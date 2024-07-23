The Price of Oil Expansion in Argentina

Interest in Argentina’s mineral resources has risen significantly in recent years, as demand for critical minerals continues to increase, which has attracted high levels of investment in the country’s mining industry. The South American country is also pursuing the expansion of its oil and gas industry, as home to the second-largest reserve of shale gas and the fourth-largest reserve of shale oil worldwide. In addition, Argentina is steadily growing its renewable energy resources to help diversify the energy mix and support a green transition, meaning that it is set to become an energy powerhouse in the region over the coming years.

Argentina’s energy mix consists of around 55 percent natural gas, 33 percent oil, 5 percent bioenergy, and 3 percent hydropower and nuclear energy. Argentina aims to boost its non-hydropower renewable energy capacity to contribute 20 percent of the energy mix by 2025. In recent years, Argentina has also expanded its critical minerals mining activities significantly as the global demand has risen and it is now the fourth largest lithium producer. While Argentina is going from strength to strength in terms of its renewable energy capacity and critical mineral mining, the South American country continues to rely heavily on fossil fuels, with plans for greater expansion in the coming years.

In 2019, Argentina produced an average of 500,000 bpd of oil, exporting 89,000 bpd. However, it continues to be a net importer of oil products. The national congress is currently debating a law that could attract billions in investment to the oil and gas industry through a massive boost in exploration and drilling activities, leaving any transition aims behind. This echoes recent moves in other Latin American countries to pursue oil and gas, including Brazil, Guyana, Suriname, Venezuela, Ecuador and Mexico. However, environmentalists are staunchly against the bill, concerned that it would cause huge and unnecessary environmental devastation.

Argentina’s economy has experienced a decline since the end of 2023 after libertarian President Javier Milei inherited the existing economic crisis. He is now pursuing a strict austerity programme and aiming to deregulate the economy. Inflation rates have risen to some of the highest in the world at around 280 percent. However, the beginning of a slow recovery is expected to take place over the coming months, which could be further supported by greater foreign investment in the country.

In the past, Argentina has been closed off to foreign investment and if the new oil and gas bill passes it could open the country up to more investment in its energy sector. This reflects President Milei’s efforts to attract investment through the Regime of Incentives for Large Investments (RIGI), which eases taxes, customs and currency exchange regulations and provides greater tax stability for the next three decades from those investing over $200 million in Argentina. Milei aims to attract greater funding in Argentina’s strategic sectors, which include oil and gas – namely the Vaca Muerta reserve.

Argentina mainly produces shale oil and gas at Vaca Muerta in the Neuquén province, northwest of Patagonia, and there is huge potential for expansion in the region. Experts believe that if exploited to its full potential, Vaca Muerta could provide over 1 million bpd of oil. There are over 1,000 active wells and several international oil majors have operated in the field including Vista, Chevron, Shell, Petronas, Equinor, PAE, Tecpetrol, Exxon, Phoenix and YPF (Yacimientos Petrolíferos Fiscales), the majority state-owned energy firm. However, investors have previously been put off investing in expansion due to the country’s poor economic record and investment regime.

Luciano Fucello, from the energy consultancy firm NCS Multistage, explained, “It is not unthinkable to imagine that oil exports might come to match the extent that agribusiness has today – the main source of export revenues for Argentina.” Fucello added, “The rise of Vaca Muerta and the prospect of exporting could reach 1m barrels daily. This year, the energy balance will close in positive figures, around $2 billion to $3 billion.” However, raising funding will depend heavily on whether the government can get investors to trust that there will be a more stable economic and political future in Argentina.

The development of a new pipeline connecting Vaca Muerta to a terminal at Punta Colorada port could help the South American country export more oil. YPF commenced construction on the first section of a 600km pipeline, aimed at transporting oil from the field to the coast, earlier this year. Phase two of the $2.5-billion pipeline project will include the development of an export terminal capable of handling the loading of supertankers, which can hold up to 2 million barrels of crude. This will support plans for higher quantities of oil exports in the coming years.

If the Argentinian government passes a new oil and gas law, it could result in far higher levels of foreign investment in Vaca Muerta in the coming years, expanding the country’s shale oil and gas capacity significantly. This will be supported by the development of the country’s export infrastructure, which will allow Argentina to export larger quantities of oil in the future. However, environmentalists warn that the passing of the new bill would effectively mean a shift away from the country’s climate ambitions in favour of more decades of oil and gas production and an economy that relies heavily on fossil fuels.

By Felicity Bradstock for Oilprice.com

