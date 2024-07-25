Centrica's Profits Decline Amid Return to Market Normalcy

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 78.09 +0.50 +0.64%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 81.99 +0.28 +0.34%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 81.13 +0.13 +0.16%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.071 -0.046 -2.17%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.457 +0.005 +0.21%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 81.06 +0.54 +0.67%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 81.06 +0.54 +0.67%
Chart Bonny Light 28 days 86.00 -0.62 -0.72%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 81.45 -0.74 -0.90%
Chart Mars US 265 days 75.97 -1.40 -1.81%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.457 +0.005 +0.21%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 28 days 85.28 +0.97 +1.15%
Graph up Murban 28 days 85.91 +0.86 +1.01%
Graph down Iran Heavy 28 days 84.58 -0.38 -0.45%
Graph down Basra Light 968 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 28 days 85.61 -0.11 -0.13%
Graph down Bonny Light 28 days 86.00 -0.62 -0.72%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 28 days 86.00 -0.62 -0.72%
Chart Girassol 28 days 87.27 -0.38 -0.43%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 81.45 -0.74 -0.90%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 422 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 2 hours 63.59 +0.73 +1.16%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 11 hours 79.74 +0.63 +0.80%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 11 hours 77.99 +0.63 +0.81%
Graph down Sweet Crude 2 hours 74.29 -0.67 -0.89%
Graph up Peace Sour 2 hours 71.59 +0.63 +0.89%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 2 hours 71.59 +0.63 +0.89%
Chart Light Sour Blend 2 hours 71.59 +0.63 +0.89%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 hours 78.29 +0.63 +0.81%
Chart Central Alberta 2 hours 71.59 +0.63 +0.89%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 81.06 +0.54 +0.67%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 74.07 +0.63 +0.86%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 67.82 +0.63 +0.94%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 81.60 -1.14 -1.38%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 72.82 +0.63 +0.87%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 74.07 +0.63 +0.86%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 74.07 +0.63 +0.86%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 73.00 -2.75 -3.63%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 67.75 +0.50 +0.74%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 83.27 -2.82 -3.28%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 9 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 9 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 10 days By Kellen McGovern Jones - "BlackRock Behind New TX-LA Offshore Wind Farm"
  • 6 days Solid State Lithium Battery Bank
  • 1 day If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 4 days Bad news for e-cars keeps coming

Breaking News:

Europe’s Power Prices Could Rise as France Curbs Electricity Exports

In Full War Mode, Israel To Double Gas Exports, Expand Production

In Full War Mode, Israel To Double Gas Exports, Expand Production

The Israeli government has approved plans to…

Iran to Purchase 10 Billion Cubic Meters of Turkmen Natural Gas Annually

Iran to Purchase 10 Billion Cubic Meters of Turkmen Natural Gas Annually

Turkmenistan and Iran signed a…

Novatek's LNG Ambitions Hindered by Geopolitical Tensions

Novatek's LNG Ambitions Hindered by Geopolitical Tensions

Russian natural gas producer Novatek…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Natural Gas
City A.M

City A.M

CityAM.com is the online presence of City A.M., London's first free daily business newspaper. Both platforms cover financial and business news as well as sport and…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Centrica's Profits Decline Amid Return to Market Normalcy

By City A.M - Jul 25, 2024, 10:00 AM CDT
  • Centrica's adjusted operating profit dropped by 50% in the first half of 2024 compared to the same period last year.
  • Centrica's CEO attributes the profit decline to more normalized market conditions after two years of exceptional earnings.
  • Centrica raised its dividend and announced a share buyback extension despite the lower profits.
Natural Gas

The owner of British Gas, Centrica, has blamed “normalising” market conditions after two years of bumper results for its heavy slide in profit in the first half of this year.

Centrica—the FTSE 100 constituent that owns British Gas and looks after Scottish Gas and Bord Gáis—reported a near 50 percent decline in adjusted operating profit for the six months to 30th June, from £2.1bn to £1bn.

Basic earnings per share dropped from 25.8p to 12.8p, and its free cash flow fell from £1,377m to £816m.

However, Its net cash position was up from £.3.1bn to £3.2bn.

The energy has provider benefited from the uplift in energy prices of the past two years.

In its full year 2022 results Centrica’s profit increased 10-fold to £2.8bn, and in 2024 it increased its dividend by a third after a second year of bumper profit.

Chris O’shea, the group’s enigmatic chief executive who has previously gone on record as saying he is paid too much, said: “Our core businesses continued to deliver in line with our expectations in the first half of 2024, against the backdrop of more normalised market conditions.

“Against the medium-term profit objectives we set out last year, we are on track to deliver two years ahead of schedule for the majority of our businesses, and we continue to ramp up our investment programme, including in innovative technologies that will support the UK and Ireland’s net zero ambitions.”

Centric also rose its dividend again from 1.3p to 1.5p and announced a £200m share buyback extension, putting its ability to hit expectations down to “strong operational performances”.

The company also announced that its current chair, Scott Wheway, would step down after nine years on the board. Centrica said he would be replaced by Kevin O’Bryne, who will take up the post when Wheway steps down on 16th December.

By City AM

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

The West Aims to Rebuild Influence in Middle East Energy Hub with LNG Deals
City A.M

City A.M

CityAM.com is the online presence of City A.M., London's first free daily business newspaper. Both platforms cover financial and business news as well as sport and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Dramatic Fall of Mexico’s Oil Giant

The Dramatic Fall of Mexico’s Oil Giant
5 Highest Paying Oil & Gas Dividend Stocks for This Summer

5 Highest Paying Oil & Gas Dividend Stocks for This Summer
Bad News From China Could Be The Harbinger For Lower Oil Prices

Bad News From China Could Be The Harbinger For Lower Oil Prices
Harris Presidency Will Be Bad News for Oil

Harris Presidency Will Be Bad News for Oil
Solar Surplus: California's Renewable Energy Dilemma

Solar Surplus: California's Renewable Energy Dilemma

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com