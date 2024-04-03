The Rare Metal Keeping Biden and Xi Awake at Night

Shortly after Canada evicted Chinese investors from certain critical minerals assets, the U.S. Department of Defense began developing its own AI program to estimate critical mineral prices and predict supplies as it pushes to jumpstart U.S. production that is essential to long-term national and energy security.

North America is at a critical junction, and the ground beneath Case Lake in northeastern Ontario holds the prospect of helping to secure one mineral in particular—the lack of which poses a significant security problem.

The metal is cesium (Cs), and the Canadian company that just launched a new drilling campaign at Case Lake targeting what could end up being the world’s only new source of this rare mineral has been at the center of an East-West struggle for control of future supply.

As Power Metals Corp (TSXV:PWM,OTC: PWRMF) drills down into Case Lake’s known lithium, tantalum and cesium deposits, it’s become a focal point of North America’s push to secure domestic supply and keep it out of dominating Chinese hands.

Cesium is central to the United States’ goal of winning the 5G race, it plays a key role in aircraft guidance systems, oil and gas drilling, and global positioning satellites.

Cesium is the rarest and most electropositive of five naturally occurring alkali metals, but it is not mined in the United States, which is completely dependent on imports.

And now, this critical metal is the sweetener at Power Metal’s Case Lake lithium play and it’s also the centerpiece of a supply power struggle between China one hand, and Australia and North America on the other.

When the Canadian government in November 2022 ordered the Chinese to divest from three critical minerals mining companies, Power Metals was one of them.

That move left Power Metals in control of two key assets: a potentially high-quality lithium mine and what could end up being the only functioning cesium mine in the world that China doesn’t own.

It also saw an Australian lithium juggernaut jump into the fray to scoop up the Chinese stake, and then increase that stake three times since.

Now, Power Metals is in the middle of another drilling campaign at Case Lake, and results of assays for lithium-tantalum-cesium (LTC) are expected in the coming weeks.

The Chinese jumped in after Power Metals stumbled on cesium while it was drilling for lithium. The Australians were quick to step in for the same reason. Others could soon be circling around this play.

Drilling Down at the Case Lake Discovery

The Case Lake Property, in northeastern Ontario, close to the border with Quebec, consists of 585 cell claims covering some 95 square kilometers with 14 granitic domes and a pegmatite swarm of six spodumene dikes that form a mineralization trend extending for 10 kilometers.

Power Metals (TSXV:PWM,OTC: PWRMF) is drilling 15,700 meters here between 2017 and 2022, primarily targeting lithium, and leading to a world-glass, high-grade lithium discovery of over 4% at shallow, open depths. The unexpected sweetener was a rare cesium discovery, with grades as high as 24% over good intervals—some of the highest-grade cesium found in decades, similar to Australia’s famous Sinclair Mine, according to Power Metals.

But it wasn’t only the high-grade showings of lithium and cesium that attracted first Chinese attention, and then Australian (with a little help from a Canadian government that is very keen to keep critical metals out of Chinese hands) …

It was the anticipated cost of extraction.

Power Metals’ Case Lake property is, unlike the average Canadian mining venue, surrounded by infrastructure in place, including cell phone signals, and it’s accessible year-round.

It’s also exposed on the surface and running as shallow as under 50 meters deep in parts. From a cost-perspective, geology here is helping to de-risk itself.

Those discoveries were further bolstered by another in September 2023, when Power Metals announced the discovery of new pegmatite dikes, confirming the presence of a 10-15-meter wide spodumene bearing pegmatite strike with Lithium content as high as 1.12%.

On February 29, Power Metals launched its new drill campaign at Case Lake, with plans to drill a total of 4,000 meters to delineate and extend Lithium-Cesium-Tantalum (LCT) mineralization along the geological strike and down-dip of Case Lake’s known mineralization.

“We are very excited to be back at Case Lake and look forward to a successful launch of our winter 2024 exploration program. We believe in the exploration upside at Case Lake, one of the few projects in the world that contain Cesium mineralization in Pollucite and look forward to drill test the high priority exploration targets our team have been able to identify,” Power Metals Chairman Johnathan More, said in a press release.

“The current drilling has identified coarse spodumene mineralization between 2cm - 10cm grain size, these zones displayed between 6% - 15 % spodumene mineralization that occur in a series of stacked pegmatites at Main Zone,” the company said.

Last week, drilling moved to West Joe at Case Lake to test mineralization extensions to the high-grade cesium mineralization found during the 2017-2022 drilling.

The news flow for Power Metals is expected to pick up pace now, with new acquisitions keeping pace and first results from the new drilling campaign expected towards the end of April.

On the acquisition side, Power Metals on March 19 staked the Pelletier Project, with 337 mineral claims over a total surface area of 7,000 hectares in northeast Ontario. Pelletier, another lithium – cesium – tantalum play, has seen previous work done the Ontario Geological Survey, showing evolved granitic pegmatites with anomalous rubidium, cesium, and the potassium to rubidium ratio.

New Drill Campaign with Australian Lithium Giant on Board

In 2022, when Canada forced the Chinese to divest its stake in Power Metals, Australia’s Winsome Resources (ASX:WR1) was quick to grab Chinese mining giant Sinomine Resource Group’s 5.7% stake, and then raise it twice. Today, Winsome owns 19.59% and has a seat on the board, lending Australian lithium and cesium expertise at a critical time.

This is war, and it’s very territorial.

Global technological dominance is at stake here. The U.S. cannot win the 5G race without cesium, nor can it manufacture aircraft guidance systems or global positioning satellites—all key elements that define geopolitics and the global balance of power.

Against this backdrop, Case Lake becomes a highly strategic asset. Cesium is an elite and rare critical metal, and there are only three cesium mines in the world. Australia's Sinclair cesium mine extracted its last cesium in 2019. The Tanco mine in Manitoba, Canada, shut down after a collapse in 2015. The Bikita mine in Zimbabwe was depleted in 2018. That leaves Power Metals (TSXV:PWM,OTC: PWRMF) with potentially the only new cesium mine in the world. The Chinese know it. The Australians know it. By the end of April when the next results come in from the 2024 drilling campaign, everyone will know it.

By. Tom Kool

