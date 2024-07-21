How the U.S. Presidential Election Could Influence Precious Metals Prices

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 2 days 80.13 -2.69 -3.25%
Graph down Brent Crude 2 days 82.63 -2.48 -2.91%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 82.09 -2.36 -2.79%
Graph up Natural Gas 2 days 2.128 +0.003 +0.14%
Graph down Gasoline 2 days 2.450 -0.066 -2.62%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 86.42 -0.14 -0.16%
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 86.42 -0.14 -0.16%
Chart Bonny Light 24 days 86.00 -0.62 -0.72%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 85.43 +0.87 +1.03%
Chart Mars US 261 days 76.40 -1.43 -1.84%
Chart Gasoline 2 days 2.450 -0.066 -2.62%

Graph up Marine 24 days 85.28 +0.97 +1.15%
Graph up Murban 24 days 85.91 +0.86 +1.01%
Graph down Iran Heavy 24 days 84.58 -0.38 -0.45%
Graph down Basra Light 965 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 24 days 85.61 -0.11 -0.13%
Graph down Bonny Light 24 days 86.00 -0.62 -0.72%
Chart Bonny Light 24 days 86.00 -0.62 -0.72%
Chart Girassol 24 days 87.27 -0.38 -0.43%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 85.43 +0.87 +1.03%

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 418 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 2 days 67.90 -0.14 -0.21%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 3 days 83.45 -0.14 -0.17%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 3 days 81.70 -0.14 -0.17%
Graph down Sweet Crude 2 days 79.30 -0.14 -0.18%
Graph down Peace Sour 2 days 77.30 -0.14 -0.18%
Chart Peace Sour 2 days 77.30 -0.14 -0.18%
Chart Light Sour Blend 2 days 76.30 -0.14 -0.18%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 82.00 -0.14 -0.17%
Chart Central Alberta 2 days 78.30 -0.14 -0.18%

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 86.42 -0.14 -0.16%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 79.30 -0.03 -0.04%
Graph down Giddings 4 days 73.05 -0.03 -0.04%
Graph down ANS West Coast 4 days 84.50 -0.13 -0.15%
Graph down West Texas Sour 4 days 78.05 -0.03 -0.04%
Graph down Eagle Ford 4 days 79.30 -0.03 -0.04%
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 79.30 -0.03 -0.04%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 78.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 73.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 89.16 +1.90 +2.18%

All Charts
Israeli Strike Sets Yemen's Oil Port Ablaze

Aluminum Prices Face Downward Pressure as Tariffs Influence Market Trends

Aluminum Prices Face Downward Pressure as Tariffs Influence Market Trends

U.S. tariffs on Mexican aluminum…

Merger Mania Hits the Mining Sector

Merger Mania Hits the Mining Sector

Rising demand for raw materials…

Steel Industry Reacts to Import Caps and Tariffs with Cautious Approach

Steel Industry Reacts to Import Caps and Tariffs with Cautious Approach

The European steel industry faces…

How the U.S. Presidential Election Could Influence Precious Metals Prices

By Metal Miner - Jul 21, 2024, 12:00 PM CDT
  • Precious metals prices are expected to be more volatile in the second half of 2024 due to geopolitical uncertainty, inflation, and the upcoming U.S. presidential election.
  • Gold prices have reached new highs due to ongoing geopolitical uncertainty and economic data surrounding Federal Reserve interest rate policies.
  • Palladium prices have been highly volatile, showing sudden spikes followed by reversals, increasing market uncertainty.
Gold and Silver

Via Metal Miner

The Global Precious Metals MMI (Monthly Metals Index) held its four-month long sideways trend month-over-month. All in all, the index narrowly missed trading flat, only budging down 0.18%. However, numerous factors continue to pull at precious metals prices in general. Gold, for one, appeared to finally be settling down after reaching record highs earlier in the year. However, by mid July, gold prices began climbing again, meaning Gold prices have yet to peak.

With wars in other parts of the globe, inflation still somewhat elevated, and a presidential election on the horizon, precious metals prices could witness more price volatility in the latter half of 2024. This is often especially true right before an election takes place. In the months (and particularly weeks) leading up to a U.S. presidential election, precious metals prices tend to experience increased volatility mainly due to the future policies of the U.S. being up for question. As such, investors are advised to watch market patterns carefully before investing.

Global precious metals MMI index, July 2024

Volatility in Palladium Prices

Palladium prices remained highly volatile, showing sudden spikes to the upside followed by reversals to the downside. After palladium prices breached last month’s high, the trend quickly reversed and traded down, forming lower highs and lower lows. Palladium prices continue to remain extremely volatile, thus increasing the overall risk of uncertainty in the market.

Palladium prices July 2024

Source: TD Ameritrade

Precious Metals Prices: Platinum

Platinum prices remained in a sideways trend, showing little to no sign of any strength to either side of the market. As the current market trend remains flat, platinum prices will remain uncertain until a break above range occurs.

platinum prices July 2024

Source: TD Ameritrade

Silver Prices Falter

Meanwhile, silver prices failed to continue their uptrend. Although prices did see a modest increase earlier this month, they failed to engineer a new high and ultimately reversed to the downside, forming a lower low and lower high. As market trends continue to show volatility, the overall direction for silver markets remains uncertain. Stay posted on monthly updates regarding precious metals price trends with MetalMiner’s free MMI report.

precious metals prices: silver

Source: TD Ameritrade

Precious Metals Prices: Gold

Following a gold rally that began earlier this month, prices are now up over 6% since the month of June. A combination of the ongoing geopolitical uncertainty and economic data revolving around Federal Reserve interest rate policies continued to drive gold prices. which reached a notable high of 2,480.23 on July 16. Given this new peak and the fact that prices remain at historically high levels, traders should watch prices closely for a continuation to the upside or possible bearish reversal.

Gold prices july 2024

Source: TD Ameritrade

By the Metal Miner Team

