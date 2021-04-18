Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 2 days SellBuy 63.13 -0.33 -0.52%
Graph down Brent Crude 2 days SellBuy 66.77 -0.17 -0.25%
Graph up Natural Gas 2 days SellBuy 2.680 +0.022 +0.83%
Graph down Heating Oil 2 days SellBuy 1.896 -0.003 -0.17%
Graph down Gasoline 2 days 2.040 -0.012 -0.58%
Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 65.27 +0.27 +0.42%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 65.27 +0.27 +0.42%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 65.25 +0.24 +0.37%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 64.48 +1.09 +1.72%
Chart Mars US 2 days 63.13 -0.33 -0.52%
Chart Gasoline 2 days 2.040 -0.012 -0.58%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 65.02 +0.98 +1.53%
Graph up Murban 2 days 65.76 +0.98 +1.51%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 61.54 +0.25 +0.41%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 66.83 +0.13 +0.19%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 65.15 +0.35 +0.54%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 65.25 +0.24 +0.37%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 65.25 +0.24 +0.37%
Chart Girassol 2 days 65.68 +0.37 +0.57%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 64.48 +1.09 +1.72%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 5 days 49.16 +0.11 +0.22%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 2 days 52.01 +0.26 +0.50%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 2 days 62.51 +0.36 +0.58%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 2 days 63.91 +0.36 +0.57%
Graph up Sweet Crude 2 days 59.01 +0.26 +0.44%
Graph up Peace Sour 2 days 58.26 +0.36 +0.62%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 2 days 58.26 +0.36 +0.62%
Chart Light Sour Blend 2 days 59.11 +0.21 +0.36%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 62.51 +0.51 +0.82%
Chart Central Alberta 2 days 58.51 +0.36 +0.62%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 65.27 +0.27 +0.42%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 59.50 -0.25 -0.42%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 53.25 -0.25 -0.47%
Graph up ANS West Coast 4 days 66.26 +2.57 +4.04%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 57.08 -0.33 -0.57%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 61.03 -0.33 -0.54%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 61.03 -0.33 -0.54%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 59.50 -0.25 -0.42%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 53.75 +0.25 +0.47%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 65.75 -3.74 -5.38%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 mintues Texas forced to have rolling brown outs. Not from downed power line , but because the wind energy turbines are frozen.
  • 7 minutes Forecasts for oil stocks.
  • 9 minutes Biden's $2 trillion Plan for Insfrastructure and Jobs
  • 13 minutes European gas market to 2040 according to Platts Analitics
  • 14 hours Simple question: What is the expected impact in electricity Demand when EV deployment exceeds 10%
  • 44 mins America's pandemic dead deserve accountability after Birx disclosure
  • 13 hours U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 2 hours Today Biden calls for Summit with Putin. Will Joe apologize to Putin for calling him a "Killer" ?
  • 4 days Fukushima
  • 2 hours CO2 Mitigation on Earth and Magnesium Civilization on Mars – Just Add Water
  • 3 days Biden about to face first real test. Russia building up military on Ukraine border.
  • 4 days Joe Biden's Presidency
  • 2 days New Chinese Coal Plants Equal All those in U.S.A

Breaking News:

Nigeria Set To Start-up 100 Oil & Gas Projects By 2025

Are Bitcoin’s Environmental Risks Overblown?

Are Bitcoin’s Environmental Risks Overblown?

Bitcoin has received a lot…

Are Car Giants Right To Bet On The EV Revolution?

Are Car Giants Right To Bet On The EV Revolution?

Big Auto is going all-in…

The Permian Basin Is Poised For A Production Boom

The Permian Basin Is Poised For A Production Boom

The largest oil basin in…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Oil And Gas Bankruptcies Jump Despite Rise In Crude Prices

By Alex Kimani - Apr 18, 2021, 10:00 AM CDT
Join Our Community

The oil and gas sector is currently enjoying a mini-boom cycle as economies gradually re-open and oil demand begins to return to a semblance of normalcy. The oil markets are in an upbeat mood once again, with oil futures trading sharply higher on Wednesday after the U.S. government reported a third-weekly drop in weekly inventories while the International Energy Agency (IEA) issued a bullish oil report for 2021 After declining 8.7 mb/d last year, the IEA now expects world oil demand to expand by 5.7 mb/d in 2021 to 96.7 mb/d.

For many U.S. shale producers, however, there's still little to cheer about, with record numbers filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

According to Energy and restructuring law firm Haynes and Boone, bankruptcies by North American oil producers climbed to the highest first-quarter level since 2016 as energy firms continue to struggle to recover from the carnage of the oil price crash in 2020.

Haynes and Boone has reported there were eight bankruptcies by North American oil and gas producers in Q1 2021, the second-highest figure for a first-quarter ever since 17 were reported for Q1 2016, the last time U.S. crude futures dipped under $30 a barrel over the past decade. 

Crude prices have bounced back from year-ago lows, with WTI trading around $63 a barrel on Friday while Brent is changing hands at $67 a barrel.

Related: Oil Demand Could Peak By 2026: Goldman Sachs

Source: Haynes and Boone

Small firms in trouble

The big difference this time around is that smaller producers appear to be the main victims, with just $1.8 billion in aggregate debt for the quarter, the second-lowest Q1 total after $1.6 billion in Q1 2019. 

For some perspective, consider that last year, U.S. energy companies that filed for bankruptcy held $53 billion in aggregate debt, the second-highest total since 2016 when debt totaled $56.8 billion.

As expected, Texas continues to be well represented, with half of the bankruptcy filers coming from that region.

HighPoint Resources Corp. (NYSE:HPR) was the largest debt-holder to file, with $905 million in secured and unsecured debt.

Apart from oil and gas producers, a total of five oilfield service companies also filed for bankruptcy, with offshore driller Seadrill Ltd (OTCQX:SDRL) accountING for most of the sector's $7.2 billion debt.

Inflection point

Luckily, many producers and oilfield services companies have reached an inflection point, with the energy demand outlook considerably improved from just a few months ago.

Last week, the IEA issued a bullish oil report for 2021 whereby it revised up global oil demand in 2021 by 230,000 b/d to 96.7 mb/d, good for a 5.7 mb/d increase from 2020 levels. The energy watchdog has based the upgrade on encouraging economic indicators though it says recovery remains fragile due to surging Covid-19 cases in key consumer regions.

For instance, in its April update of the World Economic Outlook, the IMF raised its forecast for global GDP growth for 2021 and 2022 to +6% and +4.4%, respectively.

The United States received the biggest upgrade thanks to its swift vaccine rollout and hefty stimulus packages. The United States has so far unveiled the world's fastest vaccine rollout as per Bloomberg, placing itself in a good position for a full re-opening of the economy. The latest vaccination rate stands at 3,053,566 doses per day, meaning it could cover 75% of the population, or the so-called herd immunity number, in just three months.

The IEA says the biggest demand growth will come in the latter half of the current year with strong demand growth requiring an additional 2 mb/d of extra crude to keep the markets well supplied.

Meanwhile, J.P. Morgan has estimated that Permian's Delaware Basin oil drillers now require oil prices of just ~$33/bbl to break even down from $40/bbl in 2019. JPM says most U.S. onshore operators are economic at current oil prices, and many operators are even likely to ramp up activity in H2 and build solid momentum for higher volumes in 2022.

Hopefully, those Chapter 11 filings will quickly tail off from here.

By Alex Kimani for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Renewables Dominate The Headlines, But Oil And Gas Remain King
Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The $7 Trillion Reason Saudi Arabia Is Cutting Oil Production

The $7 Trillion Reason Saudi Arabia Is Cutting Oil Production
The King Of Oilfield Services Is Back In A Big Way

The King Of Oilfield Services Is Back In A Big Way
Oil Prices Jump As EIA Reports A Crude Draw

Oil Prices Jump As EIA Reports A Crude Draw
The Permian Faces An Empty Pipeline Crisis

The Permian Faces An Empty Pipeline Crisis
Qatar Could Throw A Wrench In America’s Ambitious LNG Plans

Qatar Could Throw A Wrench In America’s Ambitious LNG Plans



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com