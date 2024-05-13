Gulf Keystone Petroleum Fights Weak Share Price with Buyback Scheme

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 79.26 +1.00 +1.28%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 83.51 +0.72 +0.87%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 83.96 +0.35 +0.42%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.368 +0.116 +5.15%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.515 +0.016 +0.62%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 82.73 -1.03 -1.23%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 82.73 -1.03 -1.23%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 84.11 -0.31 -0.37%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 84.29 -0.01 -0.01%
Chart Mars US 192 days 77.26 -1.51 -1.92%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.515 +0.016 +0.62%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 4 days 84.66 +0.27 +0.32%
Graph up Murban 4 days 84.98 +0.23 +0.27%
Graph up Iran Heavy 4 days 80.71 +0.41 +0.51%
Graph down Basra Light 896 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 4 days 83.75 -0.03 -0.04%
Graph down Bonny Light 4 days 84.11 -0.31 -0.37%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 84.11 -0.31 -0.37%
Chart Girassol 4 days 85.07 -0.23 -0.27%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 84.29 -0.01 -0.01%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 349 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 14 hours 65.06 -1.00 -1.51%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 14 hours 80.41 -1.00 -1.23%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 14 hours 78.66 -1.00 -1.26%
Graph down Sweet Crude 14 hours 74.76 -1.00 -1.32%
Graph down Peace Sour 14 hours 71.46 -1.00 -1.38%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 14 hours 71.46 -1.00 -1.38%
Chart Light Sour Blend 14 hours 74.51 -1.00 -1.32%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 14 hours 81.46 -1.00 -1.21%
Chart Central Alberta 14 hours 71.86 -1.00 -1.37%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 82.73 -1.03 -1.23%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 74.74 -1.00 -1.32%
Graph down Giddings 4 days 68.49 -1.00 -1.44%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 86.55 +0.43 +0.50%
Graph down West Texas Sour 4 days 74.49 -1.00 -1.32%
Graph down Eagle Ford 4 days 74.74 -1.00 -1.32%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 74.74 -1.00 -1.32%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 74.75 -1.00 -1.32%
Chart Kansas Common 5 days 69.50 +0.25 +0.36%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 83.77 +0.27 +0.32%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 4 days They pay YOU to TAKE Natural Gas
  • 16 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 13 days Could Someone Give Me Insights on the Future of Renewable Energy?
  • 5 hours Why does this keep coming up? (The Renewable Energy Land Rush Could Threaten Food Security)
  • 5 days The United States produced more crude oil than any nation, at any time.

Breaking News:

American Shale Output Hits Heading for 6-Month High in June

Chinese EV Makers Squeeze Out Foreign Competition

Chinese EV Makers Squeeze Out Foreign Competition

Chinese carmakers were planning to…

New Microcapacitors Break Energy Density and Power Barriers

New Microcapacitors Break Energy Density and Power Barriers

Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory scientists…

Biden Admin Set to Announce Tariffs on Chinese EVs and Solar Panels

Biden Admin Set to Announce Tariffs on Chinese EVs and Solar Panels

The Biden administration plans to…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
City A.M

City A.M

CityAM.com is the online presence of City A.M., London's first free daily business newspaper. Both platforms cover financial and business news as well as sport and…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Fights Weak Share Price with Buyback Scheme

By City A.M - May 13, 2024, 1:00 PM CDT
  • Gulf Keystone Petroleum has announced a $10m share buyback program.
  • The company believes its share price is trading at a significant discount to its intrinsic value.
  • Gulf Keystone expects continued free cash flow generation based on increased production and selling prices.
Offshore Oil

Gulf Keystone Petroleum has laid out plans to return $10m (£8m) to shareholders as its board attacked the company’s weak share price.

In a trading update published this morning, the company, a leading independent oil producer in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, said that production during the first few months of 2024 had been “robust”, with gross average sales for the year-to-date coming in at 37,000 barrels of oil per day (bopd). It said realised oil sale prices had risen to $27 per barrel from $25/bbl due to “strong local market demand.”

As a result of the increased production and selling prices, the company said its liquidity position has “continued to improve,” and it added that its free cash flow breakeven is at gross sales of c.20,500 bopd at current selling prices.

Combined with the “minimal 2024 work programme”, Gulf Keystone said it expected “continued free cash flow generation.”

Considering the company’s position, Gulf Keystone said its board believes the company’s share price “trades at a significant discount to the intrinsic value of the Shaikan Field [its main asset] and does not adequately reflect the near-term cash flow generation potential from local sales.” To that end, the board has initiated a share buyback programme.

The group added that it would look to return additional capital to investors if its capital position remained robust.

Gulf Keystone has been hurt over the past year by the closure of the Iraq-Turkey oil pipeline, the conduit that once handled about 0.5 percent of the global oil supply. Closed in March 2023, there’s still no sign of the parties coming to an agreement over reopening, which has forced the company to turn to local oil sales instead.

The closure and subsequent hit to profit lumped the company with a loss of $11.5m (£9.05m) after tax against a $266m (£209m) profit the year prior.

Over the past year, shares in the company have fallen 14 percent.

By CityAM 

ADVERTISEMENT

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Chevy Malibu Discontinued as Company Transitions to EVs

Next Post

$7.5 Billion Bipartisan Investment Nets Only 7 EV Charging Stations
City A.M

City A.M

CityAM.com is the online presence of City A.M., London's first free daily business newspaper. Both platforms cover financial and business news as well as sport and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Five Countries With the Cleanest Energy Grid Globally

Five Countries With the Cleanest Energy Grid Globally
Why the IEA is Wrong About Peak Oil Demand

Why the IEA is Wrong About Peak Oil Demand
Can Utica Shale Really Compete With the Permian?

Can Utica Shale Really Compete With the Permian?
Canada's Oil and Gas Industry Soars to New Heights

Canada's Oil and Gas Industry Soars to New Heights
U.S. Leverages Saudi-Israeli Relations to Isolate Iran

U.S. Leverages Saudi-Israeli Relations to Isolate Iran

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com