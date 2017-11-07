Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 57.17 -0.18 -0.31%
Brent Crude 63.81 -0.46 -0.72%
Natural Gas 3.113 -0.02 -0.67%
Mars US 59.27 +1.81 +3.15%
Opec Basket 59.15 +0.66 +1.13%
Urals 57.97 +0.43 +0.75%
Louisiana Light 61.56 +1.19 +1.97%
Bonny Light 63.80 +2.36 +3.84%
Mexican Crude Basket 52.74 +0.02 +0.04%
Marine 60.28 +1.55 +2.64%
Murban 62.88 +1.65 +2.69%
Iran Heavy Crude 60.15 +2.45 +4.25%
Basra Light 59.64 +2.07 +3.60%
Saharan Blend 63.86 +2.58 +4.21%
Girassol 63.90 +2.41 +3.92%
OPEC Members Monthly
Canadian Crude Index 42.51 +2.99 +7.57%
Western Canadian Select 40.40 +0.51 +1.28%
Canadian Condensate 54.05 +0.85 +1.60%
Premium Synthetic 56.80 +0.46 +0.82%
Sweet Crude 51.45 +0.75 +1.48%
Peace Sour 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Light Sour Blend 52.50 +0.66 +1.27%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 56.65 +0.45 +0.80%
Central Alberta 50.15 +1.11 +2.26%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 53.75 +2.75 +5.39%
Giddings 47.50 +2.75 +6.15%
ANS West Coast 61.10 +0.28 +0.46%
West Texas Sour 51.65 +3.16 +6.52%
Eagle Ford 55.60 +3.16 +6.03%
Oklahoma Sweet 54.15 +3.16 +6.20%
Kansas Common 46.00 +1.25 +2.79%
Buena Vista 62.84 +1.35 +2.20%
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

U.S. Oil Refiners Look To IRS For Major Tax Credit

By Irina Slav - Nov 07, 2017, 9:00 AM CST

Refiners in the U.S. are contemplating a claim that the addition of butane to gasoline qualifies for a US$0.50 per-gallon tax credit. The liquefied petroleum gas was defined as an alternative fuel under a now-expired 2008 law aimed at promoting cleaner fuels and, according to two attorneys as quoted by Bloomberg, refiners are still entitled to their tax credit under that law.

Butane is used as additive to gasoline during the winter months to comply with government regulation about pollution-causing emissions. The Internal Revenue System considers butane a liquid petroleum gas, along with ethane and propane, but according to the authority, it does not fall in the alternative-fuel category that is eligible for tax credits.

The IRS is currently reviewing this question—one on a long list of questions related to taxes that the IRS plans to settle over the next 12 months. Meanwhile, refiners could really benefit from the tax credit as they mix some 142 million barrels of butane in gasoline every year. That’s 6 billion gallons or tax credits to the tune of US$3 billion.

The chances of successfully claiming butane as tax credit-bearing additive seem to be slim. Bloomberg relates the case of Sunoco, which last year tried to claim US$300 million in tax credits for the addition of ethanol to the gasoline it sells. The Court of Federal Claims, however, sided with the government in its ruling, saying that Sunoco’s claim would “result in a windfall that Congress did not intend.”

On the other hand, according to Energy Information Administration analyst mason Hamilton, “There’s no way refiners and blenders would leave money like that on the table.” Margins have tightened, and costs have risen in the last couple of years, with refiners’ profits down 60 percent in 2016 alone. Meanwhile, butane prices have gone up by as much as 49 percent since June, Bloomberg notes, making the tax credit claim worth considering.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

