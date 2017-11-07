Iraq, Iran In Negotiations To Ship Oil From Kirkuk Fields

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 57.22 -0.13 -0.23%
Brent Crude 63.70 -0.57 -0.89%
Natural Gas 3.145 +0.01 +0.35%
Mars US 59.27 +1.81 +3.15%
Opec Basket 61.05 +1.90 +3.21%
Urals 57.97 +0.43 +0.75%
Louisiana Light 63.22 +1.66 +2.70%
Louisiana Light 63.22 +1.66 +2.70%
Bonny Light 63.80 +2.36 +3.84%
Mexican Crude Basket 54.68 +1.94 +3.68%
Natural Gas 3.145 +0.01 +0.35%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 60.28 +1.55 +2.64%
Murban 62.88 +1.65 +2.69%
Iran Heavy Crude 60.15 +2.45 +4.25%
Basra Light 59.64 +2.07 +3.60%
Saharan Blend 63.86 +2.58 +4.21%
Bonny Light 63.80 +2.36 +3.84%
Bonny Light 63.80 +2.36 +3.84%
Girassol 63.90 +2.41 +3.92%
Opec Basket 61.05 +1.90 +3.21%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 42.95 +3.43 +8.68%
Western Canadian Select 40.40 +0.51 +1.28%
Canadian Condensate 54.05 +0.85 +1.60%
Premium Synthetic 56.80 +0.46 +0.82%
Sweet Crude 51.45 +0.75 +1.48%
Peace Sour 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Peace Sour 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Light Sour Blend 52.50 +0.66 +1.27%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 56.65 +0.45 +0.80%
Central Alberta 50.15 +1.11 +2.26%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 63.22 +1.66 +2.70%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 53.75 +2.75 +5.39%
Giddings 47.50 +2.75 +6.15%
ANS West Coast 61.97 +0.87 +1.42%
West Texas Sour 51.65 +3.16 +6.52%
Eagle Ford 55.60 +3.16 +6.03%
Eagle Ford 55.60 +3.16 +6.03%
Oklahoma Sweet 54.15 +3.16 +6.20%
Kansas Common 47.50 +1.50 +3.26%
Buena Vista 64.55 +1.71 +2.72%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 1 min OPEC Prepares For Peak Oil Demand In Late-2030s
  • 1 hour Chevron Bets On Canada Shale After Majors’ Oil Sands Exodus
  • 2 hours BP Joins Shell In World’s Largest Oil Hedge
  • 3 hours Aramco Oil Reserves Audit Unlikely To Be Completed In 2017
  • 4 hours Iraq, Iran In Negotiations To Ship Oil From Kirkuk Fields
  • 5 hours U.S. Oil Refiners Look To IRS For Major Tax Credit
  • 16 hours Italy May Sell Eni Stake To Pay Off National Debt
  • 20 hours Nigeria To Back OPEC Extension If Conditions Are Favorable
  • 22 hours Uncertainty Builds As Speculation Rocks Venezuelan Bond Market
  • 1 day Another Security Breach At Libya’s Sharara Oil Field
  • 1 day Construction Of TurkStream Gas Pipeline Reaches Turkish Waters
  • 1 day Singapore Revokes Transocean Oil’s Bunker License Over Falsification
  • 1 day Niger Delta Chief Calls On Avengers To Stop War
  • 4 days House Tax Bill Prefers Fossil Fuels Over Green Energy
  • 4 days Enbridge Line 3 Faces Dakota Access-Style Opposition
  • 4 days Pakistan Braces For Another Winter Of Energy Shortages
  • 4 days LNG Prices Climbing As China Scrambles To Secure Supply
  • 4 days Exxon Splashes Big On Renewables
  • 4 days Venezuela Desperate For Debt Restructure
  • 4 days Niger Delta Avengers Declare “Bloody” End To Oil Ceasefire
  • 4 days U.S. Withdraws From Oil & Gas Anti-Corruption Treaty
  • 5 days Kurdistan Accuses Iraq Of Dishonesty After Kirkuk Attack
  • 5 days Libya Loses 50,000 BPD In Production As Protests Continue
  • 5 days Shell Tops Q3 Forecasts In Big Oil’s Solid Earnings Season
  • 5 days TransCanada Wants Alberta To Commit To Keystone XL Capacity
  • 5 days PDVSA Not Out Of The Woods Just Yet
  • 5 days Climate Change Fight Is Bad News For Refineries
  • 5 days Tesla Still Struggling With Production, But Skies Are Beginning To Clear
  • 6 days OPEC Likely to Keep Cuts Through 2018
  • 6 days Russia’s Rosneft To Invest Billions In Iranian Oil & Gas
  • 6 days UK’s Largest Independent Oil Producer To Begin North Sea Drilling In 2018
  • 6 days Ford Races Ahead Of Detroit's Big Three
  • 6 days PetroChina Boosts November Oil Product Exports Significantly
  • 6 days Russia’s Gazprom To Help Build Iran-India Gas Pipeline
  • 6 days Canadian Oil Drilling To Grow In 2018: Petroleum Association
  • 7 days Mexico Spends Record $1.25 Billion On 2018 Oil Hedge
  • 7 days OPEC Output Drops By 80,000 BPD On Iraq Output Instability
  • 7 days UK Oil & Gas Reserves Fall To 5.7 Billion BOE
  • 7 days Huge Crude Draw Pushes Oil Prices Even Higher
  • 7 days Petrobras Pipeline Sale Sparks Interest From Investors Worldwide

Breaking News:

OPEC Prepares For Peak Oil Demand In Late-2030s

The Key Ingredient In Tomorrow’s Energy Revolution

The Key Ingredient In Tomorrow’s Energy Revolution

While the impact of the…

Big Oil Plans Blockchain-Based Trading Platform

Big Oil Plans Blockchain-Based Trading Platform

Big Oil’s biggest players have…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Iraq, Iran In Negotiations To Ship Oil From Kirkuk Fields

By Irina Slav - Nov 07, 2017, 10:00 AM CST Pipeline

The energy ministries of Iraq and Iran are negotiating the shipment of crude oil from the fields around Kirkuk to the Kermanshah refinery in Iran, the head of SOMO, Alaa al-Mussawi said.

Initially, al-Mussawi said, Iraq will ship 15,000 bpd of crude by trucks to the Iranian refinery, eventually increasing this amount in view of the refinery’s 25,000-bpd capacity.

Until recently, oil from the fields around Kirkuk was shipped to the Turkish port of Ceyhan via a pipeline owned and operated by the Kurdistan Regional Government. However, after the September independence referendum in Kurdistan, Iraqi troops took control of disputed Kirkuk, which falls outside of the autonomous region’s boundaries, and the surrounding fields.

The Iraqi army’s offensive against Kurdistan also involved an Iran-trained militia, the Hashd al-Shaabi. Iran, like Turkey, strongly opposed any attempt at Kurdish independence, in line with Baghdad’s attitude to the issue. Both Iran and Turkey have significant Kurdish minorities.

statement from the secretary-general of the Iran-Iraq Chamber of Commerce, however, suggests that the negotiations for shipping crude from Kirkuk fields to the Kermanshah refinery might be just a warning shot at the Kurdistan government.

"Should the Kurdistan Regional Government fail to reach an agreement with the central government in Baghdad on oil export policy, the transfer of Kirkuk crude to Iran will be feasible," Hamid Hosseini said earlier today, adding that "If crude transfer venture from Kirkuk is launched, close to 650,000 barrels of oil can be delivered to Iran per day." 

Related: Russia Aims To Dominate Middle East Energy

The official went on to add that this increase in shipments would necessitate the construction of a new pipeline from Iraq’s main oil export terminal in Basra to Iranian Abadan.

With the Kurdistan autonomous region heavily dependent on oil revenues, chances are the government will seek to come to a mutually beneficial agreement with the central government in Baghdad. Yesterday, the region’s Prime Minister, Nechirvan Barzani acknowledged the adverse effect that the Iraqi offensive has had on the region’s oil income, saying it had fallen to less than 50 percent of what it used to be before October 16, when the offensive was launched.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

U.S. Oil Refiners Look To IRS For Major Tax Credit

Next Post

U.S. Oil Refiners Look To IRS For Major Tax Credit

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Rise After U.S. API Reports Strong Crude Inventory Draw

Oil Prices Rise After U.S. API Reports Strong Crude Inventory Draw
Huge Crude Draw Pushes Oil Prices Even Higher

Huge Crude Draw Pushes Oil Prices Even Higher

 Morgan Stanley: Oil Stocks Are Very Interesting Now

Morgan Stanley: Oil Stocks Are Very Interesting Now

 Oil Prices Up After API Reports Huge Gasoline Draw

Oil Prices Up After API Reports Huge Gasoline Draw

 Surprise Oil Inventory Build Shocks Markets

Surprise Oil Inventory Build Shocks Markets

Most Commented

Alt text

Mass EV Adoption Could Lead To $10 Oil

 Alt text

Is Hydrogen Fuel As Dumb As Musk Thinks?

 Alt text

Will The Third Great Energy Revolution End The Oil & Gas Industry?

 Alt text

New Mandate Pushes Trucking Industry Fuel Efficiency
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com