Soaring Oil & Gas Prices Made Renewables Cheaper Than Fossil Fuels In 2022

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 80.41 +0.31 +0.39%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 84.74 +0.32 +0.38%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 87.02 +0.19 +0.22%
Graph down Natural Gas 24 mins 2.558 -0.021 -0.81%
Graph down Gasoline 11 mins 2.792 -0.004 -0.15%
Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 82.90 -1.07 -1.27%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 82.90 -1.07 -1.27%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 85.89 +0.98 +1.15%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 87.10 +0.21 +0.24%
Chart Mars US 18 hours 79.75 +0.02 +0.03%
Chart Gasoline 11 mins 2.792 -0.004 -0.15%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 85.61 +0.20 +0.23%
Graph up Murban 1 day 87.49 +0.28 +0.32%
Graph up Iran Heavy 4 days 83.98 +0.73 +0.88%
Graph down Basra Light 637 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 4 days 84.20 +0.97 +1.17%
Graph up Bonny Light 4 days 85.89 +0.98 +1.15%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 85.89 +0.98 +1.15%
Chart Girassol 4 days 87.53 +1.10 +1.27%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 87.10 +0.21 +0.24%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 90 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 9 hours 62.60 +0.27 +0.43%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 9 hours 82.25 +0.27 +0.33%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 9 hours 80.50 +0.27 +0.34%
Graph up Sweet Crude 9 hours 76.85 +0.27 +0.35%
Graph up Peace Sour 9 hours 76.10 +0.27 +0.36%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 9 hours 76.10 +0.27 +0.36%
Chart Light Sour Blend 9 hours 77.00 +0.27 +0.35%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 9 hours 82.35 +0.27 +0.33%
Chart Central Alberta 9 hours 76.10 +0.27 +0.36%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 82.90 -1.07 -1.27%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 76.58 +0.27 +0.35%
Graph up Giddings 1 day 70.33 +0.27 +0.39%
Graph up ANS West Coast 4 days 86.81 +1.13 +1.32%
Graph up West Texas Sour 1 day 75.38 +0.27 +0.36%
Graph up Eagle Ford 1 day 76.58 +0.27 +0.35%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 76.58 +0.27 +0.35%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 76.50 +0.50 +0.66%
Chart Kansas Common 1 day 70.25 +0.25 +0.36%
Chart Buena Vista 1 min 84.53 +0.78 +0.93%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 11 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 11 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 8 days Energy and food crisis will lead to riots in Europe

Breaking News:

Soaring Oil & Gas Prices Made Renewables Cheaper Than Fossil Fuels In 2022

Shale Gas Boom Led To Thousands Of Job Losses In Appalachia

Shale Gas Boom Led To Thousands Of Job Losses In Appalachia

A new study on employment…

Oil Prices Set For A Second Consecutive Weekly Drop

Oil Prices Set For A Second Consecutive Weekly Drop

Oil prices are set for…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Soaring Oil & Gas Prices Made Renewables Cheaper Than Fossil Fuels In 2022

By Charles Kennedy - Aug 29, 2023, 8:26 AM CDT

The surge in fossil fuel prices last year made renewable energy sources more competitive, with 86% of all new installed renewable capacity exhibiting lower costs in 2022 compared to electricity powered by fossil fuels, the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) said in a new report on Tuesday.  

In 2022, 187 gigawatts (GW), or 86% of all the newly commissioned renewable capacity, had lower costs than fossil fuel-fired electricity, the agency said.

Renewable energy capacity added over the past two decades helped to reduce the electricity sector fuel bill by at least $520 billion in 2022, according to IRENA. In developing countries, just the saving over the lifetime of new capacity additions in 2022 will reduce costs by up to $580 billion, according to the agency.

“IRENA sees 2022 as a veritable turning point in the deployment for renewables as its cost-competitiveness has never been greater despite the lingering commodity and equipment cost inflation around the world,” the agency’s Director-General Francesco La Camera said.

“The most affected regions by the historic price shock were remarkably resilient, in large part thanks to the massive increase of solar and wind in the last decade.”

The weighted-average cost of electricity fell for utility-scale solar PV by 3%, for onshore wind by 5%, for concentrating solar power by 2%, for bioenergy by 13%, and for geothermal by 22%, IRENA’s report showed.

The costs for offshore wind and hydropower increased by 2% and 18%, respectively, due to the reduced share of China in offshore wind deployment in 2022 and cost overruns in a number of large hydropower projects.

While the business case for renewable energy becomes increasingly compelling, the world must more than triple annual capacity installations by 2030 to keep the 1.5-degree Celsius scenario within reach, La Camera said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier this year, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said that global investment in solar power generation is set to eclipse investment in oil production in 2023, for the first time ever. For 2023, the IEA expects total investments in energy at $2.8 trillion, of which $1.74 trillion will go to clean energy and technologies, and the remaining $1.05 trillion to fossil fuels.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage


Previous Post

One-Third Of Toyota’s Global Production Frozen Due To Mysterious Glitch

Next Post

One-Third Of Toyota’s Global Production Frozen Due To Mysterious Glitch

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Balloon On Largest Single-Week Crude Inventory Crash In Years

Oil Prices Balloon On Largest Single-Week Crude Inventory Crash In Years
Biden Administration Proposes Hike In Fuel Economy Standards

Biden Administration Proposes Hike In Fuel Economy Standards
Saudi Aramco Cancels McDermott Contracts Worth $1.8 Billion

Saudi Aramco Cancels McDermott Contracts Worth $1.8 Billion
Oil Prices Jump As Saudi Arabia Extends Oil Production Cut

Oil Prices Jump As Saudi Arabia Extends Oil Production Cut
Sweden’s Nuclear Power Ambitions Quashed

Sweden’s Nuclear Power Ambitions Quashed

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Explaining The Heat Wave: Separating Weather From Climate Change

 Alt text

The Looming Oil Crisis The World Is Ignoring

 Alt text

IEA: Global Oil Demand Hits Record High

 Alt text

Are Western Sanctions Accelerating The Fall Of The Dollar?
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com