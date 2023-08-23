Oil Moves Higher On Large Crude Inventory Draw

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 78.32 -1.32 -1.66%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 82.58 -1.45 -1.73%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 85.40 -1.11 -1.28%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.518 -0.042 -1.64%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.736 -0.053 -1.89%
Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 83.00 -0.71 -0.85%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 83.00 -0.71 -0.85%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 86.15 -0.83 -0.95%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 86.51 -1.07 -1.22%
Chart Mars US 17 hours 80.45 -1.02 -1.25%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.736 -0.053 -1.89%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 85.05 -1.13 -1.31%
Graph down Murban 1 day 86.80 -1.06 -1.21%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 84.52 -0.71 -0.83%
Graph down Basra Light 631 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 84.51 -0.79 -0.93%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 86.15 -0.83 -0.95%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 86.15 -0.83 -0.95%
Chart Girassol 1 day 87.81 -0.69 -0.78%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 86.51 -1.07 -1.22%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 84 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 8 hours 62.14 -0.58 -0.92%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 9 hours 81.79 -0.48 -0.58%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 9 hours 80.04 -0.48 -0.60%
Graph down Sweet Crude 8 hours 76.99 -0.48 -0.62%
Graph down Peace Sour 8 hours 75.64 -0.48 -0.63%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 8 hours 75.64 -0.48 -0.63%
Chart Light Sour Blend 8 hours 76.54 -0.48 -0.62%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 8 hours 81.64 -0.48 -0.58%
Chart Central Alberta 8 hours 75.64 -0.48 -0.63%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 83.00 -0.71 -0.85%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 77.36 +0.16 +0.21%
Graph up Giddings 1 day 71.11 +0.16 +0.23%
Graph down ANS West Coast 2 days 87.37 -0.33 -0.38%
Graph up West Texas Sour 1 day 76.16 +0.16 +0.21%
Graph up Eagle Ford 1 day 77.36 +0.16 +0.21%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 77.36 +0.16 +0.21%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 76.75 -0.50 -0.65%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 71.00 -0.50 -0.70%
Chart Buena Vista 1 min 86.25 +2.06 +2.45%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 6 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days Energy and food crisis will lead to riots in Europe
  • 5 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy

Breaking News:

Rio Tinto And BHP Grapple With Market Dynamics In Mining Sector

North Sea Oil And Gas In Jeopardy As Financing Falters

North Sea Oil And Gas In Jeopardy As Financing Falters

Major banks are likely to…

Venezuela’s Oil Industry Is Killing South America's Oldest Lake

Venezuela’s Oil Industry Is Killing South America's Oldest Lake

Lake Maracaibo, South America's oldest…

Africa's New Oil Boom: Path To Prosperity Or Debt Trap?

Africa's New Oil Boom: Path To Prosperity Or Debt Trap?

Low-income countries may be pursuing…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Oil Moves Higher On Large Crude Inventory Draw

By Irina Slav - Aug 23, 2023, 9:38 AM CDT

Crude oil prices moved higher today, after the Energy Information Administration reported an inventory draw of 6.1 million barrels for the week to August 18.

This compared with a decline of a substantial 6 million barrels for the previous week, which in turn followed a build of almost identical size for the week before that.

At 433.5 million barrels as of August 18, U.S. commercial crude oil inventories are 2% below the five-year average for this time of the year, the EIA said.

In fuels, the authority estimated a gasoline stock build and a middle distillate inventory increase for the week to August 18.

Gasoline inventories added 1.5 million barrels in the reporting period, which compared with a minor draw of some 300,000 barrels for the previous week. Gasoline production averaged 9.7 million bpd last week, compared with 9.6 million bpd for the previous week.

In middle distillates, the EIA estimated an inventory build of 900,000 barrels for the week to August 18. Production was seen at 5.1 million barrels daily.

These figures compared with an inventory build of a modest 300,000 barrels for the previous week, with production during that week averaging 4.7 million barrels daily.

Oil prices, meanwhile, remain bound by worry about another U.S. rate hike and China economic indicators.

"Investors are reluctant to take big positions ahead of the Jackson Hole symposium as they want to find clues for the next step by the U.S. Federal Reserve," a Nissan Securities analyst told Reuters.

"Concerns over higher interest rates and sluggish demand in China are expected to outweigh tightening supply from OPEC+ in the short term," Hiroyuki Kikukawa also said.

“Growing expectations that the US Fed still has more to do with its tightening cycle, along with broader strength in the US dollar, has left the oil market facing some strong headwinds,” ING commodities research head Warren Patterson said, as quoted by Bloomberg.

Patterson added that “However, given that fundamentals remain constructive, we believe any price weakness will be relatively short-lived.”

ADVERTISEMENT

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage




Previous Post

Africa's New Oil Boom: Path To Prosperity Or Debt Trap?
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Ruble Plunge Sends Waves Across Central Asia's Economies

Ruble Plunge Sends Waves Across Central Asia's Economies
Standard Chartered: All-Time-High Demand Will Push Oil To $100

Standard Chartered: All-Time-High Demand Will Push Oil To $100
Oil Prices Set For A Weekly Decline As Economic Concerns Mount

Oil Prices Set For A Weekly Decline As Economic Concerns Mount
Production Starts At Phase-11 Of The World’s Largest Gas Field

Production Starts At Phase-11 Of The World’s Largest Gas Field
Rig Count Decline Accelerates Amid Rising U.S. Crude Oil Production

Rig Count Decline Accelerates Amid Rising U.S. Crude Oil Production

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com