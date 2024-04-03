Anti-Oil Activists Up Their Game Against Insurers Of Big Oil

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 85.71 +0.28 +0.33%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 89.63 +0.28 +0.31%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 89.81 +0.28 +0.31%
Graph up Natural Gas 15 mins 1.848 +0.007 +0.38%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.766 +0.005 +0.17%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 85.95 -2.09 -2.37%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 85.95 -2.09 -2.37%
Chart Bonny Light 20 hours 92.27 +0.90 +0.99%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 88.97 +1.64 +1.88%
Chart Mars US 152 days 77.67 -1.57 -1.98%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.766 +0.005 +0.17%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 20 hours 88.89 +0.21 +0.24%
Graph up Murban 20 hours 89.50 +0.37 +0.42%
Graph up Iran Heavy 20 hours 86.22 +0.88 +1.03%
Graph down Basra Light 856 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 20 hours 91.27 +0.79 +0.87%
Graph up Bonny Light 20 hours 92.27 +0.90 +0.99%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 20 hours 92.27 +0.90 +0.99%
Chart Girassol 20 hours 92.51 +1.04 +1.14%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 88.97 +1.64 +1.88%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 309 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 19 hours 70.40 +1.44 +2.09%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 19 hours 87.30 +1.44 +1.68%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 19 hours 85.55 +1.44 +1.71%
Graph up Sweet Crude 19 hours 80.15 +1.44 +1.83%
Graph up Peace Sour 19 hours 77.90 +1.44 +1.88%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 19 hours 77.90 +1.44 +1.88%
Chart Light Sour Blend 19 hours 77.40 +1.44 +1.90%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 19 hours 86.15 +1.44 +1.70%
Chart Central Alberta 19 hours 77.80 +1.44 +1.89%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 85.95 -2.09 -2.37%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 81.63 +1.44 +1.80%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 75.38 +1.44 +1.95%
Graph up ANS West Coast 7 days 87.05 +1.43 +1.67%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 80.73 +1.44 +1.82%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 81.63 +1.44 +1.80%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 81.63 +1.44 +1.80%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 81.75 +1.50 +1.87%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 75.50 +2.00 +2.72%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 86.81 +0.69 +0.80%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 7 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 13 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 12 hours Bankruptcy in the Industry
  • 2 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in

Breaking News:

Biden May Lift LNG Export Ban To Win Ukraine Aid

Who Is Behind Iran-Backed Houthi Threats To Attack Saudi Arabia?

Who Is Behind Iran-Backed Houthi Threats To Attack Saudi Arabia?

Yemen's Houthis have threatened to…

Cesium Wars: China and America Battle for the Future of Big Tech

Cesium Wars: China and America Battle for the Future of Big Tech

A shift in North America's…

Shell Oil Revises its Climate Goals

Shell Oil Revises its Climate Goals

Shell Oil Company recently released…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Anti-Oil Activists Up Their Game Against Insurers Of Big Oil

By Irina Slav - Apr 03, 2024, 7:00 PM CDT
  • Extinction Rebellion, an activist group staged a week-long push against insurers to stop insuring oil and gas projects.
  • It's doubtful that the insurance industry would be willing to drop clients that bring it between $1.6 billion and over $2 billion in premium income annually.
  • The threat of reputation damage is unlikely to be enough to make that industry use its superpower to kill oil and gas.
London

Back in 2022, two insurance majors said they would reduce the amount of business they do with Big Oil. Allianz and Swiss Re both motivated the move with their net-zero efforts that they wanted to extend to their clients if they wanted to continue being their clients.

One would think this could be a pretty effective strategy to get oil companies to become cleaner, but climate activists disagree. For them, what the insurance industry is doing is not enough. So they're staging protests to force more radical change: a complete drop of oil and gas companies by the insurers.

Euronews called insurance "the Achilles heel of the fossil fuel industry" back in February, citing an Extinction Rebellion activist as the radical climate group staged a week-long push against insurers to stop insuring oil and gas projects.

"If fossil fuel companies have no insurance for their massive projects, the entire financial risk falls on their shoulders, so if something goes wrong, they are liable for whatever happens," Steve Tooze told Euronews at the time.

It is difficult to argue with the point. Indeed, companies that are solely responsible for the entire financial risk of a project would be a lot more careful in how they handle that project. They would, in fact, be very careful when deciding whether to take on the project at all—which is what the activists are banking on. Related: SLB Announces $8-Billion Deal as Mergers Extend to Oilfield Sector

What is doubtful in this scenario, however, is that the insurance industry would be willing to drop clients that bring it between $1.6 billion and over $2 billion in premium income annually, per the Euronews report. And that's just insurers on the Lloyd's of London market. According to British consultancy Insuramore, as cited by Energy Voice, in 2022, total gross premiums from the oil and gas industry were at $21.25 billion.

"The insurance industries have a kind of superpower and they could make it almost impossible for fossil fuels to continue to operate," Extinction Rebellion's Steve Tooze said back in February. They probably can. But will they?

"By 2030, Swiss Re's oil and gas re/insurance portfolios will only contain companies that are aligned with net zero by mid-century. For our treaty business we are developing an oil and gas approach by 2023," the insurance major said in 2022.

Allianz will "no longer invest in and underwrite new single-site or stand-alone oil and selected gas risks, oil and gas activities related to the Arctic and the Antarctic as well as extra-heavy oil and ultra-deep sea risks," the other major declared.

Neither company, then, is willing to give up oil and gas entirely, possibly thanks to the premiums that business brings in. There is a simple reason for that. There is no other business that can fully replace those premiums.

On the contrary, insurers are losing money on the business they do with wind and solar companies because of weather-related events and, in the case of offshore wind, what one publication called "engineering deficiencies." That goes hand in hand with the higher premiums insurers are slapping on EVs because of the huge write-off risk for these vehicles compared to ICE cars.

So, what Extinction Rebellion's Tooze says about the insurance industry's superpower may be right, but the threat of reputation damage is unlikely to be enough to make that industry use its superpower to kill oil and gas. Because oil and gas are cash cows in troubled times of mounting losses because of "engineering deficiencies" and hail.

Even so, insurers are caving, whether due to the fear of reputational damage or because they genuinely believe it is immoral to cover oil and gas projects. As many as 28 insurance companies last year declared they would not provide coverage for the Eastern African Crude Oil Pipeline project.

The declaration came after climate activist protests against the infrastructure project that is set to be the biggest one in Africa, and that will transport oil from Uganda to the coast of Tanzania. It was a development that radical activists such as XR should celebrate because, without insurance coverage, the EACOP may never get completed—there are not a lot of insurance companies that can afford to cover such a massive project.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, the one thing that those calling for insurers to stop doing business with oil and gas seem to forget is the number one rule of markets. Where there's demand, supply will find a way. The world's oil demand keeps breaking records even as the transition away from hydrocarbons gathers pace. And this means that producers will find a way to get their projects done despite insurers' net-zero declarations.

Lending is a case in point. As some banks started reducing their exposure to the oil and gas industry under net-zero pressure, private equity stepped in to fill the void. Insurance is trickier because there is no private equity equivalent in that industry, but then again, insurers would be hard pressed to give up a business that brings in billions every year. They need these billions, too, for payouts for the engineering deficiencies of offshore wind and the hail storm devastation of solar installations.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

The Rare Metal Keeping Biden and Xi Awake at Night
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Over 20% of the World’s Oil Refining Capacity Is at Risk of Closure

Over 20% of the World’s Oil Refining Capacity Is at Risk of Closure
Russian Warships Enter The Red Sea amid Houthi Attacks

Russian Warships Enter The Red Sea amid Houthi Attacks
Is It Time To Abandon the Idea of Phasing Out Oil and Gas?

Is It Time To Abandon the Idea of Phasing Out Oil and Gas?
Princeton Scientists Unveil Breakthrough in Fusion Reactor Technology

Princeton Scientists Unveil Breakthrough in Fusion Reactor Technology
Why Morgan Stanley Says to Buy Energy Stocks Right Now

Why Morgan Stanley Says to Buy Energy Stocks Right Now

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com