Why Iran’s Return To Oil Markets Isn’t A Major Threat

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins SellBuy 62.89 -0.24 -0.38%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins SellBuy 66.45 -0.32 -0.48%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins SellBuy 2.717 +0.037 +1.38%
Graph down Heating Oil 35 mins SellBuy 1.891 -0.005 -0.27%
Graph down Gasoline 26 mins 2.036 -0.004 -0.18%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 65.27 +0.27 +0.42%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 65.27 +0.27 +0.42%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 65.25 +0.24 +0.37%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 64.48 +1.09 +1.72%
Chart Mars US 4 hours 63.13 -0.33 -0.52%
Chart Gasoline 26 mins 2.036 -0.004 -0.18%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 3 days 65.02 +0.98 +1.53%
Graph up Murban 3 days 65.76 +0.98 +1.51%
Graph up Iran Heavy 3 days 61.54 +0.25 +0.41%
Graph up Basra Light 3 days 66.83 +0.13 +0.19%
Graph up Saharan Blend 3 days 65.15 +0.35 +0.54%
Graph up Bonny Light 3 days 65.25 +0.24 +0.37%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 65.25 +0.24 +0.37%
Chart Girassol 3 days 65.68 +0.37 +0.57%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 64.48 +1.09 +1.72%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 6 days 49.16 +0.11 +0.22%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 3 days 52.01 +0.26 +0.50%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 3 days 62.51 +0.36 +0.58%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 3 days 63.91 +0.36 +0.57%
Graph up Sweet Crude 3 days 59.01 +0.26 +0.44%
Graph up Peace Sour 3 days 58.26 +0.36 +0.62%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 3 days 58.26 +0.36 +0.62%
Chart Light Sour Blend 3 days 59.11 +0.21 +0.36%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 days 62.51 +0.51 +0.82%
Chart Central Alberta 3 days 58.51 +0.36 +0.62%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 65.27 +0.27 +0.42%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 59.50 -0.25 -0.42%
Graph down Giddings 3 days 53.25 -0.25 -0.47%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 66.26 +2.57 +4.04%
Graph down West Texas Sour 3 days 57.08 -0.33 -0.57%
Graph down Eagle Ford 3 days 61.03 -0.33 -0.54%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 61.03 -0.33 -0.54%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 59.50 -0.25 -0.42%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 53.75 +0.25 +0.47%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 65.75 -3.74 -5.38%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 mintues Texas forced to have rolling brown outs. Not from downed power line , but because the wind energy turbines are frozen.
  • 7 minutes Forecasts for oil stocks.
  • 9 minutes Biden's $2 trillion Plan for Insfrastructure and Jobs
  • 13 minutes European gas market to 2040 according to Platts Analitics
  • 5 mins Simple question: What is the expected impact in electricity Demand when EV deployment exceeds 10%
  • 2 hours America's pandemic dead deserve accountability after Birx disclosure
  • 3 hours Today Biden calls for Summit with Putin. Will Joe apologize to Putin for calling him a "Killer" ?
  • 13 hours U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 1 hour Putin blocks Ukraine access to Black Sea after Joe blinks
  • 4 hours Biden about to face first real test. Russia building up military on Ukraine border.
  • 4 hours Fukushima
  • 4 days Joe Biden's Presidency
  • 11 hours CO2 Mitigation on Earth and Magnesium Civilization on Mars – Just Add Water
  • 3 days New Chinese Coal Plants Equal All those in U.S.A

Breaking News:

Nigeria Set To Start-up 100 Oil & Gas Projects By 2025

The World Still Needs Hundreds Of Billions Of Barrels Of Oil

The World Still Needs Hundreds Of Billions Of Barrels Of Oil

Regardless of your opinion of…

Could This Be One Of The Best Ways To Play The Electric Vehicle Boom?

Could This Be One Of The Best Ways To Play The Electric Vehicle Boom?

In the not-so-distant future, a…

Lithium Prices Could Triple As EV Production Soars

Lithium Prices Could Triple As EV Production Soars

The electric vehicle production boom…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Cyril Widdershoven

Cyril Widdershoven

Dr. Cyril Widdershoven is a long-time observer of the global energy market. Presently, he holds several advisory positions with international think tanks in the Middle…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Why Iran’s Return To Oil Markets Isn’t A Major Threat

By Cyril Widdershoven - Apr 18, 2021, 6:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community

The ongoing JCPOA discussions, involving European countries, Russia, Iran, and, on the sidelines, the U.S., are being watched by international oil markets with trepidation. The possibility of Washington rejoining the international Iranian nuclear agreement is still in doubt, but the Biden Administration appears to be considering the move. Iran has indicated that it with only rejoin JCPOA if US sanctions on its main economic sectors, namely oil and gas, are lifted. Analysts are worried about the possible negative repercussions for global oil supply volumes and oil prices. The current global oil market is gaining stability, but a complete recovery is far from certain. It is only due to Saudi Arabia’s actions, assisted by the rest of OPEC+, that markets have been able to rebound. One of the main reasons Saudi Arabia has been able to make these unilateral production cuts is that other producers have been kept out of the market. Both Iran and Venezuela have seen their production constrained by international sanctions, while Libya and Iraq are suffering from internal strife, civil war, and political infighting. Without these players in the market, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Russia were able to successfully control oil markets. The lifting of Iranian sanctions under a new JCPOA deal would worry Arab producers, U.S. shale, and Russia. These worries, however, may be unfounded.

A majority of oil market analysts argue that a JCPOA success could destabilize oil and gas markets, increase price volatility, and even see a return of the pre-COVID oil gluts. There is a major flaw in this analysis though because it is based on the assumption that Iranian sanctions successfully removed Iranian oil from markets. It is certainly true that Iranian volumes are no longer at historic highs, but when looking at volumes reaching markets, Iranian oil is still very visible. Oil and tanker trackers like Samir Madani and others have been showing again and again that Iranian oil exports are not only very flexible but also increasingly aggressive. The IEA reported that “China never completely stopped its purchases (of Iranian oil)”. The OECD energy watchdog also said that Iran’s estimated oil sales to China in the fourth quarter of 2020 were at 360,000 barrels a day, up from an average of 150,000 barrels per day shipped in the first nine months of last year. Just before the JCPOA discussions restarted, Iran increased exports to China to around 600,000 bpd. OPEC also reported that Iran's crude oil output increased in March by 6.3%. OPEC tables cited in reports published on Wednesday showed that Iran’s crude output had surged by 137,000 barrels per day (bpd). OPEC tables also showed that Iran’s average output in 2020 had amounted to 1.985 million bpd, down from 2.356 million bpd recorded in 2019 and 3.553 million bpd in 2018. Major Asian clients in China, India, and elsewhere are much too happy to take Iranian volumes based on their very low price settings and attractiveness. To forget or diminish the role of Iranian oil at present in the market is a major error.

Related: The World Still Needs Hundreds Of Billions Of Barrels Of Oil

A JCPOA success would not only threaten oil prices but could also lead to an increase in Tehran’s revenue base. Currently, Iranian oil export successes are based on illegally or partly “not-known” sales to customers, at lower prices but still generating cash. If sanctions on oil exports are removed, Tehran won’t only see higher export volumes but it will also stop selling its crude at a discount. Iranian oil could, and most probably will, be priced at normal market price levels. In the short term, a potentially higher revenue stream could be generated, based on higher volumes. At the same time, Tehran should take into account the fact that customers will not be willing maybe to take Iranian volumes at higher prices. The current demand-supply situation doesn’t allow for millions of additional barrels to hit the market. In the coming months, Iranian volumes will not increase at all, regardless of how successful the JCPOA discussions are.  With an overall Iran oil export potential of around 2 million bpd, while current exports are estimated at 1 million bpd, the markets will not be shocked. Demand is still weak, and it is being threatened again as COVID’s 3rd wave in Europe is blocking the opening of markets, and Asia’s emerging giant India is recording an increase of COVID casualties. 

Iran’s oil potential and exports are unlikely to derail the market. Looking at the OPEC+ strategies and cohesion, another 1 million bpd on the market coming from Iran will not be a shock to the system. The market is not able to take more volumes, while Iranian clients are unlikely to be willing to increase costs. It will be interesting to watch how NYMEX-ICE investors decide to price these events into oil markets. To put shorts in the markets because of Iran isn’t currently justified. Looking at the current fundamentals, internal OPEC+ leaders are still the real power players in the oil market.

By Cyril Widdershoven for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

How To Play The $2.6 Trillion Clean Energy Investment Boom
Cyril Widdershoven

Cyril Widdershoven

Dr. Cyril Widdershoven is a long-time observer of the global energy market. Presently, he holds several advisory positions with international think tanks in the Middle…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The King Of Oilfield Services Is Back In A Big Way

The King Of Oilfield Services Is Back In A Big Way
Oil Prices Jump As EIA Reports A Crude Draw

Oil Prices Jump As EIA Reports A Crude Draw
The Permian Faces An Empty Pipeline Crisis

The Permian Faces An Empty Pipeline Crisis
Shale Executive: US Production Rebound Will Lead To New Oil Price War

Shale Executive: US Production Rebound Will Lead To New Oil Price War
Shell To Exhaust Dwindling Oil & Gas Reserves By 2040

Shell To Exhaust Dwindling Oil & Gas Reserves By 2040



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com