Copper Mining Stocks Poised to Benefit from Growing Demand

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 23 hours 78.26 -1.00 -1.26%
Graph down Brent Crude 22 hours 82.79 -1.09 -1.30%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 83.61 -0.91 -1.08%
Graph down Natural Gas 23 hours 2.252 -0.049 -2.13%
Graph down Gasoline 23 hours 2.500 -0.042 -1.66%
Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 83.76 +0.29 +0.35%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 83.76 +0.29 +0.35%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 84.11 -0.31 -0.37%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 84.30 +0.70 +0.84%
Chart Mars US 190 days 77.26 -1.51 -1.92%
Chart Gasoline 23 hours 2.500 -0.042 -1.66%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 84.66 +0.27 +0.32%
Graph up Murban 2 days 84.98 +0.23 +0.27%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 80.71 +0.41 +0.51%
Graph down Basra Light 894 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 83.75 -0.03 -0.04%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 84.11 -0.31 -0.37%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 84.11 -0.31 -0.37%
Chart Girassol 2 days 85.07 -0.23 -0.27%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 84.30 +0.70 +0.84%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 347 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 2 days 66.06 +0.27 +0.41%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 2 days 81.41 +0.27 +0.33%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 2 days 79.66 +0.27 +0.34%
Graph up Sweet Crude 2 days 75.76 +0.27 +0.36%
Graph up Peace Sour 2 days 72.46 +0.27 +0.37%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 2 days 72.46 +0.27 +0.37%
Chart Light Sour Blend 2 days 75.51 +0.27 +0.36%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 82.46 +0.27 +0.33%
Chart Central Alberta 2 days 72.86 +0.27 +0.37%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 83.76 +0.29 +0.35%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 75.74 +0.27 +0.36%
Graph up Giddings 3 days 69.49 +0.27 +0.39%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 86.55 +0.43 +0.50%
Graph up West Texas Sour 3 days 75.49 +0.27 +0.36%
Graph up Eagle Ford 3 days 75.74 +0.27 +0.36%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 75.74 +0.27 +0.36%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 75.75 +0.25 +0.33%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 69.50 +0.25 +0.36%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 83.77 +0.27 +0.32%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 12 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days They pay YOU to TAKE Natural Gas
  • 2 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 11 days Could Someone Give Me Insights on the Future of Renewable Energy?
  • 13 days An interesting statistic about bitumens?
  • 15 days e-truck insanity
  • 3 days The United States produced more crude oil than any nation, at any time.

Breaking News:

Pembina Not Giving Trans Mountain Hard Look Due to Shipping Fee Uncertainties

India's Steel Industry Faces Challenges Despite Growing Demand

India's Steel Industry Faces Challenges Despite Growing Demand

India's steel imports have surged,…

Uranium Stocks Surge as White House Considers Russian Import Ban

Uranium Stocks Surge as White House Considers Russian Import Ban

Uranium stocks surged as the…

U.S. Unveils Ambitious Plans to Boost Domestic Lithium Production

U.S. Unveils Ambitious Plans to Boost Domestic Lithium Production

The U.S. is investing heavily…

  1. Home
  2. Metals
  3. Commodities
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Copper Mining Stocks Poised to Benefit from Growing Demand

By ZeroHedge - May 11, 2024, 2:00 PM CDT
  • Copper is essential for clean energy applications such as solar panels, wind turbines, and electric vehicles.
  • The growing demand for copper is expected to create a supply gap of 10 million metric tons by 2030.
  • Early investors in copper mining companies may benefit from the rapidly increasing demand.
Copper

Copper is essential for clean energy applications such as solar panels, wind turbines, and electric vehicles (EVs), as well as for expanding electrical grids.

The surge in demand for the metal, driven by the growing adoption of these technologies, presents a unique investment opportunity for early investors in copper mining companies.

Visual Capitalist's Bruno Venditti introduces this chart by Sprott exploring the growing gap between copper supply and demand until 2050, based on projections from BloombergNEF’s Transition Metals Outlook 2023.

Projected Copper Supply vs. Demand

Copper is naturally abundant on Earth, but extracting the metal at the pace necessary for an electrified economy could be a challenge. The timeline for bringing a copper mine from discovery to production is lengthy, averaging over 16 years.

Top producers like Chile and Peru are facing strikes and protests, along with declining ore grades. Russia, ranked seventh in copper production, faces an expected decline in production due to the ongoing war in Ukraine.

Meanwhile, the increasing adoption of carbon-free technology only highlights copper’s significance. 

High Demand for Transport and Electricity Grid

The demand for copper in the transport sector is projected to increase by 11.1 times by 2050, from 2022. EVs, for example, can contain more than a mile of copper wiring.

Additionally, the demand for copper needed to expand the global electricity grid is projected to increase by 4.8 times by 2050, from 2022.

By 2030, the copper supply gap is projected to approach 10 million metric tons, with both copper prices and copper mining stocks potentially set to benefit.

As the world embraces clean technologies, the search for and expansion of copper mines will be essential. Early investors who gain exposure to copper miners may benefit from the rapidly increasing demand.

Sprott offers convenient exchange-traded alternatives for investors seeking exposure to copper miners. 

ADVERTISEMENT

By Zerohedge.com 

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

U.S. Unveils Ambitious Plans to Boost Domestic Lithium Production
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

U.S. Oil and Gas Production Continues to Shatter Records

U.S. Oil and Gas Production Continues to Shatter Records
Oil Demand Likely To Surprise To The Upside

Oil Demand Likely To Surprise To The Upside
Why the IEA is Wrong About Peak Oil Demand

Why the IEA is Wrong About Peak Oil Demand
Can Utica Shale Really Compete With the Permian?

Can Utica Shale Really Compete With the Permian?
Canada's Oil and Gas Industry Soars to New Heights

Canada's Oil and Gas Industry Soars to New Heights

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com