Deeply Discounted Crude Becomes Headache For OPEC

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 22 mins SellBuy 63.74 +0.61 +0.97%
Graph up Brent Crude 11 mins SellBuy 67.72 +0.67 +1.00%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins SellBuy 2.748 -0.001 -0.04%
Graph up Heating Oil 11 mins SellBuy 1.906 +0.014 +0.73%
Graph up Gasoline 16 mins 2.064 +0.019 +0.95%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 65.26 -0.01 -0.02%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 65.26 -0.01 -0.02%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 65.17 -0.08 -0.12%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 65.21 +0.73 +1.13%
Chart Mars US 3 hours 63.38 +0.25 +0.40%
Chart Gasoline 16 mins 2.064 +0.019 +0.95%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 64.67 -0.35 -0.54%
Graph down Murban 1 day 65.47 -0.29 -0.44%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 61.80 +0.26 +0.42%
Graph down Basra Light 1 day 66.78 -0.05 -0.07%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 65.49 +0.34 +0.52%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 65.17 -0.08 -0.12%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 65.17 -0.08 -0.12%
Chart Girassol 1 day 65.78 +0.10 +0.15%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 65.21 +0.73 +1.13%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 7 days 49.16 +0.11 +0.22%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 5 hours 51.69 -0.32 -0.62%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 23 hours 62.19 -0.32 -0.51%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 23 hours 63.59 -0.32 -0.50%
Graph down Sweet Crude 5 hours 58.64 -0.37 -0.63%
Graph down Peace Sour 5 hours 57.94 -0.32 -0.55%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 5 hours 57.94 -0.32 -0.55%
Chart Light Sour Blend 5 hours 58.79 -0.32 -0.54%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 5 hours 62.19 -0.32 -0.51%
Chart Central Alberta 5 hours 57.94 -0.57 -0.97%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 65.26 -0.01 -0.02%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 59.75 +0.25 +0.42%
Graph up Giddings 1 day 53.50 +0.25 +0.47%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 66.60 +0.34 +0.51%
Graph up West Texas Sour 1 day 57.33 +0.25 +0.44%
Graph up Eagle Ford 1 day 61.28 +0.25 +0.41%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 61.28 +0.25 +0.41%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 59.75 +0.25 +0.42%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 53.50 -0.25 -0.47%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 69.47 +3.72 +5.66%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 mintues Texas forced to have rolling brown outs. Not from downed power line , but because the wind energy turbines are frozen.
  • 7 minutes Forecasts for oil stocks.
  • 9 minutes Biden's $2 trillion Plan for Insfrastructure and Jobs
  • 13 minutes European gas market to 2040 according to Platts Analitics
  • 8 mins Simple question: What is the expected impact in electricity Demand when EV deployment exceeds 10%
  • 3 hours America's pandemic dead deserve accountability after Birx disclosure
  • 2 hours Putin blocks Ukraine access to Black Sea after Joe blinks
  • 6 hours Today Biden calls for Summit with Putin. Will Joe apologize to Putin for calling him a "Killer" ?
  • 4 hours U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 1 day Fukushima
  • 2 days CO2 Mitigation on Earth and Magnesium Civilization on Mars – Just Add Water
  • 1 day Biden about to face first real test. Russia building up military on Ukraine border.
  • 4 days New Chinese Coal Plants Equal All those in U.S.A

Breaking News:

Philippines Ready To Claim Oil Resources With Military

China’s Oil Imports Surge Ahead Of Refinery Maintenance Season

China’s Oil Imports Surge Ahead Of Refinery Maintenance Season

Chinese refiners have imported more…

Why Libya’s Oil Production Could Drop This Week

Why Libya’s Oil Production Could Drop This Week

Libya’s crude oil production, which…

Shell To Exhaust Dwindling Oil & Gas Reserves By 2040

Shell To Exhaust Dwindling Oil & Gas Reserves By 2040

Shell expects to have produced…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Deeply Discounted Crude Becomes Headache For OPEC

By Irina Slav - Apr 19, 2021, 7:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community

If you ask an oil major what the last five years have been like, they would probably have something to say about price crashes and demand destruction. If you ask a large importer of crude, they’d have a completely different perspective.

They may well praise price crashes that have allowed them to fill up on cheap crude, and they might even have a positive thing to say about the pandemic that brought prices to historic lows. And this is a problem for the world’s largest oil-producing cartel.

OPEC, and its Russian and Central Asian partners in OPEC+, has been working for years to keep international oil prices higher by curbing production. Success has been mixed for reasons outside OPEC’s control. Still, it can certainly be said that the efforts of the oil producer’s club have mostly paid off: oil prices are now at a much more comfortable level than they were a year ago. But buyers have gotten hooked on cheap oil and are looking for discounts. OPEC’s problem is that they are finding them.

The recent news that China had inked a long-term investment deal with Iran, in which oil featured prominently, must have raised some hackles among Iran’s fellow OPEC members. News that China is already taking in a lot more oil from Iran is unlikely to have been a reason for joy, either. Iran is selling its oil cheaply because there are very few buyers while it is still under U.S. sanctions. And China is buying because of its heavy dependence on imports for its oil consumption.

Reuters reported earlier this month that rising Iranian oil imports into China had forced other producers, including Russia, Angola, and Brazil, to cut the prices of their crude in order to keep it competitive.

“These ‘sensitive’ barrels are hammering supplies from everywhere, as they are simply too cheap,” the report quoted a Chinese trader as saying, referring to Iranian oil. Related: China's Oil Buying Frenzy May End This Month

 Saudi Arabia, meanwhile, did something that was motivated either by desperation or overconfidence. The Kingdom, which is OPEC’s biggest producer of oil and extremely vulnerable to price crashes, said it would raise oil prices for Asian buyers: the world’s biggest oil market and demand growth driver.

Naturally, neither China nor India were happy about it, but unlike in the past, when there were no alternatives to OPEC oil, now there are alternatives. India, which has been a vocal opponent of OPEC+ efforts to boost prices since it imports more than 80 percent of the oil it consumes, immediately started diversifying.

For starters, the country has sharply reduced its orders for Saudi crude: according to sources quoted by Reuters, the country’s top four refiners had cut their May orders for Saudi oil by 36 percent, after the Kingdom announced a $0.40 hike in official selling prices for Asian buyers.

But India is also looking for non-OPEC suppliers, too. Indian media recently reported that Indian Oil Corporation will buy an oil cargo from Guyana—the newest member of the global oil producers’ club. According to government officials, the price of the Guyanese oil was competitive, and the purchase was in line with oil supply diversification plans.

Big oil buyers have become used to cheap oil, and they are unlikely to give up that habit in a hurry. Fortunately for them, there is plenty of supply to go around, and the suppliers need to sell it more than the buyers need to buy it, at least until demand rebounds after the pandemic recedes. Things may change then, but for now, the outlook for demand remains uncertain.

Related: Why Iran’s Return To Oil Markets Isn’t A Major Threat

In the meantime, oil-dependent economies such as the ones that comprise OPEC need oil revenues to keep going and, in the best-case scenario, fund their diversification efforts. The good news here is that the most recent OPEC and IEA demand forecasts are bullish. The bad news is that earlier bullish forecasts have crashed against the wall of reality.

The IEA and OPEC expect a strong rebound in oil demand this year. According to one KPMG analyst interviewed by CNBC last week, the rebound would be fuelled by record vaccination rates in the UK and U.S., government stimulus and people’s pandemic fatigue.

Unfortunately, for every tailwind, there seems to be a headwind. Vaccinations in the U.S. may be setting records, but new infection numbers are also on the rise, and so are infections in India—an oil market arguably more important than the U.S. one. Stimulus is good news for all sorts of spending, but it won’t be there forever. As for pandemic fatigue, this could boost demand but with all the new rules around safe travels, the rebound may not be complete or may take longer than a couple of months.

In other words, nobody still knows for sure how long demand will remain subdued. But when it comes to big oil consumers’ cheap oil habit, it really doesn’t matter. With so much supplier choice, buyers have the luxury of picking and choosing. U.S. shale output, incidentally, is also growing. Growth is guarded, to be fair, but it’s there. And if it strengthens, this could lead to a new price war and another price collapse. This would only harden the cheap oil habit of China and India.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Is This The End Of The Covid Oil Glut?
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The King Of Oilfield Services Is Back In A Big Way

The King Of Oilfield Services Is Back In A Big Way
Oil Prices Jump As EIA Reports A Crude Draw

Oil Prices Jump As EIA Reports A Crude Draw
The Permian Faces An Empty Pipeline Crisis

The Permian Faces An Empty Pipeline Crisis
Shale Executive: US Production Rebound Will Lead To New Oil Price War

Shale Executive: US Production Rebound Will Lead To New Oil Price War
The Best Is Yet To Come For The World’s Hottest Oil Play

The Best Is Yet To Come For The World’s Hottest Oil Play



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com