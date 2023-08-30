Oil Rises After EIA Confirms Major Crude Draw

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 80.93 -0.23 -0.28%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 85.15 -0.34 -0.40%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 88.28 +0.57 +0.65%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.743 +0.081 +3.04%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.797 +0.007 +0.23%
Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 83.39 +0.49 +0.59%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 83.39 +0.49 +0.59%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 86.77 +0.88 +1.02%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 87.09 -0.01 -0.01%
Chart Mars US 18 hours 81.51 +1.76 +2.21%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.797 +0.007 +0.23%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 85.28 -0.33 -0.39%
Graph down Murban 1 day 87.21 -0.28 -0.32%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 84.48 +0.50 +0.60%
Graph down Basra Light 638 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 84.91 +0.71 +0.84%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 86.77 +0.88 +1.02%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 86.77 +0.88 +1.02%
Chart Girassol 1 day 88.24 +0.71 +0.81%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 87.09 -0.01 -0.01%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 91 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 3 hours 63.01 +1.06 +1.71%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 10 hours 83.31 +1.06 +1.29%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 10 hours 81.56 +1.06 +1.32%
Graph up Sweet Crude 3 hours 77.41 +1.06 +1.39%
Graph up Peace Sour 3 hours 75.56 +1.06 +1.42%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 3 hours 75.56 +1.06 +1.42%
Chart Light Sour Blend 3 hours 78.06 +1.06 +1.38%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 hours 83.16 +1.06 +1.29%
Chart Central Alberta 3 hours 75.66 +1.06 +1.42%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 83.39 +0.49 +0.59%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 77.64 +1.06 +1.38%
Graph up Giddings 1 day 71.39 +1.06 +1.51%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 86.81 +1.13 +1.32%
Graph up West Texas Sour 1 day 76.44 +1.06 +1.41%
Graph up Eagle Ford 1 day 77.64 +1.06 +1.38%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 77.64 +1.06 +1.38%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 77.75 +1.25 +1.63%
Chart Kansas Common 1 day 71.50 +1.25 +1.78%
Chart Buena Vista 1 min 85.05 +0.52 +0.62%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 7 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 12 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 9 days Energy and food crisis will lead to riots in Europe

Breaking News:

Military Seizes Power In Mineral-Rich Gabon

Iran Oil Exports Surge above 2 Million Bpd

Iran Oil Exports Surge above 2 Million Bpd

Iran’s crude oil exports have…

Equinor Boosts Oil And Gas Production With New Expansion Project

Equinor Boosts Oil And Gas Production With New Expansion Project

Equinor has started production at…

Bloomberg Predicts Peak Oil Demand In 2027

Bloomberg Predicts Peak Oil Demand In 2027

Bloomberg predicts that global demand…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Oil Rises After EIA Confirms Major Crude Draw

By Irina Slav - Aug 30, 2023, 9:36 AM CDT
Join Our Community
Tanks

Crude oil prices moved higher today after the U.S. Energy Information Administration reported an inventory decline of 10.6 million barrels for the week to August 25.

The estimate compared with a draw of 6.1 million barrels for the previous week.

A day earlier, the American Petroleum had estimated inventories had shed a massive 11.5 million barrels in the week to August 25, which prompted a spike in oil prices.

In fuels, the Energy Information Administration reported a modest gasoline draw and a middle distillate increase.

In gasoline, stocks shed 200,000 barrels in the reporting period, which compared with a build of 1.5 million barrels for the previous week.

Gasoline production averaged 10 million barrels daily last week, which compared with 9.7 million barrels daily a week earlier.

In middle distillates, the authority estimated an inventory increase of 1.2 million barrels for the second to last week of August, which compared with a modest build of 900,000 barrels for the week before that.

Middle distillate production averaged 5 million barrels daily last week, which compared with 5.1 million barrels daily for the previous week.

Refineries processed 16.6 million bpd last week, operating at 93.3% of capacity, with imports averaging 6.6 million bpd, down from the previous week, when imports averaged 6.9 million bpd.

Oil prices, meanwhile, have been on the rise after two depressed weeks during which traders focused on economic data from the United States and China.

This week, however, things changed when the American Petroleum Institute reported that massive inventory draw, suggesting demand for fuels in the world’s biggest consumer remained resilient in the face of challenges.

Hurricane Idalia, which is currently moving towards the Florida coast, contributed to the price rise with the potential for more evacuations in the Gulf of Mexico after Chevron suspended operations at three platforms.

ADVERTISEMENT

At the time of writing, Brent crude was trading at $86.03 per barrel and West Texas Intermediate was trading at $81.84 per barrel, both up from opening.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage




Previous Post

Bloomberg Predicts Peak Oil Demand In 2027
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

U.S. Takes Bold Step To Break Free From Russian Uranium Hold

U.S. Takes Bold Step To Break Free From Russian Uranium Hold
Tech Breakthrough Makes $2.5 Trillion Hydrogen Boom Possible

Tech Breakthrough Makes $2.5 Trillion Hydrogen Boom Possible
Zinc-Air Surpasses Lithium In Major Breakthrough In Battery Tech

Zinc-Air Surpasses Lithium In Major Breakthrough In Battery Tech
China And U.S. Lock Horns Over New 122.5% Steel Tariff

China And U.S. Lock Horns Over New 122.5% Steel Tariff
Shale Gas Boom Led To Thousands Of Job Losses In Appalachia

Shale Gas Boom Led To Thousands Of Job Losses In Appalachia

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com