$7.5 Billion Bipartisan Investment Nets Only 7 EV Charging Stations

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 79.26 +1.00 +1.28%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 83.51 +0.72 +0.87%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 83.96 +0.35 +0.42%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.368 +0.116 +5.15%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.515 +0.016 +0.62%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 82.73 -1.03 -1.23%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 82.73 -1.03 -1.23%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 84.11 -0.31 -0.37%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 84.29 -0.01 -0.01%
Chart Mars US 192 days 77.26 -1.51 -1.92%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.515 +0.016 +0.62%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 4 days 84.66 +0.27 +0.32%
Graph up Murban 4 days 84.98 +0.23 +0.27%
Graph up Iran Heavy 4 days 80.71 +0.41 +0.51%
Graph down Basra Light 896 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 4 days 83.75 -0.03 -0.04%
Graph down Bonny Light 4 days 84.11 -0.31 -0.37%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 84.11 -0.31 -0.37%
Chart Girassol 4 days 85.07 -0.23 -0.27%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 84.29 -0.01 -0.01%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 349 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 14 hours 65.06 -1.00 -1.51%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 14 hours 80.41 -1.00 -1.23%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 14 hours 78.66 -1.00 -1.26%
Graph down Sweet Crude 14 hours 74.76 -1.00 -1.32%
Graph down Peace Sour 14 hours 71.46 -1.00 -1.38%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 14 hours 71.46 -1.00 -1.38%
Chart Light Sour Blend 14 hours 74.51 -1.00 -1.32%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 14 hours 81.46 -1.00 -1.21%
Chart Central Alberta 14 hours 71.86 -1.00 -1.37%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 82.73 -1.03 -1.23%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 74.74 -1.00 -1.32%
Graph down Giddings 4 days 68.49 -1.00 -1.44%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 86.55 +0.43 +0.50%
Graph down West Texas Sour 4 days 74.49 -1.00 -1.32%
Graph down Eagle Ford 4 days 74.74 -1.00 -1.32%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 74.74 -1.00 -1.32%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 74.75 -1.00 -1.32%
Chart Kansas Common 5 days 69.50 +0.25 +0.36%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 83.77 +0.27 +0.32%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 4 days They pay YOU to TAKE Natural Gas
  • 16 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 13 days Could Someone Give Me Insights on the Future of Renewable Energy?
  • 5 hours Why does this keep coming up? (The Renewable Energy Land Rush Could Threaten Food Security)
  • 5 days The United States produced more crude oil than any nation, at any time.

Breaking News:

American Shale Output Hits Heading for 6-Month High in June

Why TotalEnergies’ Potential U.S. Listing Makes Little Sense

Why TotalEnergies’ Potential U.S. Listing Makes Little Sense

TotalEnergies CEO Patrick Pouyanné has…

What Tesla’s Charging U-Turn Means for U.S. EV Adoption

What Tesla’s Charging U-Turn Means for U.S. EV Adoption

Tesla's decision to cancel its…

Oil Prices Are Rallying Once Again

Oil Prices Are Rallying Once Again

Oil prices are climbing once…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

$7.5 Billion Bipartisan Investment Nets Only 7 EV Charging Stations

By ZeroHedge - May 13, 2024, 2:00 PM CDT
  • The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law earmarked $7.5 billion for EV charging, with $5 billion allocated to states, but the slow rollout has resulted in just 7 charging stations.
  • Higher standards for new EV chargers, including 97% operational reliability, 150kW power, and proximity to highways, have contributed to the slow progress, along with permitting challenges and power demands.
  • Concerns have been raised by lawmakers and experts about mismanagement of taxpayer dollars and the lack of experience among state transportation agencies in deploying EV charging infrastructure.
EV

When people gripe about paying taxes and the government being a poor the absolute worst possible capital allocator, this is what they are talking about: $7.5 billion in investments for electric vehicles has - in two years - produced just 7 charging stations across four states. 

The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, signed by Biden in November 2021, allocated $7.5 billion for EV charging, the Washington Post writes. Of this amount, $5 billion went to states as "formula funding" for the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure program to establish a network of fast chargers along major highways.

Today, there's seven chargers with a total of just 38 parking spots. And, come on: when the Post is calling it out, you know the results have been horrible. 

The Post added that with the Biden administration's new emissions rules requiring more electric and hybrid vehicles, the slow pace of charging infrastructure development could hinder the transition to electric cars. Twelve additional states have awarded contracts for charging station construction, while 17 states have yet to issue proposals.

Alexander Laska, deputy director for transportation and innovation at the center-left think tank Third Way, told The Post: “I think a lot of people who are watching this are getting concerned about the timeline.”

The slow rollout of new EV chargers is partly due to higher standards compared to previous fast chargers. The U.S. has nearly 10,000 fast charging stations, including over 2,000 reliable Tesla Superchargers, but non-Tesla chargers often suffer from poor performance.

New Biden administration rules require chargers to be 97% operational, offer 150kW power, and be within one mile of highways. These standards are crucial but slow down progress due to complex rules, permitting challenges, and power demands. The NEVI program aims to boost fast charging capacity by 50% to reduce "range anxiety," but states must first build the chargers.

Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R-Wash.), Jeff Duncan (R-S.C.) and Morgan Griffith (R-Va.) wrote to the Biden Administration last month: “We have significant concerns that under your efforts American taxpayer dollars are being woefully mismanaged.”

“State transportation agencies are the recipients of the money. Nearly all of them had no experience deploying electric vehicle charging stations before this law was enacted,” Nick Nigro, founder of Atlas Public Policy added.

The Federal Highway Administration responded: “We are building a national EV charging network from scratch, and we want to get it right. After developing program guidance and partnering with states to guide implementation plans, we are hitting our stride as states move quickly to bring NEVI stations online.”

“More Americans are buying EVs every day — with EV sales rising faster than traditional gas-powered cars — as the President’s Investing in America agenda makes EVs more affordable, helps Americans save money when driving, and makes EV charging accessible and convenient," a White House spokesperson added.

ADVERTISEMENT

By Zerohedge.com 

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Fights Weak Share Price with Buyback Scheme
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Five Countries With the Cleanest Energy Grid Globally

Five Countries With the Cleanest Energy Grid Globally
Why the IEA is Wrong About Peak Oil Demand

Why the IEA is Wrong About Peak Oil Demand
Can Utica Shale Really Compete With the Permian?

Can Utica Shale Really Compete With the Permian?
Canada's Oil and Gas Industry Soars to New Heights

Canada's Oil and Gas Industry Soars to New Heights
U.S. Leverages Saudi-Israeli Relations to Isolate Iran

U.S. Leverages Saudi-Israeli Relations to Isolate Iran

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com