Aramco Board Targeted In Anti-Corruption Crackdown

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 57.09 +1.45 +2.61%
Brent Crude 63.83 +1.76 +2.84%
Natural Gas 3.106 +0.12 +4.09%
Mars US 57.49 +1.10 +1.95%
Opec Basket 59.15 +0.66 +1.13%
Urals 57.97 +0.43 +0.75%
Louisiana Light 60.60 -0.96 -1.56%
Louisiana Light 60.60 -0.96 -1.56%
Bonny Light 61.44 +0.79 +1.30%
Mexican Crude Basket 52.74 +0.02 +0.04%
Natural Gas 3.106 +0.12 +4.09%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 58.73 +0.55 +0.95%
Murban 61.23 +0.45 +0.74%
Iran Heavy Crude 57.70 +0.78 +1.37%
Basra Light 57.57 +1.40 +2.49%
Saharan Blend 61.28 +0.89 +1.47%
Bonny Light 61.44 +0.79 +1.30%
Bonny Light 61.44 +0.79 +1.30%
Girassol 61.49 +0.74 +1.22%
Opec Basket 59.15 +0.66 +1.13%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 40.81 +1.29 +3.26%
Western Canadian Select 40.40 +0.51 +1.28%
Canadian Condensate 54.05 +0.85 +1.60%
Premium Synthetic 56.80 +0.46 +0.82%
Sweet Crude 51.45 +0.75 +1.48%
Peace Sour 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Peace Sour 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Light Sour Blend 52.50 +0.66 +1.27%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 56.65 +0.45 +0.80%
Central Alberta 50.15 +1.11 +2.26%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 60.60 -0.96 -1.56%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 51.00 +0.25 +0.49%
Giddings 44.75 +0.25 +0.56%
ANS West Coast 61.10 +0.28 +0.46%
West Texas Sour 48.49 +0.24 +0.50%
Eagle Ford 52.44 +0.24 +0.46%
Eagle Ford 52.44 +0.24 +0.46%
Oklahoma Sweet 50.99 +0.24 +0.47%
Kansas Common 46.00 +1.25 +2.79%
Buena Vista 62.84 +1.35 +2.20%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 40 mins Singapore Revokes Transocean Oil’s Bunker License Over Falsification
  • 2 hours Niger Delta Chief Calls On Avengers To Stop War
  • 3 days House Tax Bill Prefers Fossil Fuels Over Green Energy
  • 3 days Enbridge Line 3 Faces Dakota Access-Style Opposition
  • 3 days Pakistan Braces For Another Winter Of Energy Shortages
  • 3 days LNG Prices Climbing As China Scrambles To Secure Supply
  • 3 days Exxon Splashes Big On Renewables
  • 3 days Venezuela Desperate For Debt Restructure
  • 3 days Niger Delta Avengers Declare “Bloody” End To Oil Ceasefire
  • 3 days U.S. Withdraws From Oil & Gas Anti-Corruption Treaty
  • 4 days Kurdistan Accuses Iraq Of Dishonesty After Kirkuk Attack
  • 4 days Libya Loses 50,000 BPD In Production As Protests Continue
  • 4 days Shell Tops Q3 Forecasts In Big Oil’s Solid Earnings Season
  • 4 days TransCanada Wants Alberta To Commit To Keystone XL Capacity
  • 4 days PDVSA Not Out Of The Woods Just Yet
  • 4 days Climate Change Fight Is Bad News For Refineries
  • 4 days Tesla Still Struggling With Production, But Skies Are Beginning To Clear
  • 5 days OPEC Likely to Keep Cuts Through 2018
  • 5 days Russia’s Rosneft To Invest Billions In Iranian Oil & Gas
  • 5 days UK’s Largest Independent Oil Producer To Begin North Sea Drilling In 2018
  • 5 days Ford Races Ahead Of Detroit's Big Three
  • 5 days PetroChina Boosts November Oil Product Exports Significantly
  • 5 days Russia’s Gazprom To Help Build Iran-India Gas Pipeline
  • 5 days Canadian Oil Drilling To Grow In 2018: Petroleum Association
  • 6 days Mexico Spends Record $1.25 Billion On 2018 Oil Hedge
  • 6 days OPEC Output Drops By 80,000 BPD On Iraq Output Instability
  • 6 days UK Oil & Gas Reserves Fall To 5.7 Billion BOE
  • 6 days Huge Crude Draw Pushes Oil Prices Even Higher
  • 6 days Petrobras Pipeline Sale Sparks Interest From Investors Worldwide
  • 6 days BP Launches Share Buyback As Q3 Profit Beats Estimates
  • 6 days Railway Company Lawsuit Highlights Dangers Of Oil By Rail
  • 6 days Alaska Watchdog Orders Oil Well Shut-Downs
  • 6 days 80 Oil Pipeline Companies Off The Hook For Wetlands Damage
  • 7 days Chad Considers Handing Over $1.4B Oil Deal To Exxon
  • 7 days Investors Have Yet To Receive PDVSA’s $842M Bond Payment
  • 7 days Puerto Rico Scraps $300M Power Grid Deal With Whitefish Energy
  • 7 days Bahrain Wants Qatar's GCC Membership Frozen
  • 7 days Violence Ensues Following Kurdistan President Resignation
  • 7 days Chevron Cancels Plan To Exit Bangladesh Gas Field
  • 7 days Sanctions Force Rosneft To Shut Down Oil Project

Breaking News:

Singapore Revokes Transocean Oil’s Bunker License Over Falsification

Alt Text

The Oil Company That Lost $800 Billion In Shareholder Value

The world’s first $1 trillion-dollar…

Alt Text

3 Potential OPEC Deal Killers

As the next OPEC meeting…

Alt Text

BP Boosts The Bullish Case For Oil

In a clear sign that…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Aramco Board Targeted In Anti-Corruption Crackdown

By Irina Slav - Nov 06, 2017, 9:30 AM CST Riyad

A string of arrests of senior government officials in Saudi Arabia has also struck Aramco board member Ibrahim al-Assaf, a former Finance Minister in the Kingdom. The situation apparently remains volatile and the arrest could spell further trouble for Aramco’s IPO next year.

The arrests came after late on Saturday King Salman surprised the public with the unveiling of a new government agency, an anti-corruption committee. The committee is headed by his son, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS), and by the end of the week it had made 11 arrests of members of the royal family, four incumbent ministers, and dozens of former ministers.

Ibrahim al-Assaf is among the most prominent figures detained, as is billionaire investor Alwaleed bin Talal – a member of the royal family and chief of investment firm Kingdom Holding. According to a statement from the company, it had the full support of the government and would continue to operate on a business-as-usual basis.

While on the face of it the arrests are a crackdown on corruption, there seems to be a distinct consensus among observers that the underlying purpose of MBS is to solidify his own power in the Saudi government and get rid of opponents now, as opposed to later.

However, some analysts are worried that this power play could result in the collapse of Mohammed’s ambitious Vision 2030 plans, which just two weeks ago had bankers and investors rush to Riyadh to check out the future opportunities the large-scale reform plan will create.

Related: Will The Third Great Energy Revolution End The Oil & Gas Industry?

The Vision 2030 program’s success hinges on Aramco’s IPO, scheduled for the second half of 2018. Prince Mohammed expects the listing to bring in some US$100 billion into the Saudi state coffers, but there are growing doubts that this will actually happen. While the arrests could have been made in order to show the world that the Saudi state is indeed changing and becoming more transparent, doubts as to the reliability of this change remain.

Meanwhile, President Trump said he has spoken to King Salman about Aramco’s listing on NYSE or Nasdaq. Trump also tweeted that he would appreciate Aramco listing in the United States. A New York listing, while still on the table, is still questionable, however, because of U.S. post-9/11 legislation that makes Saudi citizens vulnerable to prosecution.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage


Previous Post

A Very Bullish Case For Commodities

Next Post

Big Oil Plans Blockchain-Based Trading Platform
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Will The Third Great Energy Revolution End The Oil & Gas Industry?

Will The Third Great Energy Revolution End The Oil & Gas Industry?
WTI Soars As U.S. Oil Rigs See Biggest Decline Of The Year

WTI Soars As U.S. Oil Rigs See Biggest Decline Of The Year

 The Oil Company That Lost $800 Billion In Shareholder Value

The Oil Company That Lost $800 Billion In Shareholder Value

 Can $60 Oil Last?

Can $60 Oil Last?

 The Oil And Gas Industry Is Hiring Again

The Oil And Gas Industry Is Hiring Again

Most Commented

Mass EV Adoption Could Lead To $10 Oil

Mass EV Adoption Could Lead To $10 Oil

 Is Hydrogen Fuel As Dumb As Musk Thinks?

Is Hydrogen Fuel As Dumb As Musk Thinks?

 Will The Third Great Energy Revolution End The Oil & Gas Industry?

Will The Third Great Energy Revolution End The Oil & Gas Industry?

 New Mandate Pushes Trucking Industry Fuel Efficiency

New Mandate Pushes Trucking Industry Fuel Efficiency
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com