrous surplus.

OPEC+ considers 500,000 bpd cut. OPEC’s Joint Technical Committee (JTC) is meeting on Tuesday and Wednesday to assess the status of the oil market. The JTC could recommend deeper production cuts, and the full OPEC+ could hold a ministerial meeting as soon as the end of next week. The main option under consideration is additional cuts of 500,000 bpd, although by Tuesday, news reports suggested they might consider even larger reductions.

China’s refiners slash output. In a sign that the coronavirus is having a serious impact on the fundamentals of oil supply and demand, China’s independent refiners cut processing by 30 to 50 percent in just over a week due to the sharp fall in consumption. “The situation is grim - we have gasoline and diesel demand shrinking on one hand, and fuel logistics stalling on the other as local governments put in traffic curbs to contain the spread of the virus,” a plant executive based in Dongying, a refining and chemicals hub in Shandong, told Reuters.

Citi: Brent to $47 in 3 months. Citigroup struck a bearish tone, raising the possibility that Brent falls as low as $47 per barrel in the next three months. Related: Exxon’s Earnings Slump On Poor Petrochemical, Refining Results

ExxonMobil faces a crisis. ExxonMobil reported disappointing earnings for the fourth quarter and continues to cover its dividend by selling off assets and taking on debt. Goldman Sachs cut its outlook for Exxon to Sell from Neutral, and the bank raised doubts about Exxon’s long-term returns. Other analysts piled on. “Shareholder returns are poor, and debt is rising in a way that suggests that attractive dividends yields are unsustainable,” Paul Sankey of Mizuho Securities USA LLC said in a note to clients. The oil major’s share price is at a 10-year low.

BP’s earnings fall by 25 percent. BP (NYSE: BP) reported earnings of $2.6 billion in the fourth quarter, down from $3.5 billion a year earlier. The company’s share price was up nearly 5 percent in early trading on Tuesday, following a dividend hike. Meanwhile, the company’s CEO Brian Gilvary said that global oil demand growth could fall by 300,000-500,000 bpd this year because of the coronavirus. 

EQT looks to raise $1 billion from royalty deal. EQT (NYSE: EQT) is hoping to raise $1 billion by selling off some of its royalty income, according to Reuters. The natural gas giant has quickly fallen into a crisis with gas prices now well below $2/MMBtu.

U.S. flaring rose sharply in 2019. Flaring and venting in the Permian basin rose to 293.2 billion cubic feet in 2019, up 7 percent from 2018. Flaring and venting in the Bakken jumped by 36 percent to 200 Bcf. Together, the volumes burned or released into the air from the two basins represented more than 5 percent of total gas produced in the country.

Moody’s: Energy credit downgrades accelerated in 4Q. Moody’s issued more credit downgrades than upgrades in the oil and gas sector for the fifth consecutive quarter in the 4Q2019. The rate of downgrades to upgrades magnified at the end of last year. “Volatile oil prices throughout 2019 and natural gas prices that steadily declined in the second half of the year led speculative-grade investors to shun all but the strongest oil weighted companies, increasing default risk for companies that already had low ratings,” Moody's said in a report.

Shipping index hit all-time low. The Baltic Exchange’s capesize index, which constitutes part of the Baltic Dry Index, fell to an all-time low this week. The index is a proxy for the world’s shipping market, and the collapse in the value of the index reflects a deep contraction in global shipping activity. Related: 5 Niche Energy ETFs You’ve (Probably) Never Heard Of

U.S. manufacturing rebounds. The Institute for Supply Management’s U.S. factory index rebounded to 50.9 in January, the first time in five months that the reading was in positive territory. “This data, alongside China’s injection of economic stimulus, cushioned the continuation of virus-related headlines,” Raymond James wrote in a note.

ConocoPhillips misses on earnings. ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) reported earnings of $720 million in the fourth quarter, down 61 percent from the $1.87 billion profit a year earlier. COP announced a $10 billion increase to its share buyback program.

Tesla shorts lose $8 billion. Tesla’s (NASDAQ: TSLA) share price surge has burned short sellers, who have lost a combined $8 billion since the start of January. Tesla’s gain on Monday alone translated into losses for short sellers by an estimated $2.5 billion. As of Tuesday, Tesla’s share price was trading at about $850, almost double what it was at the start of the year.

By Tom Kool for Oilprice.com 

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage




Previous Post

The Complete History Of Tesla
Tom Kool

Tom Kool

Tom majored in International Business at Amsterdam’s Higher School of Economics, he is Oilprice.com's Head of Operations

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

US Oil Exports Could Explode After Once In A Lifetime Power Shift In China

US Oil Exports Could Explode After Once In A Lifetime Power Shift In China
Is This The End Of Canada’s Oil Sands?

Is This The End Of Canada’s Oil Sands?

 Oil Bankruptcies Are Reaching Worrying Levels

Oil Bankruptcies Are Reaching Worrying Levels

 Jim Cramer: ‘’Fossil Fuels Are Done’’

Jim Cramer: ‘’Fossil Fuels Are Done’’

 What Happens If The Next U.S. President Bans Oil Exports?

What Happens If The Next U.S. President Bans Oil Exports?



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com