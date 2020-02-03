Coronavirus Could Cause China's Oil Demand To Plunge By 20%

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 50.36 -1.20 -2.33%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 54.72 -1.90 -3.36%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 1.817 -0.024 -1.30%
Graph down Mars US 3 days 52.06 -0.73 -1.38%
Graph up Opec Basket 3 days 58.94 +0.14 +0.24%
Graph up Urals 3 days 54.85 +0.45 +0.83%
Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 55.48 -0.71 -1.26%
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 55.48 -0.71 -1.26%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 57.38 -1.00 -1.71%
Chart Mexican Basket 3 days 48.15 -1.71 -3.43%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 1.817 -0.024 -1.30%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 31 days 58.77 +0.71 +1.22%
Graph up Murban 31 days 59.82 +0.05 +0.08%
Graph down Iran Heavy 3 days 46.26 -0.92 -1.95%
Graph down Basra Light 3 days 60.69 -1.12 -1.81%
Graph down Saharan Blend 3 days 58.72 -1.11 -1.86%
Graph down Bonny Light 3 days 57.38 -1.00 -1.71%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 57.38 -1.00 -1.71%
Chart Girassol 3 days 57.72 -1.12 -1.90%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 58.94 +0.14 +0.24%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 31.92 -0.58 -1.78%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 10 hours 29.06 -0.58 -1.96%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 10 hours 49.96 -0.58 -1.15%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 10 hours 51.96 -0.58 -1.10%
Graph down Sweet Crude 10 hours 44.16 -0.58 -1.30%
Graph down Peace Sour 10 hours 39.56 -0.58 -1.44%
Chart Peace Sour 10 hours 39.56 -0.58 -1.44%
Chart Light Sour Blend 10 hours 43.56 -0.58 -1.31%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 10 hours 48.06 -0.58 -1.19%
Chart Central Alberta 10 hours 39.56 -0.58 -1.44%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 55.48 -0.71 -1.26%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 48.00 -0.50 -1.03%
Graph down Giddings 3 days 41.75 -0.50 -1.18%
Graph down ANS West Coast 4 days 60.43 -0.82 -1.34%
Graph down West Texas Sour 3 days 45.51 -0.58 -1.26%
Graph down Eagle Ford 3 days 49.46 -0.58 -1.16%
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 49.46 -0.58 -1.16%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 48.00 -0.50 -1.03%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 41.75 -0.75 -1.76%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 60.79 -0.58 -0.95%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Germany’s overdose of renewable energy
  • 7 minutes This Battery Uses Up CO2 to Create Energy
  • 11 minutes Shale Oil Fiasco
  • 13 minutes Don't sneeze. Coronavirus is a threat to oil markets and global economies
  • 3 hours China gets caught?
  • 1 hour Europe’s Green Deal: Same Hysteria, Same Destruction
  • 2 hours Trump reinvented tariffs and it worked
  • 20 hours Biden said, "China is not competition for US". My estimate China investment in Hunter's hedge/private equity fund generated $288,000,000 in fees since 2013 ! CHINA OWNS THE BIDENS
  • 2 days Which type of Hegemony will China follow
  • 22 hours Let’s take a Historical walk around the Rig
  • 2 days Governments that wasted massive windfalls
  • 2 days Tehran Times Editor in Chief: The US thirst for oil
  • 2 days 'No - Deal Brexit' vs 'Operation Fear' Globalist Pushback ... Impact to World Economies and Oil
  • 2 days Which emissions are worse?: Cows vs. Keystone Pipeline

Breaking News:

U.S. Could Help Brazil To Get More Out Of Its Oil Auctions

Alt Text

Massive Oil Product Build Sends Prices Lower

A surprise draw in crude…

Alt Text

Oil Is The Only Way Back Up For Venezuela

Venezuela’s economic and humanitarian crisis…

Alt Text

Total To Drill World’s Deepest Well In Angola

Total will drill an ultra…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Coronavirus Could Cause China's Oil Demand To Plunge By 20%

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Feb 03, 2020, 9:30 AM CST
Join Our Community
Tanker

China’s oil demand amid the coronavirus outbreak is likely inflicting the worst oil demand shock to markets since the financial crisis of 2008-2009, with Chinese demand plunging by 20 percent compared to the typical demand for the season, sources with inside knowledge of the Chinese industry told Bloomberg.

Due to the extensive travel restrictions and factory activity stalling, this 20-percent plunge in oil demand is equal to around 3 million barrels per day (bpd) and is the most sudden shock to global oil demand since 9/11, according to Bloomberg.

China’s refiners are awash with an oversupply of refined petroleum products—gasoline, diesel, and jet fuel—as the Lunar New Year holiday was extended, economic activity has slowed down, and people are either discouraged or outright banned from traveling long distances by airplanes, cars, buses, or trains.

Oil prices have been battered over the past two weeks after the coronavirus started to claim a growing number of victims, at over 360 as of early on Monday, exceeding the death toll from the 2003 SARS epidemic in mainland China. Since the virus outbreak last month, oil prices have slid around 15 percent, while Chinese markets plunged at opening on Monday, the first trading day after the extended holiday, due to the virus.

The slide in oil prices due to demand concerns over the coronavirus has OPEC and its allies worried what to do next with their production reduction deal expiring in March.

There’s growing speculation that OPEC may move up the meeting scheduled for March 5-6 to February, while sources told Reuters that the OPEC+ technical panel would meet this week and could make a recommendation for how the coalition should proceed with its price-fixing efforts.  

Russia is ready to react and doesn’t see any problem meeting with its OPEC allies earlier than planned, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Friday, noting that it’s too early to say how hard the virus is hitting oil demand.  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage




Previous Post

Coronavirus May Cripple Fuel Demand In All Of Asia
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

US Oil Exports Could Explode After Once In A Lifetime Power Shift In China

US Oil Exports Could Explode After Once In A Lifetime Power Shift In China
Is This The End Of Canada’s Oil Sands?

Is This The End Of Canada’s Oil Sands?

 As Gas Prices Crash, Will This Shale Giant Survive?

As Gas Prices Crash, Will This Shale Giant Survive?

 Oil Bankruptcies Are Reaching Worrying Levels

Oil Bankruptcies Are Reaching Worrying Levels

 Oil Prices See Biggest January Loss In 30 Years

Oil Prices See Biggest January Loss In 30 Years



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com