Libya's Oil Production Falls Below 1 Million Bpd On Export Terminal Outage

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 21 mins SellBuy 62.39 -0.99 -1.56%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins SellBuy 66.36 -0.69 -1.03%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins SellBuy 2.734 -0.015 -0.55%
Graph down Heating Oil 10 mins SellBuy 1.868 -0.025 -1.29%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.010 -0.035 -1.71%
Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 65.43 +0.17 +0.26%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 65.43 +0.17 +0.26%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 65.17 -0.08 -0.12%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 65.10 -0.11 -0.17%
Chart Mars US 14 hours 63.38 +0.25 +0.40%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.010 -0.035 -1.71%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 64.67 -0.35 -0.54%
Graph down Murban 1 day 65.47 -0.29 -0.44%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 61.80 +0.26 +0.42%
Graph down Basra Light 1 day 66.78 -0.05 -0.07%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 65.49 +0.34 +0.52%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 65.17 -0.08 -0.12%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 65.17 -0.08 -0.12%
Chart Girassol 1 day 65.78 +0.10 +0.15%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 65.10 -0.11 -0.17%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 7 days 49.16 +0.11 +0.22%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 10 hours 51.93 +0.24 +0.46%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 10 hours 62.43 +0.24 +0.39%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 10 hours 63.83 +0.24 +0.38%
Graph up Sweet Crude 10 hours 58.88 +0.24 +0.41%
Graph up Peace Sour 10 hours 58.18 +0.24 +0.41%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 10 hours 58.18 +0.24 +0.41%
Chart Light Sour Blend 10 hours 59.03 +0.24 +0.41%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 10 hours 62.43 +0.24 +0.39%
Chart Central Alberta 10 hours 58.18 +0.24 +0.41%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 65.43 +0.17 +0.26%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 59.75 +0.25 +0.42%
Graph up Giddings 1 day 53.50 +0.25 +0.47%
Graph down ANS West Coast 4 days 66.42 -0.18 -0.27%
Graph up West Texas Sour 1 day 57.33 +0.25 +0.44%
Graph up Eagle Ford 1 day 61.28 +0.25 +0.41%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 61.28 +0.25 +0.41%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 59.75 +0.25 +0.42%
Chart Kansas Common 1 day 53.75 +0.25 +0.47%
Chart Buena Vista 1 day 69.72 +0.25 +0.36%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 mintues Texas forced to have rolling brown outs. Not from downed power line , but because the wind energy turbines are frozen.
  • 7 minutes Forecasts for oil stocks.
  • 9 minutes Biden's $2 trillion Plan for Insfrastructure and Jobs
  • 13 minutes European gas market to 2040 according to Platts Analitics
  • 2 hours Simple question: What is the expected impact in electricity Demand when EV deployment exceeds 10%
  • 41 mins America's pandemic dead deserve accountability after Birx disclosure
  • 4 hours Putin blocks Ukraine access to Black Sea after Joe blinks
  • 9 hours Today Biden calls for Summit with Putin. Will Joe apologize to Putin for calling him a "Killer" ?
  • 57 mins U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 2 days Fukushima
  • 2 days CO2 Mitigation on Earth and Magnesium Civilization on Mars – Just Add Water
  • 2 days Biden about to face first real test. Russia building up military on Ukraine border.

Breaking News:

Caribbean Tourist Hotspot Mulls Restarting Refinery As Visitors Stay Home

Why Libya’s Oil Production Could Drop This Week

Why Libya’s Oil Production Could Drop This Week

Libya’s crude oil production, which…

Optimism Returns To Canada's Oil Industry

Optimism Returns To Canada's Oil Industry

Optimism is returning to the…

Southeast Asia Looks To Increase Offshore Oil Production

Southeast Asia Looks To Increase Offshore Oil Production

Malaysia and Brunei have signed…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Libya's Oil Production Falls Below 1 Million Bpd On Export Terminal Outage

By Irina Slav - Apr 20, 2021, 9:00 AM CDT
Join Our Community

Libya’s National Oil Corporation has declared force majeure on the port of Hariga due to lack of funds for infrastructure repairs, pushing the country’s crude oil production below 1 million bpd for the first time in months as NOC was forced to suspend production at several fields.

The company blamed the shortage of funds on Libya’s central bank.

“While the National Oil Corporation understands the motives of the suspension which is outside the control of the company and seeks an excuse for the government of National Unity due to the delay in approving the budget for the year 2021, it places full legal responsibility on the Central Bank of Libya, which refused to liquidate the financial arrangements approved in accordance with the decision of the former Government of National Accord,” NOC said in a statement.

NOC went on to blame the central bank for acting as the indirect cause of problems including reservoir and transmission line collapse, reservoir pollution, and well suspension, all because it had not provided the necessary funds for maintenance to the state oil company.

Libya began ramping up its crude oil production last September after the lifting of an eight-month blockade of the oil ports. Since then, it has managed to bring it from below 100,000 bpd to over 1.2 million bpd to the surprise and probably chagrin of its fellow OPEC members.

However, the stability of this production rate has always been doubtful due to the many financial and political problems plaguing the home of Africa’s largest oil reserves. NOC has been vocal in its criticism of the former government in its attitude to financing the oil industry, and while it may be more understanding to the new government, the fact remains that it needs money to continue producing oil.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Deeply Discounted Crude Becomes Headache For OPEC

Next Post

World’s Largest Oil Trader Expects Strong Demand Rebound This Year
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The King Of Oilfield Services Is Back In A Big Way

The King Of Oilfield Services Is Back In A Big Way
The Best Is Yet To Come For The World’s Hottest Oil Play

The Best Is Yet To Come For The World’s Hottest Oil Play
Oil Prices Jump As EIA Reports A Crude Draw

Oil Prices Jump As EIA Reports A Crude Draw
The Permian Faces An Empty Pipeline Crisis

The Permian Faces An Empty Pipeline Crisis
Shale Executive: US Production Rebound Will Lead To New Oil Price War

Shale Executive: US Production Rebound Will Lead To New Oil Price War



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com