WTI Crude 55.64 +1.10 +2.02%
Brent Crude 62.07 +1.45 +2.39%
Natural Gas 2.984 +0.05 +1.67%
Mars US 57.49 +1.10 +1.95%
Opec Basket 58.49 -0.74 -1.25%
Urals 57.54 -1.18 -2.01%
Louisiana Light 60.60 +0.23 +0.38%
Bonny Light 61.44 +0.79 +1.30%
Mexican Crude Basket 52.72 +0.60 +1.15%
Marine 58.73 +0.55 +0.95%
Murban 61.23 +0.45 +0.74%
Iran Heavy Crude 57.70 +0.78 +1.37%
Basra Light 57.57 +1.40 +2.49%
Saharan Blend 61.28 +0.89 +1.47%
Girassol 61.49 +0.74 +1.22%
OPEC Members Monthly
Canadian Crude Index 40.81 +1.29 +3.26%
Western Canadian Select 40.40 +0.51 +1.28%
Canadian Condensate 54.05 +0.85 +1.60%
Premium Synthetic 56.80 +0.46 +0.82%
Sweet Crude 51.45 +0.75 +1.48%
Peace Sour 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Light Sour Blend 52.50 +0.66 +1.27%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 56.65 +0.45 +0.80%
Central Alberta 50.15 +1.11 +2.26%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 51.00 +0.25 +0.49%
Giddings 44.75 +0.25 +0.56%
ANS West Coast 60.82 -0.31 -0.51%
West Texas Sour 48.49 +0.24 +0.50%
Eagle Ford 52.44 +0.24 +0.46%
Oklahoma Sweet 50.99 +0.24 +0.47%
Kansas Common 44.75 +0.25 +0.56%
Buena Vista 61.49 +0.24 +0.39%
  • 1 min House Tax Bill Prefers Fossil Fuels Over Green Energy
  • 4 hours Enbridge Line 3 Faces Dakota Access-Style Opposition
  • 6 hours Pakistan Braces For Another Winter Of Energy Shortages
  • 8 hours LNG Prices Climbing As China Scrambles To Secure Supply
  • 10 hours Exxon Splashes Big On Renewables
  • 12 hours Venezuela Desperate For Debt Restructure
  • 13 hours Niger Delta Avengers Declare “Bloody” End To Oil Ceasefire
  • 19 hours U.S. Withdraws From Oil & Gas Anti-Corruption Treaty
  • 1 day Kurdistan Accuses Iraq Of Dishonesty After Kirkuk Attack
  • 1 day Libya Loses 50,000 BPD In Production As Protests Continue
  • 1 day Shell Tops Q3 Forecasts In Big Oil’s Solid Earnings Season
  • 1 day TransCanada Wants Alberta To Commit To Keystone XL Capacity
  • 1 day PDVSA Not Out Of The Woods Just Yet
  • 1 day Climate Change Fight Is Bad News For Refineries
  • 2 days Tesla Still Struggling With Production, But Skies Are Beginning To Clear
  • 2 days OPEC Likely to Keep Cuts Through 2018
  • 2 days Russia’s Rosneft To Invest Billions In Iranian Oil & Gas
  • 2 days UK’s Largest Independent Oil Producer To Begin North Sea Drilling In 2018
  • 2 days Ford Races Ahead Of Detroit's Big Three
  • 2 days PetroChina Boosts November Oil Product Exports Significantly
  • 2 days Russia’s Gazprom To Help Build Iran-India Gas Pipeline
  • 3 days Canadian Oil Drilling To Grow In 2018: Petroleum Association
  • 3 days Mexico Spends Record $1.25 Billion On 2018 Oil Hedge
  • 3 days OPEC Output Drops By 80,000 BPD On Iraq Output Instability
  • 3 days UK Oil & Gas Reserves Fall To 5.7 Billion BOE
  • 3 days Huge Crude Draw Pushes Oil Prices Even Higher
  • 3 days Petrobras Pipeline Sale Sparks Interest From Investors Worldwide
  • 3 days BP Launches Share Buyback As Q3 Profit Beats Estimates
  • 3 days Railway Company Lawsuit Highlights Dangers Of Oil By Rail
  • 4 days Alaska Watchdog Orders Oil Well Shut-Downs
  • 4 days 80 Oil Pipeline Companies Off The Hook For Wetlands Damage
  • 4 days Chad Considers Handing Over $1.4B Oil Deal To Exxon
  • 4 days Investors Have Yet To Receive PDVSA’s $842M Bond Payment
  • 4 days Puerto Rico Scraps $300M Power Grid Deal With Whitefish Energy
  • 4 days Bahrain Wants Qatar's GCC Membership Frozen
  • 5 days Violence Ensues Following Kurdistan President Resignation
  • 5 days Chevron Cancels Plan To Exit Bangladesh Gas Field
  • 5 days Sanctions Force Rosneft To Shut Down Oil Project
  • 7 days Morgan Stanley: Oil Stocks Are Very Interesting Now
  Higher Oil Prices Help Exxon Beat Q3 Forecasts Despite Harvey

House Tax Bill Prefers Fossil Fuels Over Green Energy

North Korea Hit Hard As Coal Exports To China Fall 71%

North Korea Hit Hard As Coal Exports To China Fall 71%

Chinese coal imports from North…

The Return Of Deepwater Oil

The Return Of Deepwater Oil

The success of the recent…

House Tax Bill Prefers Fossil Fuels Over Green Energy

By Zainab Calcuttawala - Nov 03, 2017, 11:00 PM CDT

So far, the House tax bill, passed wholly by the Republican party, picks the winners and losers in the energy industry.

Wind power and other green energy actors are the losers in this new economic model, according to leading economic analysis.

Oil, gas, and nuclear power are proffered, on the other hand, making either energy source preferred to hydropower or any of its green cousins.

"It's a dirty tax deal for dirty energy," Jeff Tittel, of the New Jersey Sierra Club, told ABC News. "Trump's tax bill is a clear assault on renewable energy including wind, electric vehicles, and solar power. While keeping the bulk of tax credits for the oil and other fossil fuel industries, the bill would cut important credits for green fuels."

Originally, crude oil was only used for lighting. This changed following the invention of the internal combustion engine, which outperformed steam engine in power, range and ease of operation and maintenance, and the invention of the conveyor belt, which made it possible to mass-produce the internal combustion engine at a price which was affordable to the masses. Not much later, crude oil became the transportation fuel of choice. The horse drawn carriage was replaced by the car; the locomotive by the diesel train; the steamship by the motor vessel; and the zeppelin by the airplane.

For a long time, natural gas was an unwanted by-product from crude oil production, and typically burned off (flared) at the production site. That was until, again, technological innovation made utilization of the benefits in natural gas possible. Improvements in pipeline technology made it possible to use natural gas as a feedstock for the chemicals industry, and as fuel for home heating, cooking and power generation. Later on, LNG technology improvements greatly expanded the market for natural gas and made it truly global.

By Zainab Calcuttawala for Oilprice.com

