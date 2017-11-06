Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 57.26 -0.09 -0.16%
Brent Crude 64.20 -0.07 -0.11%
Natural Gas 3.132 -0.00 -0.06%
Mars US 59.27 +1.81 +3.15%
Opec Basket 59.15 +0.66 +1.13%
Urals 57.97 +0.43 +0.75%
Louisiana Light 61.56 +1.19 +1.97%
Bonny Light 63.80 +2.36 +3.84%
Mexican Crude Basket 52.74 +0.02 +0.04%
Marine 60.28 +1.55 +2.64%
Murban 62.88 +1.65 +2.69%
Iran Heavy Crude 60.15 +2.45 +4.25%
Basra Light 59.64 +2.07 +3.60%
Saharan Blend 63.86 +2.58 +4.21%
Girassol 63.90 +2.41 +3.92%
OPEC Members Monthly
Canadian Crude Index 42.47 +2.95 +7.46%
Western Canadian Select 40.40 +0.51 +1.28%
Canadian Condensate 54.05 +0.85 +1.60%
Premium Synthetic 56.80 +0.46 +0.82%
Sweet Crude 51.45 +0.75 +1.48%
Peace Sour 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Light Sour Blend 52.50 +0.66 +1.27%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 56.65 +0.45 +0.80%
Central Alberta 50.15 +1.11 +2.26%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 53.75 +2.75 +5.39%
Giddings 47.50 +2.75 +6.15%
ANS West Coast 61.10 +0.28 +0.46%
West Texas Sour 51.65 +3.16 +6.52%
Eagle Ford 55.60 +3.16 +6.03%
Oklahoma Sweet 54.15 +3.16 +6.20%
Kansas Common 46.00 +1.25 +2.79%
Buena Vista 62.84 +1.35 +2.20%
Italy May Sell Eni Stake To Pay Off National Debt

By Zainab Calcuttawala - Nov 06, 2017, 10:00 PM CST

Italy could soon sell its stake in Eni to pay down debts, a source close to the matter told reporters on Monday.

The price of the stake in Eni has yet to be determined, and officials from Rome have declined to comment on the proposal. The Italian Treasury owns 4.34 percent of Eni.

"The idea is to get as much as possible as soon as possible, to cut the public debt causing the least possible political impact," the source said.

Italy’s financial goal for 2017 involved raising 3.4 billion euros to pay off public debt, an amount totaling to 130 percent of the national gross domestic product. So far, Rome is far behind on that fundraising agenda.

Oil and gas companies themselves have faced tough financial times in recent years as barrel prices hover in the $55-$60 range, compared to pre-2014 heights of over $100. In 2015 and 2016, analysts and credit watchers began asking tough questions about the sustainability of the generous shareholder payouts. Eni became the first to reduce its dividend in 2015. BP offered a scrip dividend to its shareholders, a half-measure that offers equity instead of cash. Statoil did the same.

But times have changed, and the oil majors have made a lot of progress in cutting costs and improving their financial health. The results are evident. BP and Statoil just announced in recent days that they would end their scrip dividend program and pay cash to shareholders. BP even said it would repurchase shares equivalent to the amount it issued during its scrip program.

The Italian government’s cash flow problem is more chronic and less related to the health of the world’s energy markets. Italy, Greece, and Spain have been grappling with slow economic growth and high unemployment since the global economic recession of 2008.

By Zainab Calcuttawala for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



