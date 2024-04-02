Chinese EV Makers Offer Incentives to Woo Tesla Customers

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 85.21 +1.50 +1.79%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 89.01 +1.59 +1.82%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 89.60 +1.76 +2.00%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 1.861 +0.024 +1.31%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.765 +0.055 +2.04%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 88.04 +1.08 +1.24%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 88.04 +1.08 +1.24%
Chart Bonny Light 6 days 88.97 +1.21 +1.38%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 87.33 +2.35 +2.77%
Chart Mars US 151 days 77.67 -1.57 -1.98%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.765 +0.055 +2.04%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 87.22 +1.51 +1.76%
Graph up Murban 2 days 87.87 +1.54 +1.78%
Graph up Iran Heavy 6 days 83.13 +1.50 +1.84%
Graph down Basra Light 855 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 6 days 87.82 +1.72 +2.00%
Graph up Bonny Light 6 days 88.97 +1.21 +1.38%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 6 days 88.97 +1.21 +1.38%
Chart Girassol 6 days 88.90 +1.44 +1.65%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 87.33 +2.35 +2.77%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 308 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 13 hours 68.96 +0.54 +0.79%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 13 hours 85.86 +0.54 +0.63%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 13 hours 84.11 +0.54 +0.65%
Graph up Sweet Crude 13 hours 78.71 +0.54 +0.69%
Graph up Peace Sour 13 hours 76.46 +0.54 +0.71%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 13 hours 76.46 +0.54 +0.71%
Chart Light Sour Blend 13 hours 75.96 +0.54 +0.72%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 13 hours 84.71 +0.54 +0.64%
Chart Central Alberta 13 hours 76.36 +0.54 +0.71%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 88.04 +1.08 +1.24%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 80.19 +0.54 +0.68%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 73.94 +0.54 +0.74%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 87.05 +1.43 +1.67%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 79.29 +0.79 +1.01%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 80.19 +0.54 +0.68%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 80.19 +0.54 +0.68%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 80.25 +0.50 +0.63%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 73.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Buena Vista 6 days 86.12 +1.57 +1.86%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 11 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 10 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 11 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 16 hours Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in

Breaking News:

Russia’s Oil Exports By Sea Hit New 2024 Record

Why Morgan Stanley Says to Buy Energy Stocks Right Now

Why Morgan Stanley Says to Buy Energy Stocks Right Now

Morgan Stanley remains pessimistic about…

Who Is Behind Iran-Backed Houthi Threats To Attack Saudi Arabia?

Who Is Behind Iran-Backed Houthi Threats To Attack Saudi Arabia?

Yemen's Houthis have threatened to…

Transport Recovery Rekindles Threat of Diesel Shortage

Transport Recovery Rekindles Threat of Diesel Shortage

A pick-up in freight activity…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Chinese EV Makers Offer Incentives to Woo Tesla Customers

By ZeroHedge - Apr 02, 2024, 2:00 PM CDT
  • Chinese EV makers are offering incentives to compete with Tesla's recent price hikes.
  • Xiaomi sees revenue surge, eyes EV-market debut.
  • Nissan aims to cut EV costs by 30%.
AI

The competition in China's EV world continues to heat up, as the market becomes more and more saturated. 

The country's automakers are aggressively trying to take advantage of Tesla's recent price hikes by offering incentives, while at the same time gearing up to compete with the "disruptive" entry of Xiaomi into the market, Bloomberg reported this week

The report notes that on April 1, Shanghai-based Nio unveiled an incentive plan worth up to 1 billion yuan ($186.4 million) to encourage gasoline vehicle owners to switch, offering perks like battery swaps, extra driving function subscriptions, and a Nio smartphone. At the same time, Xpeng reduced prices on certain vehicles by up to 20,000 yuan, and Chery Automobile introduced free purchase tax on select models and improved trade-in values. 

The heavy promotions stand at odds with Tesla's strategy in China, which saw the automaker increase its Model Y SUV price, a move previously hinted to boost pre-hike demand and sales. 

However, despite anticipation of the price rise, Tesla had to cut production at its Shanghai facility due to falling shipments in early 2024, highlighting the fierce competition in China's vast car market.

Xiaomi has now also entered the competitive EV market, announcing its new SU7 model's pricing and beginning to accept orders last week. The launch was met with enthusiasm, garnering over 88,898 pre-orders within the first 24 hours, as reported on Xiaomi's social media.

Recall we wrote just days ago that Nissan is the latest manufacturer to aim to cut EV costs in order to keep up with an increasingly competitive and saturated landscape. The company is now seeking to compete with Chinese rivals by slashing costs by 30%, Financial Times reported last weekend.  

Similarly, we have noted that auto companies are slashing investment in EVs, as is the case with American auto manufacturers like Ford and GM. We wrote last month that Joe Biden's vision for EVs across America is in "full collapse". 

As we wrote then: "Meanwhile, the higher costs are driving automakers away from EVs. And as battery material requirements are set to double by 2027, fulfilling these mandates will be increasingly difficult, putting Biden's ambitious EV strategy at risk."

At least for now, however, it looks like Tesla and BYD will continue to lead the charge and, likely, command the pricing power that goes with it in China. 

ADVERTISEMENT

By Zerohedge.com 

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Brent Closes in on $90 as Geopolitical Risk Climbs
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Over 20% of the World’s Oil Refining Capacity Is at Risk of Closure

Over 20% of the World’s Oil Refining Capacity Is at Risk of Closure
Russian Warships Enter The Red Sea amid Houthi Attacks

Russian Warships Enter The Red Sea amid Houthi Attacks
Is It Time To Abandon the Idea of Phasing Out Oil and Gas?

Is It Time To Abandon the Idea of Phasing Out Oil and Gas?
Pump Prices Set to Hit $4 a Gallon

Pump Prices Set to Hit $4 a Gallon
Why Morgan Stanley Says to Buy Energy Stocks Right Now

Why Morgan Stanley Says to Buy Energy Stocks Right Now

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com