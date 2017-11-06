Big Oil Plans Blockchain-Based Trading Platform

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 57.09 +1.45 +2.61%
Brent Crude 63.83 +1.76 +2.84%
Natural Gas 3.106 +0.12 +4.09%
Mars US 57.49 +1.10 +1.95%
Opec Basket 59.15 +0.66 +1.13%
Urals 57.97 +0.43 +0.75%
Louisiana Light 60.60 -0.96 -1.56%
Louisiana Light 60.60 -0.96 -1.56%
Bonny Light 61.44 +0.79 +1.30%
Mexican Crude Basket 52.74 +0.02 +0.04%
Natural Gas 3.106 +0.12 +4.09%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 58.73 +0.55 +0.95%
Murban 61.23 +0.45 +0.74%
Iran Heavy Crude 57.70 +0.78 +1.37%
Basra Light 57.57 +1.40 +2.49%
Saharan Blend 61.28 +0.89 +1.47%
Bonny Light 61.44 +0.79 +1.30%
Bonny Light 61.44 +0.79 +1.30%
Girassol 61.49 +0.74 +1.22%
Opec Basket 59.15 +0.66 +1.13%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 40.81 +1.29 +3.26%
Western Canadian Select 40.40 +0.51 +1.28%
Canadian Condensate 54.05 +0.85 +1.60%
Premium Synthetic 56.80 +0.46 +0.82%
Sweet Crude 51.45 +0.75 +1.48%
Peace Sour 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Peace Sour 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Light Sour Blend 52.50 +0.66 +1.27%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 56.65 +0.45 +0.80%
Central Alberta 50.15 +1.11 +2.26%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 60.60 -0.96 -1.56%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 51.00 +0.25 +0.49%
Giddings 44.75 +0.25 +0.56%
ANS West Coast 61.10 +0.28 +0.46%
West Texas Sour 48.49 +0.24 +0.50%
Eagle Ford 52.44 +0.24 +0.46%
Eagle Ford 52.44 +0.24 +0.46%
Oklahoma Sweet 50.99 +0.24 +0.47%
Kansas Common 46.00 +1.25 +2.79%
Buena Vista 62.84 +1.35 +2.20%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 40 mins Singapore Revokes Transocean Oil’s Bunker License Over Falsification
  • 2 hours Niger Delta Chief Calls On Avengers To Stop War
  • 3 days House Tax Bill Prefers Fossil Fuels Over Green Energy
  • 3 days Enbridge Line 3 Faces Dakota Access-Style Opposition
  • 3 days Pakistan Braces For Another Winter Of Energy Shortages
  • 3 days LNG Prices Climbing As China Scrambles To Secure Supply
  • 3 days Exxon Splashes Big On Renewables
  • 3 days Venezuela Desperate For Debt Restructure
  • 3 days Niger Delta Avengers Declare “Bloody” End To Oil Ceasefire
  • 3 days U.S. Withdraws From Oil & Gas Anti-Corruption Treaty
  • 4 days Kurdistan Accuses Iraq Of Dishonesty After Kirkuk Attack
  • 4 days Libya Loses 50,000 BPD In Production As Protests Continue
  • 4 days Shell Tops Q3 Forecasts In Big Oil’s Solid Earnings Season
  • 4 days TransCanada Wants Alberta To Commit To Keystone XL Capacity
  • 4 days PDVSA Not Out Of The Woods Just Yet
  • 4 days Climate Change Fight Is Bad News For Refineries
  • 4 days Tesla Still Struggling With Production, But Skies Are Beginning To Clear
  • 5 days OPEC Likely to Keep Cuts Through 2018
  • 5 days Russia’s Rosneft To Invest Billions In Iranian Oil & Gas
  • 5 days UK’s Largest Independent Oil Producer To Begin North Sea Drilling In 2018
  • 5 days Ford Races Ahead Of Detroit's Big Three
  • 5 days PetroChina Boosts November Oil Product Exports Significantly
  • 5 days Russia’s Gazprom To Help Build Iran-India Gas Pipeline
  • 5 days Canadian Oil Drilling To Grow In 2018: Petroleum Association
  • 6 days Mexico Spends Record $1.25 Billion On 2018 Oil Hedge
  • 6 days OPEC Output Drops By 80,000 BPD On Iraq Output Instability
  • 6 days UK Oil & Gas Reserves Fall To 5.7 Billion BOE
  • 6 days Huge Crude Draw Pushes Oil Prices Even Higher
  • 6 days Petrobras Pipeline Sale Sparks Interest From Investors Worldwide
  • 6 days BP Launches Share Buyback As Q3 Profit Beats Estimates
  • 6 days Railway Company Lawsuit Highlights Dangers Of Oil By Rail
  • 6 days Alaska Watchdog Orders Oil Well Shut-Downs
  • 6 days 80 Oil Pipeline Companies Off The Hook For Wetlands Damage
  • 7 days Chad Considers Handing Over $1.4B Oil Deal To Exxon
  • 7 days Investors Have Yet To Receive PDVSA’s $842M Bond Payment
  • 7 days Puerto Rico Scraps $300M Power Grid Deal With Whitefish Energy
  • 7 days Bahrain Wants Qatar's GCC Membership Frozen
  • 7 days Violence Ensues Following Kurdistan President Resignation
  • 7 days Chevron Cancels Plan To Exit Bangladesh Gas Field
  • 7 days Sanctions Force Rosneft To Shut Down Oil Project

Breaking News:

Singapore Revokes Transocean Oil’s Bunker License Over Falsification

Alt Text

Saudi Arabia Introduces New GCC Taxes

Saudi Arabia announced the final…

Alt Text

3 Potential OPEC Deal Killers

As the next OPEC meeting…

Alt Text

Why Did Tesla’s Stock Crash?

Tesla’s stock fell by over…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Big Oil Plans Blockchain-Based Trading Platform

By Irina Slav - Nov 06, 2017, 10:30 AM CST Blockchain

A consortium involving Shell, BP, and Statoil is working on the development of a blockchain-based energy commodity trading platform, along with three large commodity traders—Gunvor, Koch Supply & Trading, and Mercuria, Reuters reports, citing the consortium.

The platform, which has financial backing from Dutch ABN Amro, ING, and French Societe Generale, should launch by the end of next year.

In January this year, Mercuria, in partnership with ING and Societe Generale, announced it was preparing the first oil trade using blockchain technology. The trade involved an African crude shipment to Mercuria shareholder ChemChina. When he announced the test at the Davos World Economic Forum, Mercuria’s CEO, Marco Dunnand, said, “The energy industry will have to digitalize more and more in oil production, refining, shipping. So traders will also have to participate.”

A month later, Mercuria reported on the success of the test that used its prototype Easy Trading Connect platform to sell the African crude cargo three times on its way to China. The transactions involved the buyer and the seller, an agent, and an inspector, all of whom took part in the deal via the platform.

The purpose of digitizing commodity trading is to save costs as well as time, and to simplify the whole process of trading. As a senior ING executive said in February following the successful test trade with the Mercuria shipment, “The commodity finance industry is hampered by nature by inefficiencies and outdated procedures. By applying blockchain technology, we expect that we can eliminate a lot of these, making the overall process faster and more cost effective and the tests we have been able to carry out have proved this.”

Blockchain is particularly well suited to this purpose: the distributed ledger technology can—potentially for now—replace a complex clearing and settlement procedure involving an often-cumbersome amount of papers that need to be distributed among customs officials, cargo agents, and surveyors, and on top of that the carrier of the cargo is required to issue letters of indemnity if these documents are not processed in time.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage


Previous Post

Aramco Board Targeted In Anti-Corruption Crackdown
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Will The Third Great Energy Revolution End The Oil & Gas Industry?

Will The Third Great Energy Revolution End The Oil & Gas Industry?
WTI Soars As U.S. Oil Rigs See Biggest Decline Of The Year

WTI Soars As U.S. Oil Rigs See Biggest Decline Of The Year

 The Oil Company That Lost $800 Billion In Shareholder Value

The Oil Company That Lost $800 Billion In Shareholder Value

 Can $60 Oil Last?

Can $60 Oil Last?

 The Oil And Gas Industry Is Hiring Again

The Oil And Gas Industry Is Hiring Again

Most Commented

Mass EV Adoption Could Lead To $10 Oil

Mass EV Adoption Could Lead To $10 Oil

 Is Hydrogen Fuel As Dumb As Musk Thinks?

Is Hydrogen Fuel As Dumb As Musk Thinks?

 Will The Third Great Energy Revolution End The Oil & Gas Industry?

Will The Third Great Energy Revolution End The Oil & Gas Industry?

 New Mandate Pushes Trucking Industry Fuel Efficiency

New Mandate Pushes Trucking Industry Fuel Efficiency
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com