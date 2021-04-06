India Cuts Orders For Saudi Oil After Price Hike

X

Sign Up To Our Free Newsletter

Join Now

Thanks for subscribing to our free newsletter!

ERROR

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 1 hour SellBuy 59.33 +0.68 +1.16%
Graph up Brent Crude 20 mins SellBuy 62.60 +0.45 +0.72%
Graph down Natural Gas 1 hour SellBuy 2.456 -0.055 -2.19%
Graph up Heating Oil 1 hour SellBuy 1.794 +0.022 +1.22%
Graph up Gasoline 1 hour 1.966 +0.005 +0.27%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 61.63 -1.93 -3.04%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 61.63 -1.93 -3.04%
Chart Bonny Light 6 days 61.54 -1.26 -2.01%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 61.70 -1.37 -2.17%
Chart Mars US 19 mins 59.48 +0.63 +1.07%
Chart Gasoline 1 hour 1.966 +0.005 +0.27%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 62.14 +0.66 +1.07%
Graph up Murban 2 days 62.53 +0.43 +0.69%
Graph down Iran Heavy 6 days 58.50 -1.37 -2.29%
Graph up Basra Light 6 days 64.98 +1.87 +2.96%
Graph down Saharan Blend 6 days 61.19 -1.60 -2.55%
Graph down Bonny Light 6 days 61.54 -1.26 -2.01%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 6 days 61.54 -1.26 -2.01%
Chart Girassol 6 days 62.09 -1.26 -1.99%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 61.70 -1.37 -2.17%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 48.59 -2.91 -5.65%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 16 hours 48.85 -2.80 -5.42%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 16 hours 57.65 -2.80 -4.63%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 16 hours 59.05 -2.80 -4.53%
Graph down Sweet Crude 16 hours 56.20 -2.80 -4.75%
Graph down Peace Sour 16 hours 54.85 -2.80 -4.86%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 54.85 -2.80 -4.86%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 56.15 -2.80 -4.75%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 60.65 -2.80 -4.41%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 55.15 -2.80 -4.83%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 61.63 -1.93 -3.04%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 17 hours 56.00 +0.75 +1.36%
Graph up Giddings 17 hours 49.75 +0.75 +1.53%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 64.73 +1.66 +2.63%
Graph up West Texas Sour 17 hours 53.28 +0.68 +1.29%
Graph up Eagle Ford 17 hours 57.23 +0.68 +1.20%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 17 hours 57.23 +0.68 +1.20%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 17 hours 56.00 +0.75 +1.36%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 49.00 -2.75 -5.31%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 55.75 -12.04 -17.76%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 mintues Texas forced to have rolling brown outs. Not from downed power line , but because the wind energy turbines are frozen.
  • 7 minutes Forecasts for oil stocks.
  • 9 minutes Biden's $2 trillion Plan for Insfrastructure and Jobs
  • 13 minutes European gas market to 2040 according to Platts Analitics
  • 3 days U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 1 day Trump punches back at Fauci and Birx's revisionist history (aka lies)
  • 10 mins Biden about to face first real test. Russia building up military on Ukraine border.
  • 38 mins Simple question: What is the expected impact in electricity Demand when EV deployment exceeds 10%
  • 19 hours America's pandemic dead deserve accountability after Birx disclosure
  • 5 days Micro Hydropower Systems Could Provide Energy Wherever Streams Flow All Year
  • 2 days Forecasts for Natural Gas
  • 3 days What Countries Will Fight Over When Green Energy Dominates
  • 5 days CO the new CRAPPIROFORNIA!! BLM to Incorporate Oil, Natural Gas Climate Impacts in Western Colorado RMP
  • 5 days The Big Red Pill Renewable Fans Need To Take
  • 5 days Montana AG : We have a strong Constitutional case lawsuit against Biden Keystone shutdown

Breaking News:

Oil Prices Under Pressure Following Large Gasoline Build

U.S. Oil Production Is About To Climb

U.S. Oil Production Is About To Climb

U.S. oil production is likely…

Russia Is Being Left Behind In The Energy Transition

Russia Is Being Left Behind In The Energy Transition

Russia is a firm believer…

Saudi Arabia Angers Asian Buyers As It Hikes Oil Prices

Saudi Arabia Angers Asian Buyers As It Hikes Oil Prices

Saudi Arabia raised its OSPs…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

India Cuts Orders For Saudi Oil After Price Hike

By Irina Slav - Apr 06, 2021, 10:00 AM CDT
Join Our Community

India will buy some 36 percent less crude oil from Saudi Arabia next month, unnamed sources told Reuters soon after the Kingdom said it would increase its official selling price for oil for its Asian buyers.

Saudi Arabia said this week it would hike its crude oil prices for Asian buyers by $0.40 per barrel and cut those for European and U.S. buyers by $0.20 and $0.10 per barrel, respectively. The price increase concerns May cargos.

This means the May shipments price for Arab Light—Saudi Arabia’s flagship grade—will cost Asian buyers $1.80 above the Oman/Dubai average, which is used as the basis for price-setting. The Oman benchmark was trading above $63 a barrel at the time of writing, and the Dubai contract was above $64 a barrel.

India is the second-largest oil buyer in Asia after China, and it is even more dependent on imports than its neighbor: India imports some 80 percent of the oil it consumes, which makes it particularly vulnerable to any price movements.

India has been vocal in its opposition to the OPEC+ efforts to keep prices higher. Government officials have called on OPEC+ to stop controlling prices, saying this could threaten India’s economic recovery. As one of the two biggest drivers of long-term oil demand, this makes the subcontinent as vital for OPEC as OPEC oil is for the subcontinent.

Now Reuters reports that according to its sources, four big refiners, including Indian Oil Corp, Bharat Petroleum Corp, Hindustan Petroleum Corp, and Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals, have placed orders for 9.5 million barrels of Saudi oil next month. That’s down from earlier plans for purchases of 10.8 million barrels. It is also much lower than the usual monthly intake of Saudi crude by the four, according to Reuters. That stands at 14.8 million barrels.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Iraq Moves To Exploit Its Massive Natural Gas Reserves

Next Post

A Global Helium Shortage Is Now Looming
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

OPEC's Surprise Decision Bodes Well For Oil Demand

OPEC's Surprise Decision Bodes Well For Oil Demand
Oil Jumps On Surprise Crude Draw

Oil Jumps On Surprise Crude Draw
U.S. Oil Production Is About To Climb

U.S. Oil Production Is About To Climb
Is Russia About To Invade Ukraine?

Is Russia About To Invade Ukraine?
World’s Largest Lithium Producer: Get Ready For A Mega-Rally

World’s Largest Lithium Producer: Get Ready For A Mega-Rally



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com