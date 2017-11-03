The Radical Transformation Of U.S. Oil Imports

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 55.70 +1.16 +2.13%
Brent Crude 62.05 +1.43 +2.36%
Natural Gas 2.994 +0.06 +2.01%
Mars US 56.37 +0.16 +0.28%
Opec Basket 58.49 -0.74 -1.25%
Urals 57.54 -1.18 -2.01%
Louisiana Light 60.60 +0.23 +0.38%
Louisiana Light 60.60 +0.23 +0.38%
Bonny Light 60.65 -0.26 -0.43%
Mexican Crude Basket 52.72 +0.60 +1.15%
Natural Gas 2.994 +0.06 +2.01%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 58.18 -1.10 -1.86%
Murban 60.78 -1.10 -1.78%
Iran Heavy Crude 56.92 -0.40 -0.70%
Basra Light 56.17 +0.09 +0.16%
Saharan Blend 60.39 -0.42 -0.69%
Bonny Light 60.65 -0.26 -0.43%
Bonny Light 60.65 -0.26 -0.43%
Girassol 60.75 -0.26 -0.43%
Opec Basket 58.49 -0.74 -1.25%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 40.81 +1.29 +3.26%
Western Canadian Select 40.40 +0.51 +1.28%
Canadian Condensate 54.05 +0.85 +1.60%
Premium Synthetic 56.80 +0.46 +0.82%
Sweet Crude 51.45 +0.75 +1.48%
Peace Sour 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Peace Sour 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Light Sour Blend 52.50 +0.66 +1.27%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 56.65 +0.45 +0.80%
Central Alberta 50.15 +1.11 +2.26%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 60.60 +0.23 +0.38%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 51.00 +0.25 +0.49%
Giddings 44.75 +0.25 +0.56%
ANS West Coast 60.82 -0.31 -0.51%
West Texas Sour 48.49 +0.24 +0.50%
Eagle Ford 52.44 +0.24 +0.46%
Eagle Ford 52.44 +0.24 +0.46%
Oklahoma Sweet 50.99 +0.24 +0.47%
Kansas Common 44.75 +0.25 +0.56%
Buena Vista 61.49 +0.24 +0.39%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 1 hour LNG Prices Climbing As China Scrambles To Secure Supply
  • 3 hours Exxon Splashes Big On Renewables
  • 5 hours Venezuela Desperate For Debt Restructure
  • 6 hours Niger Delta Avengers Declare “Bloody” End To Oil Ceasefire
  • 12 hours U.S. Withdraws From Oil & Gas Anti-Corruption Treaty
  • 17 hours Kurdistan Accuses Iraq Of Dishonesty After Kirkuk Attack
  • 21 hours Libya Loses 50,000 BPD In Production As Protests Continue
  • 23 hours Shell Tops Q3 Forecasts In Big Oil’s Solid Earnings Season
  • 1 day TransCanada Wants Alberta To Commit To Keystone XL Capacity
  • 1 day PDVSA Not Out Of The Woods Just Yet
  • 1 day Climate Change Fight Is Bad News For Refineries
  • 1 day Tesla Still Struggling With Production, But Skies Are Beginning To Clear
  • 2 days OPEC Likely to Keep Cuts Through 2018
  • 2 days Russia’s Rosneft To Invest Billions In Iranian Oil & Gas
  • 2 days UK’s Largest Independent Oil Producer To Begin North Sea Drilling In 2018
  • 2 days Ford Races Ahead Of Detroit's Big Three
  • 2 days PetroChina Boosts November Oil Product Exports Significantly
  • 2 days Russia’s Gazprom To Help Build Iran-India Gas Pipeline
  • 2 days Canadian Oil Drilling To Grow In 2018: Petroleum Association
  • 3 days Mexico Spends Record $1.25 Billion On 2018 Oil Hedge
  • 3 days OPEC Output Drops By 80,000 BPD On Iraq Output Instability
  • 3 days UK Oil & Gas Reserves Fall To 5.7 Billion BOE
  • 3 days Huge Crude Draw Pushes Oil Prices Even Higher
  • 3 days Petrobras Pipeline Sale Sparks Interest From Investors Worldwide
  • 3 days BP Launches Share Buyback As Q3 Profit Beats Estimates
  • 3 days Railway Company Lawsuit Highlights Dangers Of Oil By Rail
  • 3 days Alaska Watchdog Orders Oil Well Shut-Downs
  • 4 days 80 Oil Pipeline Companies Off The Hook For Wetlands Damage
  • 4 days Chad Considers Handing Over $1.4B Oil Deal To Exxon
  • 4 days Investors Have Yet To Receive PDVSA’s $842M Bond Payment
  • 4 days Puerto Rico Scraps $300M Power Grid Deal With Whitefish Energy
  • 4 days Bahrain Wants Qatar's GCC Membership Frozen
  • 4 days Violence Ensues Following Kurdistan President Resignation
  • 4 days Chevron Cancels Plan To Exit Bangladesh Gas Field
  • 4 days Sanctions Force Rosneft To Shut Down Oil Project
  • 7 days Morgan Stanley: Oil Stocks Are Very Interesting Now
  • 7 days Higher Oil Prices Help Exxon Beat Q3 Forecasts Despite Harvey
  • 7 days Iraq Takes Saudi’s Spot As #2 Oil Exporter To U.S.
  • 7 days Big Oil Sinks $1 Billion Into Climate Fund
  • 7 days Brazil’s Pre-Salt Auction To Proceed Despite Injunction

Breaking News:

LNG Prices Climbing As China Scrambles To Secure Supply

Alt Text

OPEC vs. U.S. Shale: The Battle For Asian Market Share

U.S. shale is moving in…

Alt Text

Can $60 Oil Last?

Now that the price of…

Alt Text

Expect New Aramco IPO Details This Week

The controversial Aramco IPO’s future…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Matt Smith

Matt Smith

Taking a voyage across the world of energy with ClipperData’s Director of Commodity Research. Follow on Twitter @ClipperData, @mattvsmith01

More Info

Share

Related News

The Radical Transformation Of U.S. Oil Imports

By Matt Smith - Nov 03, 2017, 2:00 PM CDT Corpus

Last week we discussed how flows from Saudi Arabia into the U.S. were about to be surpassed by Iraq for the first time since 1985 (teeing up Back to the Future / Carly Simon / Tears for Fears references). With October closing out, this has now become fact. Such a reversal highlights Saudi Arabia's ongoing willingness to give up market share...even if other cartel members are not.

While Saudi's drop has been stark, Kuwaiti deliveries have shown a gradual descent, highlighted by the 4-month moving average in the chart below.  Imports in October were at 122,000 bpd, about two-thirds the average volume through the first nine months of the year.

Kuwaiti crude heads to both the Gulf and West Coasts. Even though key recipients of Kuwaiti crude on the West Coast - Valero's Benicia and Wilmington refineries - have continued to receive deliveries, there has not been a single delivery to the Gulf Coast in October for the first month on our records.

US imports of Kuwait crude ClipperData.jpg

(Click to enlarge)

While on the topic of declining imports, a reader asked earlier in the week about heavy crude deliveries to the U.S. Gulf (PADD 3), and whether we were seeing an uptick or not. We can see in our ClipperData below that waterborne imports of heavy crude (crude that has an API gravity of 23 degrees or less) are gradually drifting lower.  

Heavy imports to the U.S. Gulf so far this year are averaging 1.28 million barrels per day. That is 178,000 bpd less than last year, and 246,000 bpd below 2015's level. Related: The Remarkable Recovery Of Big Oil

The vast majority of heavy waterborne crude imports into the U.S. Gulf are from Central America (think: Mexico, 42 percent this year) and South America (think: Venezuela, at 32 percent). Barrels of mostly Castilla from Colombia and various Brazilian grades account for another 19 percent. The remaining 7 percent are bits and bobs from anywhere from Guatemala to Norway to Chad. 

US Gulf waterborne imports of heavy crude ClipperData.jpg

(Click to enlarge)

But this drop isn't the whole story; lower waterborne deliveries are being offset by rising Canadian pipeline flows.

U.S. imports of Canadian crude, which are predominantly heavy barrels and delivered by pipe, have continued to rise (only about 100,000 bpd is waterborne). According to the EIA, imports are averaging 3.43 million barrels per day through the first eight months of the year, which is 199,000 bpd higher than last year. Canadian imports this year are 74 percent higher than the sub-2 million bpd level they were in 2010.

US crude imports from Canada.jpg

(Click to enlarge)

While U.S. Gulf refiners have adjusted their slates towards lighter crude to take advantage of increasingly available cheap domestic light crude barrels, the two charts above illustrate the ongoing appetite for heavy crude continues apace.  

Another reader asked a question earlier in the week relating to the East Coast's appetite for WAF and NAF crude (West African and North African), and whether is was primarily light crude. Our ClipperData below illustrate that just over three-quarters of WAF / NAF barrels that have been delivered to the East Coast this year are light (API of 33 or higher).

Refiners were using considerably higher volumes of domestic barrels (crude by rail) back in 2014/15, which is reflected in vastly lower imports at that time (hark, below). But as crude by rail has been priced out of the market amid lower oil prices (transportation costs = ~$9 - 10/bbl), and as DAPL has been built to take Bakken barrels to the Gulf Coast instead, it is more economical for East Coast refiners to pull in Atlantic Basin barrels than Bakken.  

WAF NAF crude imports ClipperData.jpg

(Click to enlarge)

By Matt Smith

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage


Previous Post

WTI Soars As U.S. Oil Rigs See Biggest Decline Of The Year
Matt Smith

Matt Smith

Taking a voyage across the world of energy with ClipperData’s Director of Commodity Research. Follow on Twitter @ClipperData, @mattvsmith01

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Will The Third Great Energy Revolution End The Oil & Gas Industry?

Will The Third Great Energy Revolution End The Oil & Gas Industry?
New Mandate Pushes Trucking Industry Fuel Efficiency

New Mandate Pushes Trucking Industry Fuel Efficiency

 Analysts Raise Oil Price Forecasts

Analysts Raise Oil Price Forecasts

 The Oil Company That Lost $800 Billion In Shareholder Value

The Oil Company That Lost $800 Billion In Shareholder Value

 Can $60 Oil Last?

Can $60 Oil Last?

Most Commented

Mass EV Adoption Could Lead To $10 Oil

Mass EV Adoption Could Lead To $10 Oil

 The Permian Boom Is Coming To An End

The Permian Boom Is Coming To An End

 Is Hydrogen Fuel As Dumb As Musk Thinks?

Is Hydrogen Fuel As Dumb As Musk Thinks?

 New Mandate Pushes Trucking Industry Fuel Efficiency

New Mandate Pushes Trucking Industry Fuel Efficiency
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com