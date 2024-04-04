Ex-BP CEO Browne: £2.7 Trillion Needed to Pivot Climate Crisis into Correction

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 85.27 -0.16 -0.19%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 89.25 -0.10 -0.11%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 89.26 -0.55 -0.61%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 1.832 -0.009 -0.49%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.754 -0.007 -0.25%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 85.95 -2.09 -2.37%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 85.95 -2.09 -2.37%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 92.27 +0.90 +0.99%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 88.97 +1.64 +1.88%
Chart Mars US 153 days 77.67 -1.57 -1.98%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.754 -0.007 -0.25%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 88.89 +0.21 +0.24%
Graph up Murban 1 day 89.50 +0.37 +0.42%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 86.22 +0.88 +1.03%
Graph down Basra Light 856 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 91.27 +0.79 +0.87%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 92.27 +0.90 +0.99%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 92.27 +0.90 +0.99%
Chart Girassol 1 day 92.51 +1.04 +1.14%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 88.97 +1.64 +1.88%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 309 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 8 hours 70.68 +0.28 +0.40%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 8 hours 87.58 +0.28 +0.32%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 8 hours 85.83 +0.28 +0.33%
Graph up Sweet Crude 8 hours 80.43 +0.28 +0.35%
Graph up Peace Sour 8 hours 78.18 +0.28 +0.36%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 8 hours 78.18 +0.28 +0.36%
Chart Light Sour Blend 8 hours 77.68 +0.28 +0.36%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 8 hours 86.43 +0.28 +0.33%
Chart Central Alberta 8 hours 78.08 +0.28 +0.36%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 85.95 -2.09 -2.37%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 81.63 +1.44 +1.80%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 75.38 +1.44 +1.95%
Graph up ANS West Coast 7 days 87.05 +1.43 +1.67%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 80.73 +1.44 +1.82%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 81.63 +1.44 +1.80%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 81.63 +1.44 +1.80%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 81.75 +1.50 +1.87%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 75.50 +2.00 +2.72%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 86.81 +0.69 +0.80%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 6 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 20 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 13 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 1 day Bankruptcy in the Industry
  • 2 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in

Breaking News:

U.S. Gasoline Prices Hit Highest Level in Six Months

Brent Closes in on $90 as Geopolitical Risk Climbs

Brent Closes in on $90 as Geopolitical Risk Climbs

Oil prices continued to climb…

NatPower UK To Invest $12.8 Billion Into Battery Storage ‘Gigaparks’

NatPower UK To Invest $12.8 Billion Into Battery Storage ‘Gigaparks’

NatPower U.K.'s massive investment in…

Ukraine Energy System Avoids Total Collapse for Now

Ukraine Energy System Avoids Total Collapse for Now

Despite the repeated Russian strikes…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
City A.M

City A.M

CityAM.com is the online presence of City A.M., London's first free daily business newspaper. Both platforms cover financial and business news as well as sport and…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Ex-BP CEO Browne: £2.7 Trillion Needed to Pivot Climate Crisis into Correction

By City A.M - Apr 04, 2024, 9:00 AM CDT
  • A significant investment of £2.7 trillion per year for the next decade is necessary to limit climate change damage, according to former BP chief Lord Browne.
  • The investment would be used for clean energy developments and natural offsetting projects like forests and mangroves.
  • Lord Browne’s advocacy for a significant investment in sustainable financing aligns with the growing urgency for climate action and the recognition that a swift and concerted effort is needed to mitigate the impacts of climate change.
Wind Farm

Companies, governments, and investors need to confront short-term trade-offs and make tough choices to alter the world's climate change course.The former boss of UK oil supermajor BP has said around £2.7 trillion needs to be invested in sustainable financing every year for the next decade to limit climate change damage.

Lord Browne of Madingley, who led the oil giant for 12 years until 2007, said the energy transition will pivot the world from a period of “climate crisis into climate correction”.

The ” huge but achievable” investment target, Madingley contended, would be used for clean energy developments as well as building up natural offsetting projects like major forests and mangroves.

Madingley oversaw what has been described as BP’s “golden period of expansion and diversification,” which included headline mergers with US-based petrol and gas station operators ARCO and Amoco.

The former chief penned that companies, governments and investors would need to face up to “short-term trade-offs” and the necessary “tough choices” in the battle to alter the world’s climate change course that would be at best uncomfortable and at worst painful”.

From a cost perspective, Madingley’s pricey estimations have been echoed by other industry analysts.

Consultancy firm McKinsey recently published a report suggesting that in order for the global economy to achieve net zero emissions by 2050, it would require £7.2 trillion in annual average spending on physical assets, roughly £2.4 trillion more than today.

Madingley’s comments come as the fossil fuel industry has come under increasing scrutiny from shareholders and the general public for their role in the energy transition.

His former ward BP is firmly embroiled in the centre of the battle between profitability and climate responsibility.

It trails far behind US rivals Chevron and Exxon and UK peer Shell in terms of investor returns, all of whom have resolutely stuck to the commitment of building out fossil fuel operations.

BP, too, is expanding its reach in the oil and gas space, but chief executive Murray Auchincloss, minted at the start of 2024, is opting to stick by a greener investment plan than his rivals, one that was first laid out by his predecessor Bernard Looney.

Looney resigned at the tail end of last year over failure to disclose inappropriate relationships with colleagues and saw his £32m pay packet clawed back after the board ruled he had behaved with “serious misconduct.”

ADVERTISEMENT

By City AM 

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Anti-Oil Activists Up Their Game Against Insurers Of Big Oil
City A.M

City A.M

CityAM.com is the online presence of City A.M., London's first free daily business newspaper. Both platforms cover financial and business news as well as sport and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Russian Warships Enter The Red Sea amid Houthi Attacks

Russian Warships Enter The Red Sea amid Houthi Attacks
Is It Time To Abandon the Idea of Phasing Out Oil and Gas?

Is It Time To Abandon the Idea of Phasing Out Oil and Gas?
The Rare Metal Keeping Biden and Xi Awake at Night

The Rare Metal Keeping Biden and Xi Awake at Night
Princeton Scientists Unveil Breakthrough in Fusion Reactor Technology

Princeton Scientists Unveil Breakthrough in Fusion Reactor Technology
Natural Gas Producers Are Ready To Pounce When Prices Rebound

Natural Gas Producers Are Ready To Pounce When Prices Rebound

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com