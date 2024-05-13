Trafigura Dumps Over 400,000 Tons of Aluminum into LME Warehouses

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 79.26 +1.00 +1.28%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 83.49 +0.70 +0.85%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 83.96 +0.35 +0.42%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.367 +0.115 +5.11%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.514 +0.014 +0.58%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 82.73 -1.03 -1.23%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 82.73 -1.03 -1.23%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 84.11 -0.31 -0.37%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 84.29 -0.01 -0.01%
Chart Mars US 192 days 77.26 -1.51 -1.92%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.514 +0.014 +0.58%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 4 days 84.66 +0.27 +0.32%
Graph up Murban 4 days 84.98 +0.23 +0.27%
Graph up Iran Heavy 4 days 80.71 +0.41 +0.51%
Graph down Basra Light 896 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 4 days 83.75 -0.03 -0.04%
Graph down Bonny Light 4 days 84.11 -0.31 -0.37%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 84.11 -0.31 -0.37%
Chart Girassol 4 days 85.07 -0.23 -0.27%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 84.29 -0.01 -0.01%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 349 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 14 hours 65.06 -1.00 -1.51%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 14 hours 80.41 -1.00 -1.23%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 14 hours 78.66 -1.00 -1.26%
Graph down Sweet Crude 14 hours 74.76 -1.00 -1.32%
Graph down Peace Sour 14 hours 71.46 -1.00 -1.38%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 14 hours 71.46 -1.00 -1.38%
Chart Light Sour Blend 14 hours 74.51 -1.00 -1.32%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 14 hours 81.46 -1.00 -1.21%
Chart Central Alberta 14 hours 71.86 -1.00 -1.37%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 82.73 -1.03 -1.23%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 74.74 -1.00 -1.32%
Graph down Giddings 4 days 68.49 -1.00 -1.44%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 86.55 +0.43 +0.50%
Graph down West Texas Sour 4 days 74.49 -1.00 -1.32%
Graph down Eagle Ford 4 days 74.74 -1.00 -1.32%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 74.74 -1.00 -1.32%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 74.75 -1.00 -1.32%
Chart Kansas Common 5 days 69.50 +0.25 +0.36%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 83.77 +0.27 +0.32%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 4 days They pay YOU to TAKE Natural Gas
  • 16 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 13 days Could Someone Give Me Insights on the Future of Renewable Energy?
  • 5 hours Why does this keep coming up? (The Renewable Energy Land Rush Could Threaten Food Security)
  • 5 days The United States produced more crude oil than any nation, at any time.

Breaking News:

American Shale Output Hits Heading for 6-Month High in June

China's Steel Market Tactics Under Scrutiny as Steel Demand Increases

China's Steel Market Tactics Under Scrutiny as Steel Demand Increases

China's steel industry faces challenges…

Trafigura: EVs, AI And Clean Energy to Massively Boost Copper Demand

Trafigura: EVs, AI And Clean Energy to Massively Boost Copper Demand

The electric vehicle, Artificial Intelligence,…

China's Rare Earth Dominance Faces Challenges As Global Supply Chain Shifts

China's Rare Earth Dominance Faces Challenges As Global Supply Chain Shifts

The rare earth metals market…

  1. Home
  2. Metals
  3. Commodities
Metal Miner

Metal Miner

MetalMiner is the largest metals-related media site in the US according to third party ranking sites. With a preemptive global perspective on the issues, trends,…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Trafigura Dumps Over 400,000 Tons of Aluminum into LME Warehouses

By Metal Miner - May 13, 2024, 3:00 PM CDT
  • Trafigura delivered over 400,000 tons of aluminum into LME warehouses, causing inventories to soar.
  • Concerns arose over the impact of Russian aluminum stocks on LME prices, but no significant delta emerged.
  • U.S. Midwest Premium declined, reflecting an oversupplied market, while domestic production levels remained high.
Aluminum

Via Metal Miner

Overall, the Aluminum Monthly Metals Index (MMI) rose 7.06% from April to May.

The aluminum price remained bullish throughout April, rising 11.47% month over month. However, prices found a peak on April 22 when they failed to break above their 2023 high. They then retraced to the downside during the remainder of the month and into early May. 

Aluminum prices graph

LME Aluminum Inventories Skyrocket After Trafigura Delivery

Amid the aluminum price retreat, Trafigura dumped over 400,000 metric tons of aluminum into LME warehouses. Most of the volumes reportedly originated from India, although the dump potentially contained some Russian material. While others informed Reuters that an additional 400,000 tons potentially await delivery, the first delivery saw LME stocks jump 88% to their highest level since January 2022. 

The LME continues to navigate the dynamic market following sanctions from the U.S. and UK that banned the trade of Russian aluminum. The immediate aftermath saw traders attempt to game the system by taking advantage of rent-sharing deals. Meanwhile, the sanctions saw Russian aluminum classified into two categories: material produced before April 13 and material produced after, which would be subject to sanctions.

Major traders, including Glencore and Trafigura, ordered material produced before April 13. To profit from rent-sharing with warehouses, they then redelivered it to warehouses as the less desirable category. Assuming the material would remain unwanted, traders aimed to profit from storage fees. The LME followed such moves with their own efforts to disincentivize such withdrawals.

Ban Sees Increase in Market Participation

According to Country of Origin data from the LME, April saw a sharp decline in Russian stocks from March, amounting to nearly 200,000 tons. This caused the proportion of Russian aluminum to decline from 91% in March to 88% in April. The loss of Russian aluminum saw inventory levels drop considerably until the most recent delivery forced a sharp rebound. 

Because of the glut of Russian stocks in LME warehouses, the most recent sanctions risked significant implications on LME prices. Russian material comes at a discount to material sourced elsewhere, which led to concerns that the supply could weigh on LME aluminum prices. However, no meaningful delta emerged between the LME and CME aluminum prices before and after the most recent sanctions. Instead, news of the trading ban triggered a strong increase in market participation on both exchanges.

Domestic Demand Appears Steady, Market Oversupplied

Assuming Trafigura’s delivery is mostly Indian material, the sharp increase in stocks could weigh on aluminum prices. While Inventory levels do not offer a meaningful correlation to prices, they nonetheless help color overall market sentiment. 

Globally, aluminum remains an oversupplied market. Even as demand conditions in the U.S. reportedly remain “good,” the Midwest Premium continued to slump over recent weeks. The premium remains mostly sideways with a downside bias, but has yet to retouch its mid-March lows.

AUP May 2024

Meanwhile, data from the International Aluminum Institute showed that North American primary aluminum production levels remain robust. This could trigger cutbacks from domestic producers to boost prices. However, such a move could increase the competitive advantage for imports.

North american aluminum primary and the current aluminum price

ADVERTISEMENT

Aluminum Producers Post Q1 Results

Quarterly results from Century Aluminum saw primary aluminum shipments rise slightly from Q4 2023. However, they remained down on the year. U.S. primary aluminum shipments rose from 96,002 tons during Q4 to 97,602 tons during Q1. However, Q1 2023 saw shipments total 102,430 tons. According to the company, “net sales for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024, decreased by $22.8 million sequentially primarily due to lower regional and value-added product premiums.” 

Meanwhile, Alcoa’s quarterly results saw a slight dip in aluminum shipments from 638,000 metric tons in Q4 2023 to 634,000 metric tons in Q1 2024. However, Q1’s shipments increased year over year, rising from 600,000 metric tons during Q1 2023.

By Nichole Bastin

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Copper Mining Stocks Poised to Benefit from Growing Demand
Metal Miner

Metal Miner

MetalMiner is the largest metals-related media site in the US according to third party ranking sites. With a preemptive global perspective on the issues, trends,…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Five Countries With the Cleanest Energy Grid Globally

Five Countries With the Cleanest Energy Grid Globally
Why the IEA is Wrong About Peak Oil Demand

Why the IEA is Wrong About Peak Oil Demand
Can Utica Shale Really Compete With the Permian?

Can Utica Shale Really Compete With the Permian?
Canada's Oil and Gas Industry Soars to New Heights

Canada's Oil and Gas Industry Soars to New Heights
U.S. Leverages Saudi-Israeli Relations to Isolate Iran

U.S. Leverages Saudi-Israeli Relations to Isolate Iran

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com