China's Oil Buying Frenzy May End This Month

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins SellBuy 63.25 +0.12 +0.19%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins SellBuy 66.91 +0.14 +0.21%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins SellBuy 2.735 +0.055 +2.05%
Graph down Heating Oil 10 mins SellBuy 1.891 -0.004 -0.24%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.040 +0.000 +0.02%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 65.26 -0.01 -0.02%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 65.26 -0.01 -0.02%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 65.25 +0.24 +0.37%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 65.21 +0.73 +1.13%
Chart Mars US 17 hours 63.13 -0.33 -0.52%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.040 +0.000 +0.02%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 4 days 65.02 +0.98 +1.53%
Graph up Murban 4 days 65.76 +0.98 +1.51%
Graph up Iran Heavy 4 days 61.54 +0.25 +0.41%
Graph up Basra Light 4 days 66.83 +0.13 +0.19%
Graph up Saharan Blend 4 days 65.15 +0.35 +0.54%
Graph up Bonny Light 4 days 65.25 +0.24 +0.37%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 65.25 +0.24 +0.37%
Chart Girassol 4 days 65.68 +0.37 +0.57%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 65.21 +0.73 +1.13%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 7 days 49.16 +0.11 +0.22%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 11 hours 51.69 -0.32 -0.62%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 11 hours 62.19 -0.32 -0.51%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 11 hours 63.59 -0.32 -0.50%
Graph down Sweet Crude 11 hours 58.69 -0.32 -0.54%
Graph down Peace Sour 11 hours 57.94 -0.32 -0.55%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 11 hours 57.94 -0.32 -0.55%
Chart Light Sour Blend 11 hours 58.79 -0.32 -0.54%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 11 hours 62.19 -0.32 -0.51%
Chart Central Alberta 11 hours 58.19 -0.32 -0.55%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 65.26 -0.01 -0.02%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 59.50 -0.25 -0.42%
Graph down Giddings 4 days 53.25 -0.25 -0.47%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 66.60 +0.34 +0.51%
Graph down West Texas Sour 4 days 57.08 -0.33 -0.57%
Graph down Eagle Ford 4 days 61.03 -0.33 -0.54%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 61.03 -0.33 -0.54%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 59.50 -0.25 -0.42%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 53.50 -0.25 -0.47%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 69.47 +3.72 +5.66%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 mintues Texas forced to have rolling brown outs. Not from downed power line , but because the wind energy turbines are frozen.
  • 7 minutes Forecasts for oil stocks.
  • 9 minutes Biden's $2 trillion Plan for Insfrastructure and Jobs
  • 13 minutes European gas market to 2040 according to Platts Analitics
  • 3 hours Simple question: What is the expected impact in electricity Demand when EV deployment exceeds 10%
  • 3 hours America's pandemic dead deserve accountability after Birx disclosure
  • 29 mins Putin blocks Ukraine access to Black Sea after Joe blinks
  • 51 mins Today Biden calls for Summit with Putin. Will Joe apologize to Putin for calling him a "Killer" ?
  • 1 day U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 17 hours Biden about to face first real test. Russia building up military on Ukraine border.
  • 5 days Joe Biden's Presidency
  • 17 hours Fukushima
  • 1 day CO2 Mitigation on Earth and Magnesium Civilization on Mars – Just Add Water
  • 4 days New Chinese Coal Plants Equal All those in U.S.A

Breaking News:

China Aims To Ramp Up Remarkable Solar And Wind Ambitions

UAE’s Oil Giant Looks To List Drilling Business In Local IPO

UAE’s Oil Giant Looks To List Drilling Business In Local IPO

Abu Dhabi National Oil Company…

Eni’s Latest Oil Discovery Could Be Big For Angola

Eni’s Latest Oil Discovery Could Be Big For Angola

Italian oil major Eni has…

Iran Could Soon Officially Return 2 Million Bpd Of Oil To Global Markets

Iran Could Soon Officially Return 2 Million Bpd Of Oil To Global Markets

Iranian crude could return to…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

China's Oil Buying Frenzy May End This Month

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Apr 19, 2021, 10:00 AM CDT
Join Our Community

Higher Chinese crude oil imports and increased domestic production led to a jump in crude volumes directed to storage in the world’s top oil importer in March, according to calculations by Reuters columnist Clyde Russell based on official data.

Chinese crude imports, reported by the customs, were higher in March compared to the average of the previous two months of the year, while domestic oil production also rose.

So in March, China is estimated to have sent as much as 1.63 million barrels per day (bpd) of crude to either commercial or strategic storage. This rate of stockpiling compares with around 920,000 bpd of crude oil that has likely gone to storage during January and February this year, according to Russell’s estimates.

Last month, China imported China imported 11.69 million bpd of crude oil, up by 21 percent on the year, and higher than the average for January-February of 11.08 million bpd, as reported by the Chinese customs authorities.

Moreover, Chinese oil production in March rose both compared to the average of the previous two months and to the same month of 2020.

The throughput of Chinese refineries last month averaged 14.08 million bpd, up by 19.7 percent on the year, thanks to the recovery in demand for fuels and China’s stocking up on finished products before maintenance season begins.

Analysts, however, expect a slowdown in oil imports as refiners start seasonal maintenance. It’s also worth mentioning that March 2020 was a month of lockdowns in China, which severely affected the country’s oil consumption along with all other commodities.

In addition to the seasonal factor, higher oil prices will also likely discourage a rebound in oil buying by Chinese refiners and traders, according to one analyst from energy consultancy FGE.

There is also another factor that could see lower imports from “official” sources: China recently struck a massive investment deal with Iran and has been buying millions of barrels of Iranian crude on the quiet. 

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Why Libya’s Oil Production Could Drop This Week
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The King Of Oilfield Services Is Back In A Big Way

The King Of Oilfield Services Is Back In A Big Way
Oil Prices Jump As EIA Reports A Crude Draw

Oil Prices Jump As EIA Reports A Crude Draw
The Permian Faces An Empty Pipeline Crisis

The Permian Faces An Empty Pipeline Crisis
Shale Executive: US Production Rebound Will Lead To New Oil Price War

Shale Executive: US Production Rebound Will Lead To New Oil Price War
Shell To Exhaust Dwindling Oil & Gas Reserves By 2040

Shell To Exhaust Dwindling Oil & Gas Reserves By 2040



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com