Chevron Evacuates Gulf Of Mexico Oil Platforms As Hurricane Idalia Approaches

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 81.03 +0.93 +1.16%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 85.33 +0.91 +1.08%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 87.25 +0.42 +0.48%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.564 -0.015 -0.58%
Graph down Gasoline 11 mins 2.791 -0.004 -0.15%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 82.90 -1.07 -1.27%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 82.90 -1.07 -1.27%
Chart Bonny Light 5 days 85.89 +0.98 +1.15%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 87.10 +0.21 +0.24%
Chart Mars US 21 hours 79.75 +0.02 +0.03%
Chart Gasoline 11 mins 2.791 -0.004 -0.15%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 85.61 +0.20 +0.23%
Graph up Murban 2 days 87.49 +0.28 +0.32%
Graph up Iran Heavy 5 days 83.98 +0.73 +0.88%
Graph down Basra Light 638 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 5 days 84.20 +0.97 +1.17%
Graph up Bonny Light 5 days 85.89 +0.98 +1.15%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 5 days 85.89 +0.98 +1.15%
Chart Girassol 5 days 87.53 +1.10 +1.27%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 87.10 +0.21 +0.24%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 91 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 13 hours 62.60 +0.27 +0.43%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 13 hours 82.25 +0.27 +0.33%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 13 hours 80.50 +0.27 +0.34%
Graph up Sweet Crude 13 hours 76.85 +0.27 +0.35%
Graph up Peace Sour 13 hours 76.10 +0.27 +0.36%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 13 hours 76.10 +0.27 +0.36%
Chart Light Sour Blend 13 hours 77.00 +0.27 +0.35%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 13 hours 82.35 +0.27 +0.33%
Chart Central Alberta 13 hours 76.10 +0.27 +0.36%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 82.90 -1.07 -1.27%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 76.58 +0.27 +0.35%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 70.33 +0.27 +0.39%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 86.81 +1.13 +1.32%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 75.38 +0.27 +0.36%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 76.58 +0.27 +0.35%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 76.58 +0.27 +0.35%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 76.50 +0.50 +0.66%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 70.25 +0.25 +0.36%
Chart Buena Vista 1 min 84.53 +0.78 +0.93%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 11 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 8 days Energy and food crisis will lead to riots in Europe

Breaking News:

Woodside Sees 100,000 Bpd Peak Production At Mexico's Giant Trion Field

Production Starts At Phase-11 Of The World’s Largest Gas Field

Production Starts At Phase-11 Of The World’s Largest Gas Field

Production has now finally started…

Venezuela Could Boost Oil Output If U.S. Sanctions Are Eased

Venezuela Could Boost Oil Output If U.S. Sanctions Are Eased

A potential temporary relief to…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Chevron Evacuates Gulf Of Mexico Oil Platforms As Hurricane Idalia Approaches

By Charles Kennedy - Aug 29, 2023, 11:30 AM CDT

Chevron has evacuated three oil and gas platforms in the Gulf of Mexico ahead of tropical storm Idalia which is strengthening to a hurricane and expected to make landfall in Florida on Wednesday.

The U.S. supermajor said on Tuesday that it had evacuated non-essential personnel from its Blind Faith and Petronius platforms, and all staff had been removed from its Genesis platform in the Gulf of Mexico.

Oil and gas production continued on Tuesday at Chevron’s operated platforms and other facilities in the Gulf of Mexico, a spokesperson told Reuters.   

In the 7 a.m. CDT Tuesday update on Hurricane Idalia, the National Hurricane Center said that Idalia is strengthening as it moves northward over the southeastern Gulf of Mexico.

“There is a danger of life-threatening storm surge along portions of the Florida Gulf coast. Heavy rainfall has the potential to produce flash and urban flooding across portions of the west coast of Florida, the Florida Panhandle, and southern Georgia,” the National Hurricane Center said.

Idalia is expected to make landfall in Florida on Wednesday and create chaos and gasoline shortages just ahead of the Labor Day weekend, when more drivers are expected to hit the road, analysts say.

As of Tuesday morning, the percentage of gas stations in Florida without gasoline remains low but is constantly rising, GasBuddy's head of petroleum analysis, Patrick De Haan, said.

Gasoline demand in Florida ahead of Idalia could lead to shortages but they will be temporary, AAA Auto Club spokesman Mark Jenkins told Florida’s WUSF Public Media.

“As long as the Tampa Port remains open then gasoline will continue sailing into the region. And deliveries will be made until the actual storm itself is passing through, and then that's considered to be unsafe to transport fuel, and most people wouldn't be on the road at that time anyway,” Jenkins said.

Moreover, Hurricane Idalia is not expected to impact refineries on the U.S. Gulf Coast supplying Florida as these are on the Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi coasts, he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage


Previous Post

European Majors Look To Expand Venezuela Oil Deals

Next Post

U.S. Treasury Increases Flexibility For Energy Tax Credit Program

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Balloon On Largest Single-Week Crude Inventory Crash In Years

Oil Prices Balloon On Largest Single-Week Crude Inventory Crash In Years
Biden Administration Proposes Hike In Fuel Economy Standards

Biden Administration Proposes Hike In Fuel Economy Standards
Saudi Aramco Cancels McDermott Contracts Worth $1.8 Billion

Saudi Aramco Cancels McDermott Contracts Worth $1.8 Billion
Oil Prices Jump As Saudi Arabia Extends Oil Production Cut

Oil Prices Jump As Saudi Arabia Extends Oil Production Cut
Sweden’s Nuclear Power Ambitions Quashed

Sweden’s Nuclear Power Ambitions Quashed

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Explaining The Heat Wave: Separating Weather From Climate Change

 Alt text

The Looming Oil Crisis The World Is Ignoring

 Alt text

IEA: Global Oil Demand Hits Record High

 Alt text

Are Western Sanctions Accelerating The Fall Of The Dollar?
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com